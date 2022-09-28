EXPLAINER: Rare sedition charge at center of Jan. 6 trial

Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Ohio man who involved in Capitol riot avoids prison time, sentenced to 2-year probation
An Ohio man who testified at a congressional hearing about why he stormed the U.S. Capitol avoided imprisonment when a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday to two years of probation for his role. After his televised testimony at a U.S. House committee's hearing in July, Stephen Ayres approached and...
2 Capitol rioters who threw smoke bombs at police and wrote 'murder the media' on a door have pleaded guilty for their involvement on January 6
As Nicholas Ochs and Nicholas DeCarlo exited the Capitol building, they paused at one of the doors and inscribed "murder the media" onto it.
Two former Minneapolis officials charged by DOJ for taking millions from child nutrition program
Two former Minneapolis officials who served in a Democratic administration were among the 48 people indicted by the Justice Department this week for a "massive scheme" to embezzle over $250 million in federal funding during the COVID pandemic from a program that was supposed to feed under-privileged children. The Star...
Judge halts prosecutors from using Trump Mar-a-Lago materials for criminal investigation
A judge placed a roadblock on federal prosecutors conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of documents until a special master is appointed and has completed his or her work.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Members of the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are asking for a change of venue before their upcoming sedition trial, citing the 'incessant negative publicity' of Jan. 6 defendants
"The 'Oath Keepers' have been all over the news," attorneys said in a Friday filing, decrying the "incessant negative publicity regarding J6 defendants."
Trump's Lawyers Preparing for Potential Indictment in Document Probe
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers appear to be preparing for a potential indictment in connection with the Department of Justice (DOJ) probe into classified documents allegedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence. FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago on August 8, 2022, seizing 20 boxes containing classified documents. The DOJ is investigating whether...
Inflation Relief Checks: Are Payments Coming to Your State?
Inflation is still high, and consumer prices continue to steadily increase. Fortunately, some individual states are providing relief in the form of inflation relief checks. Learn: Why Does the Fed...
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
The 23-year-old suspect burned the cross in front of his Black neighbors because of their race, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Jury Selection Complete In Oath Keepers Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Sixteen people, including four alternates, were picked to serve as jurors during what is expected to be a lengthy, high-profile trial.
DOJ seeks expedited ruling in Trump special master case
The Department of Justice requested an expedited ruling in its appeal of the appointment of a special master to examine the classified documents obtained during a raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The department's inability to access nonclassified documents seized in an FBI raid last month is hampering...
A Mississippi man was charged for burning a cross and using 'threatening and racially derogatory remarks' against Black neighbors, DOJ says
The DOJ said Axel C. Cox, 23, burned the cross at his Gulfport, Mississippi home in 2020 to intimidate his Black neighbors.
Cowboys for Trump cofounder appeals ban from public office
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico politician and Trump supporter who was removed and barred from elected office for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is attempting to appeal that decision to the state Supreme Court. Cowboys for Trump cofounder and former...
Lawyers for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard call for criminal investigations
Lawyers representing 30 migrants sent by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Martha's Vineyard last week are calling on federal and state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into "the political stunt.
DOJ appeals decision to order special master to review evidence seized in Mar-a-Lago search and says it's halted intelligence review
(CNN) — The Justice Department on Thursday appealed a court-ordered special master review of the materials seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago -- including more than 100 classified documents -- as it argued the order was putting US national security at risk. The government has halted the intelligence community's...
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee grilled the top leader of federal prisons Thursday on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin. […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
