Vote now: Ohio first responders compete for bragging rights

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

Ohio (WDTN) – There are only a few days left to vote for your local first responders in the Light Ohio Blue photo contest.

For the second year in a row, first responder agencies across the state submitted photos of their vehicles for a public vote. According to the website, the winner gets bragging rights for the next year as well as an official award.

Photos can be submitted in categories for both Law Enforcement and Fire Departments, each one separated by population. Currently, Miami Valley agencies are leading in several categories. According to the contest website, Miami Township Fire and EMS, the University of Dayton EMS and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are all top contestants .

Voting closes on September 30, so there’s not much time left to vote for your local law enforcement and fire departments. The winners will be announced in early October and presented with their awards.

Click here to vote for your local agencies.

