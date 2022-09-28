Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
winonapost.com
Just the facts, please
There are a few points I would like to make concerning the article in the September 14 Post titled “WPD copes with officer shortages.”. First, the fact of the shortage of officers at the Winona Police Department is not put in context by Mr. Williams or the Post. All sectors of the economy, across all fields of employment are experiencing a shortage of labor. There have been so many resignations in all job types in the last couple of years that the term “Great Resignation” is now being used. A November 24, 2021, Post article titled “Job openings outnumber seekers 2:1” was one of the first of many reports of worker shortages in Southeast Minnesota. The rest of the article is based on the assumption (which is nowhere supported by facts) that this labor shortage is unique to police and the WPD in particular.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
winonapost.com
Winona to vote on giving tenants the boot over repeat violations
Winona city landlords could be fined or lose their rental licenses and tenants could be kicked out under a new proposed city ordinance addressing nuisances and unlawful activity at rental properties within the city. City staff said the ordinance is intended to address chronic problems with loud parties, underage drinking, and piles of junk, among other issues, but under the proposed ordinance, tenants could potentially be kicked out of their homes for minor infractions such as behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested overnight on warrant
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a local man on a warrant close to midnight, adding a few more charges to his list in the process. According to the RPD, an officer at Quality Inn and Suites at 5708 Bandel Road NW saw 27-year-old Cody Ambrose in a parked vehicle at about 12:41 a.m.
winonapost.com
Nett recognized with Benedictine Horizon Philanthropy Award
Winona’s Stephen Nett was recognized with the Horizon Philanthropy Award during the Benedictine Annual Conference in Duluth, Minn., on September 14. Nett said he was honored by the award. “It was totally unexpected and humbling,” he said. For the past six years Nett has served as a...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
winonapost.com
Historic sailboat supports UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons
The storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat will be arriving in Winona on the evening of October 2 and departing the morning of October 4, continuing its mission of raising awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war and building support for the abolition of nuclear weapons. The 34-foot wooden ketch is sailing on a 15-month voyage around the “Great Loop” of the central, southern, and eastern United States, making 100 ports-of-call. The “Golden Rule” is a national project of Veterans For Peace, which owns the boat.
La Crosse Police arrest man accused of drug trafficking
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Police arrested a man accused of drug trafficking in downtown La Crosse Wednesday. Police executed a search warrant at 235 South 7th Street Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement arrested 24-year-old Lermonte Toy. Police say they found 30 grams cocaine, 2.5 grams meth, 87 oxycodone pills and nearly 10 grams marijuana, as well as $20,040 in cash.
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
After falling for several weeks, local COVID cases rose slightly in the latest reports, while remaining fairly low overall. There were 56 cases in Winona County during the week of September 26, the latest data available from the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a slight increase from 48 cases the week before. There were no new hospitalizations or deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
winonapost.com
‘Helping Out Hunger’ in Trempealeau County
The Trempealeau County dispatch center was aware of how many deer were being killed because of car/deer crashes. We knew there were many, many deer laying on our county’s roads and wondered if we could help people that needed food to fill their freezers. We felt it was a win-win for people that might be needing an extra hand and that liked venison. It prevented all that good meat from going to waste.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winonapost.com
Refuge recognizes 2022 Volunteer of the Year
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge (Refuge) Winona offices recently recognized Tim Connolly, of Pickwick, as the 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Tim volunteers his time helping with fishing events, picking up trash, and completing European buckthorn removal around the refuge boat landings over the winter. While...
winonaradio.com
Suspect Still on the Loose After Stealing Vehicle in Winona
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 26th, Winona Police received a report of a stolen vehicle on the 1300 block of Homer Road. According to authorities, a white Dodge Ram Truck was stolen outside of the National Guard Armory. A government-owned sedan, that belonged to the owner of the white Dodge Ram, was parked next to the truck with the keys to the truck inside the sedan.
Authorities arrest Coon Valley woman accused of drug trafficking
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement arrested a 49-year-old woman as part of a drug investigation. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says agencies searched Heather Carter’s Coon Valley residence Friday and found 3 oz. of cocaine, about 250 suspected fentanyl pills and 15 oz. of methamphetamine. These had a street value of roughly $25,000, Spears said.
Authorities identify man killed in fatal crash near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old La Crosse man who died in a car crash September 11. In a release Thursday, the Wisconsin DOT indicated that Kee Yang sustained fatal injuries after he steered toward the median and his car collided with cable barriers on US 53, flipping the vehicle and ejecting Yang.
KEYC
25-year-old man killed by train in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A 25-year-old man from Rochester was killed after being hit by a train in Rochester Saturday. Rochester Police received a report of a train hitting a pedestrian who was lying on the train tracks near North Broadway Avenue and Civic Center Drive NE Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
winonapost.com
Vote Voegeli for County Board
As a community member who has worked with Dwayne Voegeli on several committees over the years, I highly recommend him as a future county commissioner, a position he has previously served in from 2003-2010. During this time period he helped to establish our successful Treatment Court and the Economic Development Authority.
Meet the finders of the 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion
After just six clues, the lucky couple-- Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer, found this year's medallion Saturday morning in La Crosse near Grandad Bluff.
winonapost.com
WSU may turn to broker to sell Lourdes Hall
Lourdes Hall on Winona State University’s (WSU) former West Campus is still on the market. WSU announced in summer 2021 that it was selling its three West Campus buildings, which included the Tau Center, Maria Hall and Lourdes Hall. The university cited its hopes to have all housing on the main campus, provide students with more modern housing, allow students to walk to classes, events and resources such as a wellness center on the main campus and save money by not operating or maintaining the West Campus buildings.
Comments / 0