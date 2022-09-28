ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve

The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Channel 3000

Packers to wear 1950s-inspired uniform for Jets game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packers are throwing things back next month with uniforms inspired by the team’s look from the 1950s. The classic look will be worn during the game against the New York Jets on October 16. The team announced the move on Wednesday. The uniforms...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 4 at Saints

The Minnesota Vikings are 3.5-point favorites in London versus the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Minnesota sits atop the NFC North, thanks to tiebreakers. New Orleans needs a win in England to avoid a 1-3 hole. They’ll face the Vikings without WR Michael Thomas, who was ruled out on Friday due to injury and probably sans QB Jameis Winston, listed as doubtful for Week 4. OG Andrus Peat was also ruled out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTOP

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf not impressed by Lions CB Jeff Okudah

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have been encouraged by cornerback Jeff Okudah’s play after the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft missed significant time his first two seasons with injury. Watching the tape, Seattle receiver DK Metcalf isn’t so impressed. “There’s a safety over...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Analyst calls Bears OL Riley Reiff a 'valuable commodity' ahead of trade deadline

When the Chicago Bears signed offensive lineman Riley Reiff the day before training camp begun, they likely believed he would compete for a job as a starting tackle. However, the 6-foot-6, 309-pound lineman has been kept on the bench thanks to the rise of rookie fifth-rounder Braxton Jones out of Southern Utah and the steady play of 23-year-old second-year tackle Larry Borom.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

AJ Dillon (knee) upgraded to full Thursday for Green Bay

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Dillon was limited Wednesday afternoon due to a knee injury. However, it appears that was a minor ailment, as he was instantly upgraded to a full session the next day. The third-year back out of Boston College has had two mediocre games in a row, and hopefully he'll have a chance to bounce back Sunday against the Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI

