Hurricane Ian Eyewall Begins To Move Onshore In Florida

The eyewall of Hurricane Ian is moving onshore in Florida. Catastrophic storm surge of 12 to 18 feet along with destructive waves are expected along the southwest Florida coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor.

Residents should urgently follow evacuation orders in effect.

Catastrophic wind damage is beginning along the southwestern coast of Florida today near the landfall location. Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend well inland along near the core of Ian.

Preparations to protect life and property should be urgently rushed to completion.

Heavy rainfall will spread across the Florida peninsula through Thursday and reach portions of the Southeast U.S. later this week and this weekend.

Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding is expected across portions of central Florida with considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina. Widespread, prolonged major and record river flooding is expected across central Florida.

Hurricane conditions are expected along the east-central Florida coast overnight, where a Hurricane Warning has been issued. Hurricane conditions are possible from northeastern Florida to portions of South Carolina on Thursday and Friday, and a Hurricane Watch has been issued for that area.

