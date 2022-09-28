Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Punta Gorda residents waiting for relief after Hurricane Ian rips through city
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – With many people in the Florida Gulf Coast area still without power, residents in Punta Gorda were working to rebuild the city after homes were badly damaged and boats were pushed by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Local 10′s Jenise Fernandez spoke...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
floridapolitics.com
FDOT: Section of I-75 remains closed in Southwest Florida due to rising water
State officials are relaying information to map apps. Because of rising water, a section of Interstate 75 between Venice and North Port has been closed in both directions. As of 8:00 a.m., the road remains closed. The closures affect I-75 and Florida State Road 93 in both directions, according to...
floridapolitics.com
Power restoration well underway in Pinellas, but 83K are still dark
Duke Energy has 10,000 crew members deployed. Duke Energy is reporting 83,000 Pinellas County customers still without power following Hurricane Ian as of noon Friday. They’ve restored power to nearly 100,000 customers so far since weather impacts begin late Tuesday. The most prevalent current outages are in south St....
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
City officials recommend North Port residents evacuate as floods rise
North Port residents are NOT under a mandatory evacuation at this time, but city officials are recommending evacuations as floods rise.
Peace River and Myakka River flooded, US 41 partially closed
The Peace River has flooded after Hurricane Ian, causing parts of US 41 in Charlotte County to close
WINKNEWS.com
City of North Port issues voluntary evacuations as water continues to rise after Hurricane Ian
The City of North Port has issued voluntary evacuations for residents in the areas that have been impacted by flooding. If there are rising waters threatening your home, the City of North Port is recommending you evacuate. The City of North expects waters in some areas will continue to rise...
fox13news.com
I-75 closes as waters rise from Myakka River in North Port, delays expected until water recedes
NORTH PORT, Fla. - First responders have shut down I-75 in both direction at Sumter Boulevard in North Port due to flooding. North Port has continued to see flooding impacts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The interstate is closed from Toledo Blade Boulevard to Jacaranda Boulevard, the Florida Department...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis presses FEMA to add east coast counties to Ian disaster declaration
St. Johns, Volusia and Flagler should expect federal help. Flooding besieged St. Augustine as Hurricane Ian churned past, and Friday brought Gov. Ron DeSantis back to Northeast Florida to review the damage, and go to bat for those who suffered losses. DeSantis, who formerly represented the area in Congress, briefed...
fox13news.com
Englewood residents pick up the pieces in wake of Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, FLA. - Sarasota County residents are left to salvage what they can from their homes Thursday, especially in the southern part of the county where Hurricane Ian hit hardest. "The roof right up here, that got demolished. There were some shutters here. They’re all gone," said Cathy Richard, who...
Many in Sarasota County still without power Thursday night
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, there have been at least two hurricane-related deaths. Many people in the county are still without power.
floridapolitics.com
‘These cities and their people will recover’: Francis Suarez tours Hurricane Ian wreckage
‘For now, we offer what we can to begin the process of rebuilding.’. Three days after announcing the deployment of emergency response personnel to Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez visited the Gulf Coast to tour the wreckage the near-Category 5 storm left behind. In...
Mysuncoast.com
Crews continue water rescues in North Port, City recommends voluntary evacuations if possible
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews in North Port have been going back and forth constantly, with air boats, to find people stranded in communities affected by high water. Myakkahatchee Creek is flooding several nearby communities. The communities hardest hit by the flooding include North Port Estates, Tropicaire Boulevard and Sumter Boulevard.
Nonprofit organizes food, water distribution in Sarasota and DeSoto counties
All Faiths Food Bank is setting up three different food and water distributions for those in Sarasota and DeSoto counties who are in need after Hurricane Ian.
floridapolitics.com
Ken Welch asks residents to shelter in place tonight, set to assess damage in morning
'We want to ask you to shelter in place, as the worst parts of Hurricane Ian are still yet before us,' Welch said. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging residents to shelter in place through the night, with the worst of Hurricane Ian expected to hit Tampa Bay throughout the evening.
wengradio.com
Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Urge Residents To Stay Off The Roads
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said early this morning that most of the damage from Hurricane Ian is south of Venice Avenue. “There are still several road obstructions including fallen trees and debris, standing water, and downed power lines,” the office tweeted at 5:36 a.m. Water remains shut...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple high-water rescues underway in North Port, city confirms
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port confirms that it is conducting multiple high-water rescues after the Myakkahatchee Creek has flooded nearby communities. Multiple agencies are coordinating efforts to rescue people from homes affected in the North Port Estates community. That area is north of I-75 and borders the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
10NEWS
WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
