The latest business news from SC Times

The City of Sauk Rapids has set in motion a TIF District for J-Berd Companies, the city's biggest employer. If you're like, "What the heck is a TIF District?" Same, friend. Same. They can be a little confusing. Basically, it's a tool local governments have to incentivize business development by providing financial assistance related to the property's tax value. We've got more details on how it works in the article, as well as what sort of development you'll see on J-Berd's property.

Speaking of Sauk Rapids and development, the city and Benton County collaborated to create an incentive program to encourage residential lot development. Wanna know why? You know what to do (read the story, it's linked below).

Finally, the owners of the Global Center building at Third Street and 33rd Avenue North are dreaming dreams of a gas station and convenience store as a way to cement a new revenue stream. That's all got to go through the City of St. Cloud for consideration and approval, so it's not a done deal. But you can read about why the owners are interested in a gas station there and what they hope to make happen.

