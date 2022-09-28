ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS Plus games for October leak – and this might be the best month yet

By Matthew Forde
T3
T3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQQuh_0iDheoIB00

Update: Well, that didn't take long. Sony has subsequently confirmed that Injustice 2  (PS4) and Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS5 / PS4) will be available for PS Plus subscribers in October. Additionally, it was revealed that the first-person shooter Superhot (PS4) will be free to claim.

Any PS4 games can be redeemed on PS5 through backwards compatibility, To confirm the following games can be downloaded on PS Plus from October 4th to October 31st, 2022.

  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (PS4 / PS5)
  • Injustice 2 (PS4)
  • Superhot (PS4)

Original Story: Sony's monthly PlayStation Plus games have leaked once again with October set to be one of the best months this year for those on PS5 and PS4 , if the leak proves true.

As revealed by Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has correctly predicted the PS Plus titles for more than 12 months now, the service will offer subscribers access to Injustice 2 and Hot Wheels Unleashed. Whether these will be PS5 or PS4 versions has yet to be confirmed.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, best known for the Mortal Kombat series, Injustice 2 is a fighting game where the likes of Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and lots of the characters from their rogue gallery come together for epic battles. It was first released in May 2017 across PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, earning an impressive score of 87 on Metacritic .

I personally loved this game, so highly recommend trying it out if you haven't already. For a fighting game, it also boasts a surprisingly great story mode with pretty deep customisation. Like many others, I had been hoping for a third iteration into the Injustice series, however, a recent tease suggests that NetherRealm is working on Mortal Kombat 1 2 instead.

Hot Wheels Unleashed, on the other hand, was only released in September last year. Based on the global racing model cars, the third-person racing game has players controlling vehicles from the Hot Wheels franchise in thrilling races set on miniaturised tracks. Hot Wheels Unleashed is also available across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.#

While not as highly reviewed as Injustice 2, it did earn an admirable 75 score on Metacritic . I've been meaning to try this one out, having fond memories of playing Hot Wheels Stunt Track Driver during the early noughties. Everything about it just screams fun, so I'll be definitely jumping in this month.

In the meantime, subscribers have until October 3rd, 2022 to add Sony's PS Plus games for September 2022 to their library. This includes Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus and Toem.

Still searching for a PS5? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details of where to get one before the price hike hits.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass adds Dead Island – but you’ll have to be quick

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can jump into zombie-thumping action RPG Dead Island for free this weekend. Following the reveal of Dead Island 2 at Gamescom Opening Night Live last month, the first game in the comically grotesque zombie series will be free to play on Xbox for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Prime Gaming: Amazon Announces Free Games For October 2022

Amazon has announced the free games that will be available for Prime Gaming subscribers in October, as well as the free content that will be given for partnered games. Madden 23 and League of Legends are included this month. Packs will be offered for Madden 23 players, along with an exclusive Twitch emote for the League of Legends World Championships.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Ps Plus#Xbox One#Fighting Game#Playstation Plus#Video Game#Injustice 2#Netherrealm Studios#Microsoft Windows#Metacritic
techaiapp.com

PlayStation Plus October 2022 Free Games: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, Superhot

PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for October 2022 have been announced. These games will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On October 4, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the racing game Hot Wheels Unleashed, side-scrolling superhero fighter Injustice 2, and the smash-hit FPS Superhot. These titles can be added to your PS games library until October 31, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Is PUBG a dead game in 2022?

PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG, launched in 2017 and caused a revolution. The battle royale shooter genre was never the same, and while it wasn’t the first battle royale shooter to make its way into the game market, it brought what other games of the same genre did not.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
TechRadar

Sorry Skyrim lovers, the RPG is now officially old

GOG (or Good Old Games) announced Skyrim would be coming to the platform celebrating the storefront’s 14th anniversary. Still one of the best RPGs around, Skyrim’s original release and its updated Anniversary Edition are available to buy all over again – both with hefty discounts. “After many...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games

With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Ubisoft’s biggest 2022 game delayed for sixth time in five years

2022 is turning out to be a substantial rebuilding year for game publisher Ubisoft, as its holiday 2022 release slate of major multi-platform games has now been all but wiped clean. The bad news came on Wednesday when Ubisoft again delayed the launch of its open-world pirate adventure Skull and...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release

Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022

PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Epic Games Store Reveals Two Free Games for This Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free offerings for the week, and the program will give away Runbow and The Drone Racing League Simulator this time. Runbow and The Drone Racing League are available for free on The Epic Games Store until October 6, 8:30 PM IST. Runbow. Runbow...
VIDEO GAMES
techaiapp.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Overwatch 2, More: October Games on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

October 2022, or rather, its second half is jam-packed with new game launches, giving ample time for new first-person shooter Overwatch 2 to maintain its relevance. If online multiplayer isn’t your forte, this month boasts several hotly-anticipated AAA entries, including Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 remake. The latter recently underwent an open beta testing period, providing fruitful results on the cross-play front. After an almost year-long wait, PlayStation is finally bringing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC, letting a new generation of players experience Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer’s adventures in the wild.
VIDEO GAMES
T3

T3

570
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy