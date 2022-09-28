Read full article on original website
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
Dining news and events: Cocktail parties, new menus and more
Wine & Dine in the D at Westin Book Cadillac Hotel: Explore gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and more from local restaurants for a good cause. A fundraiser for Cure Multiple Myeloma Corporation and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the evening features food from popular restaurants like SheWolf, Crispelli’s Bakery, Mootz Pizzeria, the Silver Spoon, Zao Jun and more. Hear live music from Ursula Walker and the Buddy Budson Quintet. 5 p.m. Sept. 29. $195-$295. 1114 Washington, Detroit. (248) 921-1576. Curemultiplemyeloma.org.
Eugene Driker, attorney who helped mediate Detroit bankruptcy, dies at 85
Detroit — Eugene Driker, a prominent Detroit attorney who helped to mediate the city's bankruptcy and coalesce support for the Grand Bargain that helped it to emerge from bankruptcy, has died at the age of 85. Driker died on Thursday in his Palmer Woods home, as he wished, surrounded...
Developers, officials celebrate Midtown Detroit apartment-retail complex
Detroit — A decade ago, developers set out with plans to construct an office building on the corner of Woodward and Stinson in Midtown. After they scrapped those plans and pivoted to residential, Woodward West welcomed its first tenants during the summer. “I know a lot of people said,...
Henry Ford Museum retires Civil War Remembrance program
The Henry Ford is officially retiring its Civil War Remembrance program after suspending the program due to COVID-19 pandemic. The program, known for its historic presenters, musicians and re-enactments, has been an annual tradition at The Henry Ford for 30 years. The decision to end the program wasn’t an easy...
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
Bloomfield Hills ranch remade into sleek modern home
Tucked into a quiet corner of Bloomfield Hills, a brick clad 1961 ranch home looks fairly nondescript from the street. Flanked by mature oak trees and a harmoniously landscaped yard, the home of Brian Baumann and Gosha Baumann was built in 1961 and purchased by Brian in 2005. A two-year renovation process, undertaken with interior designer Carrie Long, reshaped the building to suit their interests.
Bankole Thompson: State must answer Highland Park's cry for help
A ruling last month from the Michigan Court of Appeals that affirmed that the city of Highland Park must pay $21 million in water and sewerage debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority is just the tip of the iceberg of troubles for this urban enclave that has long known nothing but disinvestment.
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week starts Friday. Here's what you need to know
We're right in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and in Motown, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is kicking off Friday. The 10-day dining promotion aims to shine a light on 20 independently owned Latin American restaurants specifically in southwest Detroit. There will also be a food truck rally at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown on Monday with tacos galore.
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
Macomb Co. student pushes for gender-neutral homecoming court. District says no
When Shelby Dera of Harrison Township heard that she and her partner, Elma Murselovic, both seniors, were nominated for the L’Anse Creuse High School homecoming court this year, she felt great. "I was in band class and they were all cheering," said Dera, 17. "It was a whole thing....
Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction
Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
$2,500 reward for tips in July 17 Detroit slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find suspects in a Detroit shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. The incident was reported around 2:26 a.m. July 17 in the 12800 block of Pierson on the city's west side, the Detroit Police Department said. The...
$100M landfill cleanup fund likely to aid GOP ex-chair's development site
A $100 million landfill cleanup fund approved by the state Legislature this week and pushed by the city of Rochester Hills is likely to benefit a property being developed by the former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party. Rochester Hills officials said Friday that Madison Park, a former landfill bordered...
Detroit widow's world 'ripped into a thousand pieces' after husband killed by reckless driver
Detroit − Patricia Brewer doesn't understand why the woman who killed her brother will spend a maximum of 15 years in prison. She wants Shameeka Walthall to spend the rest of her life in prison without the chance of parole, Brewer said. But she knows that's not how the justice system works.
Live updates: Michigan settles for field goal, leads Iowa 10-0
-Q2 3:30: Iowa's drive stalls after a really bad clipping call that backed them up 15 yards. They have to punt again. -Q2 8:28: Jake Moody sneaks a 44-yarder just inside the left upright and Michigan extends their lead to 10. End of 1st quarter: Michigan leads 7-0 -Q1 0:28:...
Tips sought on suspects who robbed 2 on Detroit's east side Saturday
Detroit − Police are asking for the public's help to find two armed suspects who robbed two other men Saturday on the city's east side. Officials said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer Street near Jefferson and McClellan avenues. According to a...
Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery
Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football at Iowa
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: Something will have to give in this one as Michigan enters with the No. 1 offense in the Big Ten...
