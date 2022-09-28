Now that we no longer have to self-distance, I delight in going out to a restaurant. What a treat to eat out!. Tourism was booming on Long Beach Island this summer, it seemed. We have all suffered from hibernation, isolation and are in need of socialization. The restaurants were packed and you usually needed a reservation. The kitchens and wait staffs were, and continue to be, shorthanded. I have never seen so may “Help Wanted” signs. I admire all the workers who labor so hard and keep smiling when doing double duty. Whether it’s in a restaurant, store or food emporium, it makes my day when people are nice.

BEACH HAVEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO