PORT CHARLOTTE — In the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, a woman walked barefoot, hoping to feed her family of six after losing her sandals. Another woman pointed out a bulging scar on her stomach from surgery she had undergone last week, worried she had developed an abscess with no access to medical care. There was a man with a head wound and a man with a limp arm hanging from his side, clearly broken and turning a deep shade of purple.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO