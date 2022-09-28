ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ten people killed in cartel shooting at Mexico pool hall

Ten people have been killed by drug cartel gunmen in a Mexican pool hall. The Santa Rosa de Lima cartel has allegedly claimed responsibility for the violent scene at the bar in the Tarimoro municipality, in the state of Guanajuato, Infobae reported. The assailants ambushed El Jarras pool hall, an establishment in the area downtown, where local festivities were taking place. Nine people died on the scene and one victim succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital. Gruesome images of the attack on Wednesday night began circulating online shortly after. In a harrowing video reportedly recorded by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Border Report

Mexico calls on U.S. for help in stopping delivery of guns to cartels

"Mexico in its territory is seizing five times more weapons headed to Mexico on its side. You have no reason on (your) territory to let someone with weapons cross into Mexico when you know it is illegal to have those weapons in our country. [….] We are asking, at the very least, for a similar effort." Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's foreign minister
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrés Guardado
CBS LA

Strong quake jolts Mexico days after powerful temblor killed at least two

Mexico City — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.The temblor hit shortly after 1 a.m., just three days after a 7.6-magnitude quake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday's quake, like Monday's, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicenter was about 29 miles south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 15 miles. Michoacan's...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

2 utility workers killed after warring drug cartels cut electricity to villages as "reprisals," Mexico's president says

The killing of two utility workers in northern Mexico may be related to the scorched-earth tactics of warring drug cartels, Mexico's president said Thursday. Drug cartels in Mexico have increasingly targeted civilian communities in their turf battles, isolating towns that don't support them by cutting off roads and electricity, or forcing residents to leave.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Mexico
US News and World Report

Jewish Sect in Mexico Escape From Detention After Police Raid

HUIXTLA, Mexico (Reuters) - A group of about 20 members of a fundamentalist Jewish sect escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident. The group were being held by Mexico's National System for Integral...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

U.S. fugitive ‘Fat Leonard’ seeks Venezuelan asylum

SAN DIEGO — The fugitive defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated a huge bribery scheme involving dozens of U.S. Navy officials, has requested asylum in Venezuela, a law enforcement official said Monday, nearly a week after he was captured in the South American country. Leonard Glenn...
POLITICS
AFP

Neymar swept up in Brazil vote battle after video for Bolsonaro

Football superstar Neymar was swept up in Brazil's presidential election campaign after posting a video on social media Wednesday thanking President Jair Bolsonaro for visiting the player's charitable children's foundation. The message came after ex-army captain Bolsonaro visited the Neymar Jr. Institute, a charitable foundation the football star founded in 2014 that runs educational, cultural and sports programs for 3,000 underprivileged children in the southeastern city of Praia Grande, where Neymar grew up.
SOCCER
AFP

'Shottas' vs 'Spartanos': Colombian town gripped by gang terror

Long marred by poverty and neglect, the port city of Buenaventura on Colombia's Pacific coast must now also contend with the daily terrors of a merciless and escalating war between rival drug gangs. Colombia's first leftist president Gustavo Petro has expressed concern about the "serious situation of violence" in Buenaventura, which he blamed on decades of state neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
90min

90min

857
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy