Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 hurricane
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida
One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States made landfall Wednesday in Florida, where a catastrophic storm surge inundated communities along the Gulf Coast, causing the deaths of at least six people and destroying homes and businesses. Hurricane Ian initially barreled through Cuba and knocked out its...
Ian inflicts staggering losses on Florida's growth machine
Floridians attempting to rebuild from the hurricane will confront rising insurance premiums, construction costs and interest rates — along with flood losses that many were not insured against.
Ian regains hurricane strength as it moves toward South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. With all of...
Photos show destructive wake of Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
WATCH: Biden outlines FEMA response plan after Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life.”. Watch Biden’s remarks...
Hurricane Ian pounds Florida as monster Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of southwest Florida as a monster Category 4 storm on Wednesday with powerful winds and torrential rains threatening "catastrophic" damage and flooding. The NHC said Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) per hour when it made landfall and forecast "catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida peninsula."
People trapped and over 2 million without power as Ian drenches Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requests aid from Biden as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Watch DeSantis’ remarks in the player above.
WATCH: Biden says Hurricane Ian is likely ‘among the worst storms in the nation’s history’
President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is “likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation’s history,” adding it will “take months, years to rebuild.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden said “America’s heart is literally breaking” for all of those who’ve...
Hurricane Ian continues to batter Florida as a Category 1 storm while officials warn the worst is yet to come
Hurricane Ian continued to batter the Florida peninsula with a catastrophic trifecta of high winds, heavy rain and historic storm surge Wednesday night, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
Florida health care facilities evacuate patients after Ian
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp...
California governor Newsom signs bill banning on forever chemicals in cosmetics
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two bills that will ban cancer-linked forever chemicals from cosmetic products and textiles beginning in 2025.
WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warns of mass power outages as Hurricane Ian approaches landfall
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a briefing Wednesday morning that some areas of the state have begun to lose power and warned that “millions of people” will experience outages as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast, with predictions of a massive storm surge. Watch DeSantis’ full briefing in...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
WATCH: FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warns Floridians to evacuate if still possible, or get to higher ground
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall at close to Category 5 speed, FEMA Director Deanna Criswell warned Floridians of the dangers ahead, including those after the storm passes. Watch the full briefing in the player above. The hurricane appeared on track to slam ashore somewhere north of Fort Myers and some...
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
