Having been an Island resident for 30 years and a math and science educator at the West Tisbury School for 28 of them, I have seen six superintendents and an equal number of principals at the school come and go. Arguably, during that time, it’s primarily the teachers and other staff who’ve been the consistent glue and staunch defenders of the education of Vineyard children. Six years ago, my wife mentored an excellent and most promising young math teacher who had to leave the Island due to insufficient pay. As a math specialist, she became invaluable to staff, and a joy to students. Even so, my wife Ann Nelson, another Island math specialist, confessed to her, “If you desire a future where you can hope to have a home, raise a family, and build savings, you should consider teaching on the mainland.” Soon afterward she heeded our advice, and has since married, bought a home, and started a family. She’s a math teacher an hour from Woods Hole, with a salary similar to what she’d earn on M.V.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO