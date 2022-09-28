Read full article on original website
CJNG Cartel Boss El Mencho’s Bitter Enemy Was Just Arrested in Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested the co-founder of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym), who later broke away from the group, and reportedly founded a rival cartel to wage war against them. Erick Valencia Salazar, known as El 85, was detained by the Mexican...
Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall
Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels
"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
A new report labels Mexico as the world's deadliest spot for environmental activists
Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday.
Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two
Mexico City — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.The temblor hit shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude quake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday's quake, like Monday's, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles. Michoacan's...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Mexico Just Arrested an Army General in Connection With the Murder and Disappearance of 43 Students
MEXICO CITY — Mexico just arrested three members of the army, including a general, for their alleged participation in one of the most emblematic tragedies of the country’s drug wars — the disappearance of 43 students in September 2014. The arrests seemed to confirm what many have...
2 utility workers killed after warring drug cartels cut electricity to villages as "reprisals," Mexico's president says
The killing of two utility workers in northern Mexico may be related to the scorched-earth tactics of warring drug cartels, Mexico's president said Thursday. Drug cartels in Mexico have increasingly targeted civilian communities in their turf battles, isolating towns that don't support them by cutting off roads and electricity, or forcing residents to leave.
US News and World Report
Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid
HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
Three years ago he was in prison. Now he's poised to be Brazil's next president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's comeback attests to concerns about inequality that have helped bring a new wave of leftists to power across Latin America.
Mexico is the most dangerous country for environmentalists, a report finds. This Indigenous community has lived it.
MEXICO CITY — Rogelio Rosales Contreras' gaze became clouded as he described how his family and Indigenous community in Ayotitlán in the state of Jalisco were violently attacked after they opposed mining activities in the region and clamored to preserve their territory. “In December 1993, they took my...
Erick Gutierrez's trajectory to his second World Cup with Mexico 'I have great desires'
Erick Gutierrez is set to be headed to the World Cup for the second time with the Mexican national team in November.
U.S. fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks Venezuelan asylum
SAN DIEGO — The fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving dozens of U.S. Navy officials, has requested asylum in Venezuela, a law enforcement official said Monday, nearly a week after he was captured in the South American country. Leonard Glenn...
Neymar swept up in Brazil vote battle after video for Bolsonaro
Football superstar Neymar was swept up in Brazil's presidential election campaign after posting a video on social media Wednesday thanking President Jair Bolsonaro for visiting the player's charitable children's foundation. The message came after ex-army captain Bolsonaro visited the Neymar Jr. Institute, a charitable foundation the football star founded in 2014 that runs educational, cultural and sports programs for 3,000 underprivileged children in the southeastern city of Praia Grande, where Neymar grew up.
Xavi praises Ansu Fati for response to Spain snub
Barcelona coach Xavi has praised the attitude shown by Ansu Fati following snub by Spain during the international break.
Brazil's 2022 World Cup squad: Who's on the plane?
Predicting who makes Tite's Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
You Probably Didn't Know These 14 Foods Originated In Latine Countries
Sorry, but your pumpkin spice latte wouldn't exist without Latin America.
'Shottas' vs 'Spartanos': Colombian town gripped by gang terror
Long marred by poverty and neglect, the port city of Buenaventura on Colombia's Pacific coast must now also contend with the daily terrors of a merciless and escalating war between rival drug gangs. Colombia's first leftist president Gustavo Petro has expressed concern about the "serious situation of violence" in Buenaventura, which he blamed on decades of state neglect.
Two people missing after massive sinkholes form near Guatemala's capital
Two sinkholes formed in the middle of the streets of Villa Nueva, Guatemala, a town less than 13 miles southwest of the country's capital Guatemala City. Three people were injured, including two after their car fell into one of the holes that was 49 feet deep.Sept. 26, 2022.
