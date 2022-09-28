Debate over debates in U.S. Senate, governor's race

It's that time of year: The weather is cooling down, leaves are falling from trees and candidates on the November ballot are debating over election debates.

U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan announced this week that they'll face each other in two debates before the midterms. But they did not go gently into that good night: The campaigns spent weeks sparring over when and where to do the events and initially put out separate debate schedules with conflicting times.

The biggest fight was over a statewide debate hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission. Ryan's campaign pushed for that one, but Vance declined after Republicans criticized the group's director for past ties to Democratic politics. Vance participated in the commission's GOP primary debate in March.

Even Monday's announcement laying out the final plan didn't go smoothly. Ryan agreed to a third debate in Hamilton hosted by WLWT, but Vance's campaign said that doesn't work for them. So, two it is.

There's been slightly less drama over debates in the governor's race − primarily because Gov. Mike DeWine has decided he's not doing any. He instead committed to newspaper editorial board interviews and forums, where candidates aren't on stage together. His opponent, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, is frustrated by this, to say the least.

And debates are something voters want to see. A USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll found 84% of likely Ohio voters want candidates for Senate and governor to face each other.

National money pours in for Ohio congressional races

The congressional races around the Columbus area aren't too exciting this year, but Ohio is still home to a few contests that both parties have deemed critical to claiming the majority in the U.S. House.

And they're putting their money where their mouth is.

Key political groups have allocated nearly $9 million to the 13th Congressional District and $4.2 million to the 1st Congressional District, according to the groups and Federal Election Commission filings. Democratic state Rep. Emilia Sykes is running against Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in the open 13th. GOP Rep. Steve Chabot is defending his seat against Cincinnati City Council member Greg Landsman in the 1st.

The 1st got more competitive for Democrats after the state's chaotic mapmaking process and now leans Republican by 2 percentage points, according to the popular redistricting website Dave's Redistricting. Republicans retained red Warren County as part of the 1st but had to include more Democratic communities in Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

The 13th, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, shifted west to include all of Democratic Summit County and more of red Stark County. Republicans are extremely eager to pick up that seat, and former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Gilbert.

Dig into the races here.

Trial begins for Ohioan charged in Jan. 6 attack

A federal trial is underway involving members of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers, who face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol aimed at overturning the 2020 election results.

Among the defendants: Champaign County resident Jessica Watkins.

Watkins was charged with seditious conspiracy for allegedly organizing an Ohio-based effort to breach the Capitol. According to federal investigators, she described herself as the commanding officer of an Ohio subset of the Oath Keepers. The day of the attack, Watkins was among a group that entered the building and reached the inside of the Rotunda.

"I don't underestimate the resolve of the Deep State," Watkins said when a recruit asked her predictions for 2021. "Biden may still yet be our President. If he is, our way of life as we know it is over. Our Republic would be over. Then it is our duty as Americans to fight, kill and die for our rights."

Watkins has since renounced the Oath Keepers and said she was "humiliated" by her arrest.

Read more from Jessie Balmert about Watkins' case and other Jan. 6 arrests connected to Ohio.

−

Scary season is upon us. (I'm not talking about the election.) Who else is busting out their Halloween decorations this weekend?

Haley BeMiller, political reporter

Questions or story ideas? Email me at hbemiller@dispatch.com. You can find me on Twitter @haleybemiller.

latest episode of Ohio Politics Explained and tune in for a new episode on Friday. You can subscribe through Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.