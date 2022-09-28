Read full article on original website
Related
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Their enthusiasm was awesome’
West Tisbury School students streamed out of the building, led by the first graders, to walk for the Island Food Pantry in Oak Bluffs. With the teachers guiding them on the two laps around the campus, and some of the older students helping to chaperone the younger ones, excited chatter, laughter, high-fives, and singing of “heigh ho, heigh ho, we’re walking around the school … heigh ho, heigh ho, we’re walking for the food pantry” and other songs rang out — the start of a new tradition at the school.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Beatrice Amaral
Beatrice S. Amaral was born on June 14, 1925 in Dartmouth and passed away at her home in West Tisbury on September 16, 2022 at the age of 97. Beatrice was the wife of Robert E Amaral Sr. who predeceased her on July 9, 1990. She was the mother of Robert E Amaral Jr. (Judith), Joseph A. Amaral Sr. (Judith), Loree M Parker (Gerald), Sherri L Church (Thomas). Sister of Manuel Silva (Bertha) and Robert Silva (Carmen).
Martha's Vineyard Times
A summer filled with support
When planning the Oak Bluffs Public Library’s annual summer reading program, we have five major goals in mind:. Develop positive attitudes about reading and books. Offer opportunities for children to maintain their reading skills over the summer months. Encourage regular use of the library. Attract new users to the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘It’s not entirely up to me’
Uncertainty remains on whether South Mountain Company, which withdrew from the 401 State Road affordable housing project, will return to it. South Mountain Co. CEO John Abrams recently sent a letter to Island Housing Trust (IHT) CEO Phillipe Jordi about the company’s decision to withdraw from the project because of issues with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Charlie Esposito chosen for the Creative Living Award
The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation announced in a press release that Tisbury’s Charlie Esposito has been selected as the 2022 Creative Living Award recipient. The award, created in honor of Ruth Bogan, has become “an annual celebration of creativity, innovation, and community since 1983.”. According to the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up to bats
Martha’s Vineyard is home to several bat species, and on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, the Edgartown library will host an evening all about the flying critters. While bats are often portrayed as scary or dangerous, they’re vital to the Island ecosystem. A documentary will be shown illustrating the studies BiodiversityWorks has done on the local bat population, and wildlife biologist Liz Olson will provide an update. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221 for more information.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Keeping it local
The Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved police department policy changes requested by Chief Jon Searle during a lengthy meeting Tuesday evening. The policy changes are needed regarding the recruitment and retention of personnel, Searle told the board, “to reflect our housing crisis [and] employee shortage.” He recommended enacting an open enrollment, whether or not positions are available, to be able to pull from a pool of candidates. Additionally, he said, it would allow flexibility in considering current community/public safety employees that have “dedicated years to the town [and] have an aptitude for the job.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Gay Head 10K Road Race
Ready to run (or walk) the beautiful route near the lighthouse in Aquinnah? The annual Gay Head 10k Road Race will be held Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10:30 am to 12 pm. It goes along Aquinnah Circle, down State Road to Moshup Trail, then back to the starting point. Proceeds from the race support the restoration of the recently relocated Gay Head Light. After the race, feast with delicious food supplied by local Aquinnah merchants and tour the lighthouse for free. To register, visit gayhead10k.com.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Scenes of Island life come alive in William Blakesley’s artwork
William Blakesley’s art is quintessential Martha’s Vineyard, expressing the unique, intangible quality of the Island and Island life. The scenes are immediately familiar, conveying the tenor of the Vineyard during different seasons and locations. The collaborating exhibitions at the Featherstone Center for the Arts and the Martha’s Vineyard Museum offer an opportunity to see the breadth of his work across the decades stretching from 1956 to 2012, honoring what would be the artist’s 101st birthday.
Providence Meteorologist Spooked on Live Television Thanks to Unwelcome Guest
When WPRI meteorologist Tony Petrarca went to work Wednesday night, he probably didn’t expect to face one of his biggest fears live on television. A giant spider decided to interrupt the weather report, leading to a candid moment on air and a hilarious video to follow. Petrarca called Michael...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Island Autism Group’s future campus moves forward
The West Tisbury planning board voted 4-0 to approve, with some conditions, Island Autism Group’s plans for its Island Autism Center on 515 Lambert’s Cove Road (Child Farm) after a continued public hearing on Monday. Board member Matt Merry recused himself since he is an abutter to the property. The public hearing for the property is now closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Support Grey Barn owners
I am a full-time resident of Chilmark, and was dismayed to read the Letter to the Editor by Eric Glasgow, “Lack of Trust,” in the Sept. 16 issue of the Vineyard Gazette. I admit that I don’t know the full details of why the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) decided not to put forth or consider any proposals about a lease extension or the future stewardship of the Glasgows’ Grey Barn and Farm, Chilmark, at their recent board meeting.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Losing teachers to the mainland
Having been an Island resident for 30 years and a math and science educator at the West Tisbury School for 28 of them, I have seen six superintendents and an equal number of principals at the school come and go. Arguably, during that time, it’s primarily the teachers and other staff who’ve been the consistent glue and staunch defenders of the education of Vineyard children. Six years ago, my wife mentored an excellent and most promising young math teacher who had to leave the Island due to insufficient pay. As a math specialist, she became invaluable to staff, and a joy to students. Even so, my wife Ann Nelson, another Island math specialist, confessed to her, “If you desire a future where you can hope to have a home, raise a family, and build savings, you should consider teaching on the mainland.” Soon afterward she heeded our advice, and has since married, bought a home, and started a family. She’s a math teacher an hour from Woods Hole, with a salary similar to what she’d earn on M.V.
Martha's Vineyard Times
O.B. reluctant to continue hybrid meetings
In a discussion regarding whether to pursue a hybrid meeting strategy for future meetings, the Oak Bluffs select board mulled over the benefits and detriments of in-person versus Zoom attendance. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic triggered an exemption to the Open Meeting Law, allowing public meetings to be held...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martha's Vineyard Times
Circuit Arts screens ‘The Little Hours’
Circuit Arts presents a special screening of “The Little Hours” at the Grange Hall on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 9 pm. This comedy set in the Middle Ages is loosely based on Boccaccio’s “Decameron,” with three nuns leading a simple life until a virile young servant appears at their convent. This film’s hilarious ensemble cast includes Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, and more. Email boxoffice@tmvff.org or call 508-560-2134 for more information.
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Drive-thru holiday lights experience returning to Gillette Stadium for final time
FOXBORO, Mass. — The popular drive-thru holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium for the final time later this fall. Magic of Lights returns on Nov. 18 and it will remain open to the public through Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Guests who visit Foxboro for...
NECN
Partial Human Remains Wash Ashore Near Popular Cape Cod Resort
Police are investigating after partial human remains washed ashore near a popular Cape Cod resort over the weekend. Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, a person walking along the shore near the Ocean Edge Resort in Brewster, Massachusetts, discovered the partial remains of a human body, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Brewster police and state police detectives responded to the scene.
Comments / 0