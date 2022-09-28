Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith Miss Practice
Cook and Smith are dealing with injuries heading into the Vikings' Week 4 game against the Saints.
Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
What to expect during Dolphins vs. Bengals, National Coffee Day 2022, and more trending topics
Here’s a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 29:. The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills last week to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018. The early going for the Cincinnati Bengals has been surprising, too, but in a different way. The defending AFC...
Packers to wear 1950s-inspired uniform for Jets game
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are throwing things back next month with uniforms inspired by the team’s look from the 1950s. The classic look will be worn during the game against the New York Jets on October 16. The team announced the move on Wednesday. The uniforms...
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on failed Randy Gregory negotiations: ‘We were going too much on that guy’
It seems the failed offseason negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and EDGE rusher Randy Gregory were derailed when the team’s
Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 4 at Saints
The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites in London versus the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to tiebreakers. New Orleans needs a win in England to avoid a 1-3 hole. They’ll face the Vikings without WR Michael Thomas, who was ruled out on Friday due to injury and probably sans QB Jameis Winston, listed as doubtful for Week 4. OG Andrus Peat was also ruled out.
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 4 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
Packers Offensive Line Coach Luke Butkus on David Bakhtiari
"David's a pro. He's a perfectionist," Packers offensive line coach Luke Butkus said of David Bakhtiari.
WTOP
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf not impressed by Lions CB Jeff Okudah
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah’s play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury. Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn’t so impressed. “There’s a safety over...
Yardbarker
Analyst calls Bears OL Riley Reiff a 'valuable commodity' ahead of trade deadline
When the Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Riley Reiff the day before training camp begun, they likely believed he would compete for a job as a starting tackle. However, the 6-foot-6, 309-pound lineman has been kept on the bench thanks to the rise of rookie fifth-rounder Braxton Jones out of Southern Utah and the steady play of 23-year-old second-year tackle Larry Borom.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
AJ Dillon (knee) upgraded to full Thursday for Green Bay
Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Dillon was limited Wednesday afternoon due to a knee injury. However, it appears that was a minor ailment, as he was instantly upgraded to a full session the next day. The third-year back out of Boston College has had two mediocre games in a row, and hopefully he'll have a chance to bounce back Sunday against the Patriots.
