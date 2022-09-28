Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thesandpaper.net
Balanced Leadership
I would like to commend John Imperiale’s article and commentary in the Aug. 31 edition titled “E Pluribus Unum – Words We Must Strive to Live By on LBI.”. Mr. Imperiale is the deputy mayor in Harvey Cedars. I am the former president of the Beach Haven Taxpayers Association and vice president of the Joint Council of Taxpayers Associations of LBI and served 10 years in the public sector in the beginning of my career. I am running for council in Beach Haven under the tag of “Balanced Leadership for the Public Good.”
thesandpaper.net
Zoning Change Needed to Conclude LBI School Sale
The sale of the LBI Grade School isn’t expected to be final until its September 2023 closing date or at such time any of the buyer contingencies are met, whichever is later, according to the purchase agreement approved by a majority of the Long Beach Island Consolidated Board of Education.
thesandpaper.net
Best Interests
As the mid-term elections approach, please ask yourself – who represents me and my best interests? Is it the current Democrat turned Republican House of Representatives District 2 member or the man running to unseat him?. Jeff Van Drew votes the straight Republican Party line even if it hurts...
thesandpaper.net
Ship Bottom Brothers Leave High Profile Jobs to Launch NJ Life and Health
So often, people enter a field of study or profession with the genuine hope of making a positive difference in the world. Just as often are those very hopes either drowned out or corrupted entirely by the endless drive of consumer capitalism. Such was the disappointing experience of Ship Bottom...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesandpaper.net
Spread the Word: Free Health, Wellness Resources for Ocean County Residents
Peter Curatolo, a coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department for about 14 years, gave a presentation on the many resources offered by the health department during the Sept. 6 Tuckerton Borough Council meeting. “I oversee the Community Health Improvement Plan. It’s a legislated part of the public health practice...
thesandpaper.net
Skills, Quick Thinking
The entire Fischer family would like to thank all the first responders, the police, fire, EMS, Barnegat Light First Aid team and everyone on the scene whose skills and quick thinking saved my husband’s life. While walking in Barnegat Light midday on March 18, he was hit by a...
thesandpaper.net
Resilient LBI Team to Finish Sea Level Action Plan in October
Members of the Resilient Long Beach Island team are currently working to finalize their draft of a plan to protect the area’s infrastructure, homes and businesses as the sea level rises. This preliminary road map for the future – with focuses such as risk communication and policy – should be completed by mid-October.
thesandpaper.net
LBI Garden Club Goes Back to School
The Garden Club of Long Beach Island recently joined forces with children at the Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom to create fall flower arrangements. “Twenty-five third-graders met in the gym of their school with 12 club members for an hour of learning the rudiments of flower arranging,” said Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director. “This included learning about flowers and greenery, how to cover an oasis, and how to keep an arrangement healthy.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesandpaper.net
Residents Donate E-Bikes to Harvey Cedars Police
Two local residents have donated two E-Bikes to the Harvey Cedars Police Department. The donations were made by Yaron Avitov and Brandon Mayberry, whom Police Chief Robert Burnaford said are “long-time supporters of the police department.”. “We are fortunate to have great friends who want to contribute to the...
thesandpaper.net
Eating My Way Through LBI – Past and Present
Now that we no longer have to self-distance, I delight in going out to a restaurant. What a treat to eat out!. Tourism was booming on Long Beach Island this summer, it seemed. We have all suffered from hibernation, isolation and are in need of socialization. The restaurants were packed and you usually needed a reservation. The kitchens and wait staffs were, and continue to be, shorthanded. I have never seen so may “Help Wanted” signs. I admire all the workers who labor so hard and keep smiling when doing double duty. Whether it’s in a restaurant, store or food emporium, it makes my day when people are nice.
thesandpaper.net
Countdown to Christmas: Ship Bottom Parade Registration Now Open
On the first Saturday of December every year for more than four decades, Ship Bottom is transformed from the gateway to Long Beach Island to a slice of the North Pole as the town hosts a Christmas parade to kick off the holiday season for the LBI region. With Halloween...
thesandpaper.net
Author J.C. Sutton Will Give Talk, Sign New Book
The Tuckerton branch of the Ocean County Library hosts award-winning author J.C. Sutton on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. The Tuckerton resident will sign copies of her new novel, Until the Guillotine: A Tale of Two Royals. Until the Guillotine highlights the friendship of Marie Antoinette and Louisa, Princess...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesandpaper.net
Southern Regional Cruises Past Brick Memorial, Toms River East to Stay Undefeated
Following a successful weekend during which the Southern Regional girls volleyball team received several significant tests, coach Eric Maxwell’s crew continued its torrid pace to start the season, scoring two more victories last week to remain undefeated. The previous weekend, the Rams (8-0) won a pair of 2-0 battles...
thesandpaper.net
Boyd Delivers in Overtime as Southern Girls Capture First Win of Season
It took more than 14 minutes of overtime on Sept. 21, but the Southern Regional girls soccer team finally broke into the win column this season. After an 0-4 start during which they scored only twice, the Rams scored three goals against Shore Conference Class A South rival Jackson Memorial to win a 3-2 contest. Southern scored twice late in the second half to force overtime before Rory Hagen set up Sarah Boyd for the golden goal with 5:22 left in the second overtime period.
thesandpaper.net
Pinelands Football Squad Falls Just Short in Overtime Against Matawan
Down 21-0 after three quarters, the Pinelands Regional High School football team had the option to fight back or crawl away in defeat. The Wildcats chose the former, scoring three times during the fourth quarter to force overtime before falling a point short, 28-27, to Matawan on Sept. 22. Pinelands...
Comments / 0