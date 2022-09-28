Read full article on original website
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
How Pop-Tarts got their Pop-Start in West Michigan
Not often do you hear about Post and Kellogg's working together. The story you're about to read is an exception.
Why Are People In Grand Rapids Putting Tarps Over Their Front Lawn?
Most of the time when you hop online you're bombarded with negativity and things that can bring you down. But every once in a while you see something that's hilarious or in this case interesting that you want to do a deep dive to find out more about it. I...
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
33-year-old woman walking on I-94 hit, killed after leaving adult care facility in southwest Michigan
Police said a woman walking along the freeway in southwest Michigan was fatally struck by a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the deadly crash occurred around 5:45 a.m., in Paw Paw Township Police said a driver…
Students create portrait of Grand Rapids man killed by police officer
Kentwood — For East Kentwood High School senior Judith Khalihira, creating a portrait of Patrick Lyoya with her peers was personal. She wanted to help show the human side of the 26-year-old Congolese refugee who was shot and killed by a police officer April 4 during a traffic stop.
ArtPrize 2022 ‘shows what Grand Rapids has accomplished’ says executive director
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - ArtPrize, the annual interactive art competition that draws thousands to Grand Rapids, came to a close Friday night at the 2022 awards celebration. The event, at Studio Park’s outdoor courtyard, celebrated more than 16 local and international artists who earned a share of the $250,000 in prize money.
Man, 74, charged in shooting of Right to Life volunteer, 84
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A retired Lake Odessa man has been charged in the shooting of an 84-year-old Right to Life volunteer outside of his home. Richard Harvey, 74, is accused of shooting Joan Jacobson in the shoulder Sept. 20 with a .22-caliber rifle while Jacobson and Harvey’s wife were engaged in an argument.
Former teen mom uses organization to help others through unexpected pregnancies
An outreach organization can make a major difference in someone’s life with changing federal law and increased scrutiny surrounding unplanned pregnancy.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Teen hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A 17-year-old was hurt in a late Friday evening shooting in Grand Rapids.
New mental health treatment debuts in West Michigan
Hope Network and Network180 are partnering to open a peer respite program offering a new option for people needing support for mental health or substance use. Still Waters Peer Respite Program is the first of its kind in West Michigan, the second peer respite program in the state and one of 42 such programs across the U.S.
After pickup crashes into farm combine, rescuers work 2 hours to free teen driver
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Rescuers worked two hours to free a teen driver from an overturned pickup after a serious crash with a farm combine. The crash happened about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 on Eighth Avenue near Garfield Street in Wright Township. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said an 18-year-old...
West Side food pantry sees ‘immeasurable’ increase in need
The Other Way Ministries' focus is the well-being of its neighbors on the West Side.
Holland Woman Hospitalized Due to Teen Driver in North Side Crash
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 29, 2022) – A teenaged Holland motorist learned a driving lesson on Thursday afternoon at the unwilling physical expense of an older Holland woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of 168th...
Say Hello To The Hello Kitty Café Truck Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend
Fans of Hello Kitty are in for a treat this weekend! (Literally, there are yummy treats involved...) As a kid born in the 80s, I LOVED Hello Kitty. I had the lunchbox, stuffed animals, I think even had a Hello Kitty wallet at one point... but in case you're not familiar, Hello Kitty and Friends are characters that were created in the 70s by the Japanese merchandising company Sanrio.
Driver arrested after Grand Rapids rollover crash kills woman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police arrested a driver for suspicion of driving drunk after a two-vehicle rollover crash on East Beltline Avenue NE killed a woman late Friday, Sept. 30. Grand Rapids police said the crash happened about 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue. Both vehicles...
Kalamazoo County Register of Deeds launches free fraud alert service for property owners
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Starting on Monday October 3, Property Fraud Alert will be offered to the public allowing them to have their name monitored within the Register’s office as a free consumer property protection alert. “I encourage everyone who owns land in the county to sign...
Grand Haven hospital system to become part of Trinity Health this week
GRAND HAVEN, MI — A longtime health system along the lakeshore will have a new name come Saturday. North Ottawa Community Health System, based in Grand Haven and operator of the community’s hospital, will be known as Trinity Health Grand Haven as of Saturday. Trinity Health Michigan, based...
Shoreline Drive in Muskegon will be reduced to two lanes next week
MUSKEGON, MI – A section of Shoreline Drive, which is the U.S. 31 business route, will narrow from four to two lanes beginning next week. Muskegon city officials are temporarily reducing the width of the divided boulevard to measure the impact on traffic and determine if it’s a viable way to better connect downtown to the Muskegon Lake waterfront.
