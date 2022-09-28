Read full article on original website
Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
The comic connections between Wolverine and Deadpool run deep - and they involve some big Marvel secrets
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
There’s no better way to get people talking about a surprise announcement than to riddle it with Easter eggs, and Marvel knows this better than most. So, it’s no surprise that fans’ first reaction to seeing Ryan Reynolds wear a very specific Deadpool suit in the Deadpool 3 announcement was to interpret it as a clue for future developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Turns out, it was most likely just a reference to the past, instead of a glimpse into the future.
Far and away, the single greatest positive to emerge from X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the bromance between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who continue to troll each other at every available opportunity more than a decade on from first crossing paths on the maligned comic book blockbuster. Jackman would go...
Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 wasn't the only thing revealed in videos shared by star Ryan Reynolds earlier this week. Eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that the clips seemed to be filmed at a very familiar location. In particular, Swifties recognized the staircase, color and the overall size and layout of the bookcase behind Reynolds in the clip matches that seen in Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film, which the singer-songwriter wrote and directed herself.
This story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel’s Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen wants to team up with the X-Men in the MCU after Hugh Jackman announced his return as Wolverine. During an interview with Variety, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...
It’s not quite a Deadpool 3 trailer, but we’ll take it: Ryan Reynolds posted a video announcing that Deadpool 3 would feature the return - and Marvel Cinematic Universe debut - Wolverine, played by none other than Hugh Jackman. Wolverine has made a ton of on-screen appearances since X-Men 2000, from a hilarious cameo in X-Men: First Class to his own trilogy of Wolverine movies which got off on the wrong foot with the absolutely terrible X-Men Origins: Wolverine but stuck the landing with Logan.
Marvel Studios is redeveloping the Armor Wars project, a six-episode series slated for Disney+, as a feature film. Don Cheadle, reprising his longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a War Machine, will still star. Yassir Lester, brought on as the series’ showrunner, will continue...
It's time for a third bout of maximum effort. Deadpool 3 is officially on the slate of upcoming film releases for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In late September 2022, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took Marvel fans by surprise with a video confirming some major news. The third Deadpool movie is scheduled to be released in September 2024. Even more shocking, Hugh Jackman is confirmed to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine from the X-Men film franchise.
And the good news is, Marvel Comics already published the outline
Under most circumstances, you’d have thought Hugh Jackman returning alongside Ryan Reynolds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 would be a cause for joyous celebration, and while it was for the most part, there were a few dissenting voices among the crowd. The major bone of contention...
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are set to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie, And. The director of The Favourite and The Lobster will helm the film based on a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. The storyline for And remains under wraps, but the film reunites the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 following their collaboration on the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Poor Things, now in postproduction. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Sanctuary' Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-HanderWalter Hill on 'The Warriors,' 'Aliens' Sequels With Sigourney...
The weekend will host a myriad of events and panels surrounding art, film, TV and more. Geeks and nerds rejoice! New York Comic Con returns to the Javits Center Oct. 6-9. The weekend will feature panels, celebrity signings, art vendors and more. Since 2006, NYCC has united fans of pop...
