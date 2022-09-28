There are a few points I would like to make concerning the article in the September 14 Post titled “WPD copes with officer shortages.”. First, the fact of the shortage of officers at the Winona Police Department is not put in context by Mr. Williams or the Post. All sectors of the economy, across all fields of employment are experiencing a shortage of labor. There have been so many resignations in all job types in the last couple of years that the term “Great Resignation” is now being used. A November 24, 2021, Post article titled “Job openings outnumber seekers 2:1” was one of the first of many reports of worker shortages in Southeast Minnesota. The rest of the article is based on the assumption (which is nowhere supported by facts) that this labor shortage is unique to police and the WPD in particular.

