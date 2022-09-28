Tampa Bay closures: What to know about bridges, roads as Hurricane Ian approaches

Access roads to the Sunshine Skyway bridge are blocked off as the span is closed due to high winds from Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Hurricane Ian is marching toward Florida, a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph, with landfall expected between Fort Myers and Sarasota later this morning or early afternoon. Tampa Bay remains under threat of hurricane-force winds and heavy rain likely to cause flash flooding and power outages.

Residents should be hunkered down. But here’s a summary of the status of bridges and roads in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Troopers advised drivers who need to be on the roads to check the Florida Highway Patrol Current Traffic Incidents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bridges

The Florida Highway Patrol closed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in both directions Wednesday morning after winds in the area associated with Hurricane Ian were clocked between 50 and 60 mph. The bridge will remain closed until the storm passes and the inclement weather subsides.

The Howard Frankland, and the two other bridges bridge connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough counties — the Gandy Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway — are being monitored by the Florida Department of Transportation and law enforcement.

“We will close the bridges if the approaches get covered by water,” regional department spokesperson Kris Carson told the Tampa Bay Times Tuesday. She could not provide an estimate of when that will be. “We’re just going to have to monitor the storm.”

As of late morning, all three bridges were still open.

Roads

On Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation announced the suspension of all lane closures in the Tampa Bay area.

Road and bridge contractors were instructed to temporarily suspend all operations on active construction projects within the projected path of Hurricane Ian. “All available lanes will remain open on the interstate and State Road system in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties,” according to a news release.

Most main thoroughfares remained open as of midday Wednesday.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County emergency management officials said it is no longer safe to be on the road because of the potential for flash flooding and strengthening winds, as of Wednesday morning.

The county said residents should remain sheltered where they are and not attempt to relocate to an emergency shelter or any other location. If someone does experience an emergency, they should call 911 and report the issue. Emergency crews will respond when it is safe to do so.

The county’s public transit agency, known by the acronym HART, will cease fixed-route services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to an agency spokesperson.

Residents needing transportation can request on-demand trips outside of mandatory evacuation zones A and B starting at 11 a.m.

Pinellas

Pinellas County is operating a live road closure map which is currently showing no closures, other than the Sunshine Skyway Bridge which spans Lower Tampa Bay to connect St. Petersburg to Terra Ceia in Manatee County.

Pasco

The county reported no road closures as of around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

• • •

