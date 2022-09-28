Read full article on original website
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents' house was among those destroyed by the storm that...
Waters recede along Florida's west coast but will come back with Hurricane Ian, weather service warns
The water in Tampa Bay receded on Wednesday, signaling that Hurricane Ian is on its way.
Fall color season arrives late in Northern California and Bay Area
"Nature has its own clock and its own time."
One of Twitter's most viral accounts covering Hurricane Ian is run by a California teen
One of the go-to sources for Hurricane Ian updates was the US_Stormwatch Twitter account run by a California teen.
Disney World to shut down as Hurricane Ian takes aim at Florida
Disney World is closing as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Efforts falter to develop new Georgia K-12 state tests
ATLANTA (AP) — An effort to transform how Georgia tests its K-12 public school students is faltering and may not achieve its goals. One of two groups involved in the effort told the state Board of Education on Wednesday that it has suspended work after a testing company pulled out. The other group is still moving ahead, but faces continuing questions about whether its test can be comparable to the existing state Milestones tests.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
The mysterious disappearances on Hawaii’s Napali Coast and the Kalalau Trail on Kauai
"No one wanted to help us. They basically said, 'People go missing there all the time. We're not going to go look for him."
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections resigned Friday at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee, who was serving a life sentence for a 2007...
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Bay Area teenagers discover two previously unknown species in Central California
The species can't be found anywhere else in the world.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back
YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments.
Dianne Feinstein overheard lashing out at aides over routine vote, report says
A reporter for Insider overheard Feinstein berating staffers who were trying to explain a stopgap spending bill to her.
After pressure from Biden, Gavin Newsom signs farmworker union bill
After public pressure from Biden, Newsom signed a bill to make it easier for the state's farmworkers to unionize.
