Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Times News
Tamaqua class of ’55 reunion
Members of the Tamaqua High School Class of 1955 celebrated their 67th reunion with a catered and potluck picnic at Miller’s Grove on Sept. 10. Sixteen classmates and nine guests enjoyed excellent weather, food, games, gifts and fun reminiscing. First row, from left, SaraJane (Heilner) Bensinger, Betty (Trudich) Peper, Diane (Emerich) Hope, Gloria (Hower) Rimm, Ruth (Dunn) Gerber, Mary (Bensinger) Bridygham, Dr. James Donald, Jane (Billman) Stahler, Carol (Shellhamer) Tierney and Eva Mae (Shellhamer) Miller Second row: Robert (Bobby) Breiner, Paul Hafer, Franklin Nace, Edwin Miller, Nancy (Arndt) Miller and Donald Miller.
Times News
Tamaqua news: Sept. 29, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 22 with 25 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “Touch Me Lord.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Financial Aid Night. Tamaqua...
Times News
Basket Spectacular in Palmerton Oct. 8
The Concourse Club of Palmerton is hosting its annual Basket Spectacular from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton. All proceeds go Palmerton and surrounding Carbon County communities. Tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25 chances; there...
Times News
tAMAQUA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS EVENT
Members of the Tamaqua Area High School football team and cheerleading squad recently participated in a Schuylkill County Special Olympic Flag Football game at the Penn State Schuylkill Campus in Schuylkill Haven. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Carbon Builders hosting tool night
The Carbon Builders Association, in partnership with Lehighton American Legion Post 314, will have a Big Tool Night on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event benefits the Lehighton American Legion and the Carbon Builders’ National Student Chapter. Doors open at 4 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. at the...
Times News
Lehighton news: Sept. 29, 2022
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mahoning, 826 Mahoning Dr. W. Lehighton will hold a worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Blessing of the Animals will happen at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. Dinkey Memorial Church members will be at this blessing service. Bring your four-legged friends to our regular worship in the fellowship hall at 10:45 a.m. Grief Support will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Technology Center Nursing Students of the Month Recognized
The Schuylkill Technology Center Practical Nursing program honored the following students of the month. Ethan Eberts, Tamaqua, is the STC Practical Nursing Student of the Month for July 2022 from the Part Time Class. (Pictured below). Ethan was also appointed as a student representative for the Enrollment, Student Handbook, and Student Concerns Committees for the STC Part-Time Practical Nursing Program.
Times News
‘Art in the Park’ in New Ringgold Sunday
The Schuylkill Hope Center for Victims of Domestic Violence will hold “Art in the Park” Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Penn Park, 698 Zions Stone Church Rd., New Ringgold. The free event features art made by those served by the center, along with creativity...
RELATED PEOPLE
Times News
Schuylkill approves contracts
Schuylkill County commissioners approved a number of contracts Wednesday for the Children and Youth Services Agency. The service agreements run from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. They are with Access Services Inc., Fort Washington, for foster care services (enhanced) at $77.94 per day, and specialized care at $94.79...
Times News
Community center use sets off Eldred squabble
Eldred Township supervisors got an earful last week about plans for the community center. Donna Deihl, the volunteer manager of the Kunkletown Thrift Store, told the supervisors that she was told by supervisor Blaine Silfies that she probably would be losing the back two modulars that she uses for storage. He said the space is needed by the food pantry. She said she was also told that the food pantry wants to put up a garage for its equipment.
Times News
Carbon plans a busy week to honor veterans
Carbon County is gearing up for a busy week leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The veterans affairs office has announced several events taking place the week of Nov. 6 that will honor the men and women who have served. Kicking off the week is the annual Carbon...
Times News
Local roundup: Results from Sept. 28
The Jim Thorpe volleyball team picked up another impressive victory on Wednesday. Jim Thorpe’s Jordan Remmel posted a victory in a Schuylkill League cross country meet. Jim Thorpe continued its undefeated season with a 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 Schuylkill League win against Lehighton. Maggy Hallihan had 27 assists, 10 aces,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Schuylkill Haven author dedicates book proceeds to local animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — The Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven is home to birds, bunnies, and almost any kind of wildlife that lives in northeastern Pennsylvania. It also doubles as Susan Wisser's inspiration for her new book, "Every Cat Deserves a Cardigan." "I have always been passionate...
Times News
Donations accepted for displaced family
Donations are being sought for a Tamaqua family whose home and its contents were destroyed by a Monday morning fire. “Our world is upside down right now and not really sure where to start to pick up the pieces,” Cheryl Sitlinger posted on social media. The fire broke out...
Times News
Jeep festival in Weissport raises $2,600
It was an event to benefit veterans and volunteers. Based on the money raised at Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest, it was a big success. The event was Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. Layne “Doc” Roberts, owner of Colossal Radio in Palmerton, said $2,600 was raised....
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #6
Lehighton - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe - 42 Tamaqua - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Palmerton - 53 Pine Grove - 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area - 34 Marian Catholic - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley - 48 Shenandoah Valley - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Williams Valley - 48 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua - 35.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Times News seeks freelance writers
The Times News is looking for freelance writers to cover meetings and events throughout its circulation area, particularly the following areas: Weatherly, Northern Lehigh. Palmerton, Penn Forest Township and Panther Valley. Interested applicants must be available nights and weekends and have transportation. Send resumes to mgouger@tnonline.com.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Robert J. Condash to Judith Depersia, 61 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 243, Tresckow, property at 61 E. Maple St., $1. Compass Geographic LLC, to Edwal D. Biney Vasquez, Freeland, property on Hope Street, Beaver Meadows, $5,000. James J. Boyle to Nersy Ortiz, Hazle Township, lots 5, 6 and 7,...
Times News
Lehigh Valley crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on the following crashes:. • A Slatington driver was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. on Sept. 22 along Route 309 at Interstate 78 in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. State police at Fogelsville said a 17-year-old girl was driving a 2009 Honda...
New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
Comments / 0