Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase

The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dining news and events: Cocktail parties, new menus and more

Wine & Dine in the D at Westin Book Cadillac Hotel: Explore gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and more from local restaurants for a good cause. A fundraiser for Cure Multiple Myeloma Corporation and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the evening features food from popular restaurants like SheWolf, Crispelli’s Bakery, Mootz Pizzeria, the Silver Spoon, Zao Jun and more. Hear live music from Ursula Walker and the Buddy Budson Quintet. 5 p.m. Sept. 29. $195-$295. 1114 Washington, Detroit. (248) 921-1576. Curemultiplemyeloma.org.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Henry Ford Museum retires Civil War Remembrance program

The Henry Ford is officially retiring its Civil War Remembrance program after suspending the program due to COVID-19 pandemic. The program, known for its historic presenters, musicians and re-enactments, has been an annual tradition at The Henry Ford for 30 years. The decision to end the program wasn’t an easy...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Bloomfield Hills ranch remade into sleek modern home

Tucked into a quiet corner of Bloomfield Hills, a brick clad 1961 ranch home looks fairly nondescript from the street. Flanked by mature oak trees and a harmoniously landscaped yard, the home of Brian Baumann and Gosha Baumann was built in 1961 and purchased by Brian in 2005. A two-year renovation process, undertaken with interior designer Carrie Long, reshaped the building to suit their interests.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: State must answer Highland Park's cry for help

A ruling last month from the Michigan Court of Appeals that affirmed that the city of Highland Park must pay $21 million in water and sewerage debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority is just the tip of the iceberg of troubles for this urban enclave that has long known nothing but disinvestment.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
Detroit News

Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week starts Friday. Here's what you need to know

We're right in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and in Motown, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is kicking off Friday. The 10-day dining promotion aims to shine a light on 20 independently owned Latin American restaurants specifically in southwest Detroit. There will also be a food truck rally at Batch Brewing Company in Corktown on Monday with tacos galore.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit delays free legal aid program for renters facing eviction

Detroit's newly formed right to counsel program is going to be delayed in ensuring low-income renters have free legal aid when facing eviction because the city is expected to miss its Saturday launch. The Detroit City Council unanimously approved the ordinance in May guaranteeing an office for eviction defense to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

$2,500 reward for tips in July 17 Detroit slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find suspects in a Detroit shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. The incident was reported around 2:26 a.m. July 17 in the 12800 block of Pierson on the city's west side, the Detroit Police Department said. The...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Live updates: Michigan settles for field goal, leads Iowa 10-0

-Q2 3:30: Iowa's drive stalls after a really bad clipping call that backed them up 15 yards. They have to punt again. -Q2 8:28: Jake Moody sneaks a 44-yarder just inside the left upright and Michigan extends their lead to 10. End of 1st quarter: Michigan leads 7-0 -Q1 0:28:...
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit News

Tips sought on suspects who robbed 2 on Detroit's east side Saturday

Detroit − Police are asking for the public's help to find two armed suspects who robbed two other men Saturday on the city's east side. Officials said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer Street near Jefferson and McClellan avenues. According to a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Detroit News predictions: Michigan football at Iowa

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: Something will have to give in this one as Michigan enters with the No. 1 offense in the Big Ten...
IOWA CITY, IA

