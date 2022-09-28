ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian Eyewall Begins To Move Onshore In Florida

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eyTTn_0iDheEi900

The eyewall of Hurricane Ian is moving onshore in Florida. Catastrophic storm surge of 12 to 18 feet along with destructive waves are expected along the southwest Florida coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor.

Residents should urgently follow evacuation orders in effect.

Catastrophic wind damage is beginning along the southwestern coast of Florida today near the landfall location. Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend well inland along near the core of Ian.

Preparations to protect life and property should be urgently rushed to completion.

Heavy rainfall will spread across the Florida peninsula through Thursday and reach portions of the Southeast U.S. later this week and this weekend.

Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. Widespread, prolonged major and record river flooding is expected across central Florida.

Hurricane conditions are expected along the east-central Florida coast overnight, where a Hurricane Warning has been issued. Hurricane conditions are possible from northeastern Florida to portions of South Carolina on Thursday and Friday, and a Hurricane Watch has been issued for that area.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Long Road To Recovery

  Millions of people without electricity, hundreds rescued from hard-hit areas and a death toll that’s expected to climb — Hurricane Ian left in its wake seemingly incalculable damage as the heavy lift of recovery begins. In a seldom-seen show of cooperation, Gov. Ron DeSantis’
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Dramatic photos show Ian's widespread damage across Florida

Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast.The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left people trapped in their homes and knocked out power to millions of residents. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but forecasters warned that the threat of "catastrophic" flooding would continue as the Ian moves east. It was expected to move across the Carolinas this weekend.Authorities were still assessing...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Englewood, FL
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian

The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Northern Florida#National Headlines
Click10.com

DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
138K+
Followers
18K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy