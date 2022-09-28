ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shania Twain Reveals Inspiration Behind Racy Cover Art for Her Latest Single

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUE3l_0iDhbfJR00

Shania Twain is a music icon. The singer/songwriter recently came out with a new single, and fans are loving it. Fans also can’t get enough of the eye-catching cover art. The Grammy-winning country hitmaker spoke about her the racy image in a recent interview.

The star spoke with The Sun about a new biopic and musical, and also gave insight into the cover art of her new single. She announced her single on Instagram on September 19 with the new cover art, and fans were ecstatic.

She wrote: “Every time I get to announce something like this I get such a rush of adrenaline and nerves – it never gets old… I am super excited to share with you that my new song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’ is coming out this Friday!! I’ve spent the last couple years working away on new music… on my documentary… on the Vegas residency and it’s been such a creatively fulfilling time for me, I can’t wait for this next chapter and Waking Up Dreaming is just the start.⁠ WAKING UP DREAMING Coming September 23rd.⁠

Pre-save link in bio.”

In the cover, Twain sports a white silk skirt around her waist, a cream-colored cowboy hat, and pinkish-purple marble effect cowgirl boots. She is shirtless on the cover, and has her arms over her chest. The cover is stunning, and she looks amazing as always.

“I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist,” Twain told The Sun. “This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself.”

Because she is a woman in the industry, she is unfortunately used to negative comments about fashion/artistic choices. However, she has learned to ignore them.

Shania Twain Speaks About New Single, Biopic

“You have to be strong. I never really get angry with criticism,” she said. “You can’t please everybody, that’s normal.”

Twain also acknowledged the possibility of a biopic or musical, and it sounds like she would definitely be in.

“Yes. Both of those things are possibly in the future,” she said. “All sorts of things are in the pipeline. I’m writing songs all the time and the Netflix documentary [Not Just A Girl, released in July] has been a huge talking point in my life and career.”

Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl was released on Netflix this past summer, and the synopsis reads: “From Nashville, Tennessee, Shania Twain, a new singer and international talent, attempts to transcend genres across borders amid triumphs and setbacks to define herself as more than just a girl.”

The documentary was well-received.

“There’s all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can’t talk about right now. But I’ve got a very busy few years ahead of me,” the star hinted.

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
TheDailyBeast

Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery

At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shania Twain
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cover Art#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Sun
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Seemingly ‘Engaged’ To Singer Firerose 5 Months After Tish Filed For Divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has seemingly healed his achy-breaky heart for good! The country icon, 61, is believed to be engaged to crooner Firerose just five months after his wife of 28 years Tish Cyrus filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” According to The US Sun, the younger Firerose has recently been spotted wearing a “huge diamond ring” in an Instagram post, ignited speculation that the duo are headed to the altar. In fact, both Firerose and Billy Ray have been posting up a storm of affectionate, long-haired PDA photos to their respective Instagram accounts. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy