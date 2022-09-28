ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship Bottom, NJ

Balanced Leadership

Balanced Leadership

I would like to commend John Imperiale’s article and commentary in the Aug. 31 edition titled “E Pluribus Unum – Words We Must Strive to Live By on LBI.”. Mr. Imperiale is the deputy mayor in Harvey Cedars. I am the former president of the Beach Haven Taxpayers Association and vice president of the Joint Council of Taxpayers Associations of LBI and served 10 years in the public sector in the beginning of my career. I am running for council in Beach Haven under the tag of “Balanced Leadership for the Public Good.”
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Zoning Change Needed to Conclude LBI School Sale

The sale of the LBI Grade School isn’t expected to be final until its September 2023 closing date or at such time any of the buyer contingencies are met, whichever is later, according to the purchase agreement approved by a majority of the Long Beach Island Consolidated Board of Education.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Best Interests

Best Interests

As the mid-term elections approach, please ask yourself – who represents me and my best interests? Is it the current Democrat turned Republican House of Representatives District 2 member or the man running to unseat him?. Jeff Van Drew votes the straight Republican Party line even if it hurts...
SURF CITY, NJ
City
Ship Bottom, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Spread the Word: Free Health, Wellness Resources for Ocean County Residents

Peter Curatolo, a coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department for about 14 years, gave a presentation on the many resources offered by the health department during the Sept. 6 Tuckerton Borough Council meeting. “I oversee the Community Health Improvement Plan. It’s a legislated part of the public health practice...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Skills, Quick Thinking

Skills, Quick Thinking

The entire Fischer family would like to thank all the first responders, the police, fire, EMS, Barnegat Light First Aid team and everyone on the scene whose skills and quick thinking saved my husband’s life. While walking in Barnegat Light midday on March 18, he was hit by a...
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Resilient LBI Team to Finish Sea Level Action Plan in October

Members of the Resilient Long Beach Island team are currently working to finalize their draft of a plan to protect the area’s infrastructure, homes and businesses as the sea level rises. This preliminary road map for the future – with focuses such as risk communication and policy – should be completed by mid-October.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

LBI Garden Club Goes Back to School

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island recently joined forces with children at the Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom to create fall flower arrangements. “Twenty-five third-graders met in the gym of their school with 12 club members for an hour of learning the rudiments of flower arranging,” said Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director. “This included learning about flowers and greenery, how to cover an oasis, and how to keep an arrangement healthy.”
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Residents Donate E-Bikes to Harvey Cedars Police

Two local residents have donated two E-Bikes to the Harvey Cedars Police Department. The donations were made by Yaron Avitov and Brandon Mayberry, whom Police Chief Robert Burnaford said are “long-time supporters of the police department.”. “We are fortunate to have great friends who want to contribute to the...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Eating My Way Through LBI – Past and Present

Now that we no longer have to self-distance, I delight in going out to a restaurant. What a treat to eat out!. Tourism was booming on Long Beach Island this summer, it seemed. We have all suffered from hibernation, isolation and are in need of socialization. The restaurants were packed and you usually needed a reservation. The kitchens and wait staffs were, and continue to be, shorthanded. I have never seen so may “Help Wanted” signs. I admire all the workers who labor so hard and keep smiling when doing double duty. Whether it’s in a restaurant, store or food emporium, it makes my day when people are nice.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Countdown to Christmas: Ship Bottom Parade Registration Now Open

On the first Saturday of December every year for more than four decades, Ship Bottom is transformed from the gateway to Long Beach Island to a slice of the North Pole as the town hosts a Christmas parade to kick off the holiday season for the LBI region. With Halloween...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Author J.C. Sutton Will Give Talk, Sign New Book

The Tuckerton branch of the Ocean County Library hosts award-winning author J.C. Sutton on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. The Tuckerton resident will sign copies of her new novel, Until the Guillotine: A Tale of Two Royals. Until the Guillotine highlights the friendship of Marie Antoinette and Louisa, Princess...
TUCKERTON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Boyd Delivers in Overtime as Southern Girls Capture First Win of Season

It took more than 14 minutes of overtime on Sept. 21, but the Southern Regional girls soccer team finally broke into the win column this season. After an 0-4 start during which they scored only twice, the Rams scored three goals against Shore Conference Class A South rival Jackson Memorial to win a 3-2 contest. Southern scored twice late in the second half to force overtime before Rory Hagen set up Sarah Boyd for the golden goal with 5:22 left in the second overtime period.
JACKSON, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Pinelands Football Squad Falls Just Short in Overtime Against Matawan

Down 21-0 after three quarters, the Pinelands Regional High School football team had the option to fight back or crawl away in defeat. The Wildcats chose the former, scoring three times during the fourth quarter to force overtime before falling a point short, 28-27, to Matawan on Sept. 22. Pinelands...
MATAWAN, NJ

