Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
NJ.com
Upside down comes to N.J. with Stranger Things Halloween light display (PHOTOS)
More than 100,000 lights, a ten-foot-tall Demogorgon, Stranger Things soundtrack playing over the car radio. The upside down can’t be far away. It’s not Hawkins, Indiana, but “A Stranger Things Halloween Light Show” in Brick. “We always do Halloween and I love Stranger Things,” said Melissa...
thesandpaper.net
Lizzie Rose to Return Indoors, Requests Support Through Transition
The rumors are true and the time has come at last for world-class acts to return to the intimate space that is the Lizzie Rose Music Room – yes, inside the building located at 217 East Main St. in historic Tuckerton. After two seasons of operating outdoors at the wildly (pun intended) successful Pavilion in the Pines Concert Series at Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, LRMR has finally settled on an acceptable agreement to return inside.
thesandpaper.net
Jardin Spirit Enhancers: Beautify Booze Botanically
For two weeks every summer, Meghan Buchert and her family come to Long Beach Island to relax and recharge. But Buchert brings her creativity and entrepreneurial drive with her everywhere she goes, even to the beach – maybe especially to the beach. Her family has had a summer house in Ship Bottom since the ’80s, and their annual vacation is a time-honored tradition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Absolute Best Wings Around Ocean County, NJ As Voted By You
Oh yes, I'm back at it again talking about wings. What can I say? They're a top ten food in my book and I'm always looking for the best of the best, especially if the recommendations are coming from long-time New Jersey residents!. The other week, I told you about...
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
“Kelsey Grammer Day” In Brick
BRICK – Mayor Ducey proclaimed September 10 as Kelsey Grammer Day in Brick Township. Kelsey Grammer is famous for portraying Dr. Fraiser Crane on “Cheers” and “Fraiser”. They were honored to welcome him at Mantoloking Ale House where he poured his ales for many patrons.
Another NJ bid for Fort Monmouth details non-Netflix studio plans
Several months after submitting plans for Forth Monmouth, the last of four bidders hoping to redevelop nearly 300 acres has gone on the record about their vision for the property. Extell Acquisitions — an arm of New York-based real estate company, Extell Development — shared some of its mixed-use proposal...
RELATED PEOPLE
thesandpaper.net
Grunin Center Hosts Jazz Pianist, Vocalist Champian Fulton Oct. 9
World-renowned jazz pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton returns to the main stage at Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 as part of the venue’s popular Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon series. Come hear why writer Mark Stryker of the Detroit Free Press once called Fulton “the most gifted pure jazz singer of her generation.”
Delicious! Best Apple Pie in Ocean and Monmouth County, New Jersey
Well, we always hear it's one of the foundations of American cooking, the apple pie. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned apple pie and whether you top it with whipped cream, ice cream, or nothing, it's a fantastic dessert any time of year. According to the pie council, "$700 million in...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND
CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesandpaper.net
Countdown to Christmas: Ship Bottom Parade Registration Now Open
On the first Saturday of December every year for more than four decades, Ship Bottom is transformed from the gateway to Long Beach Island to a slice of the North Pole as the town hosts a Christmas parade to kick off the holiday season for the LBI region. With Halloween...
thesandpaper.net
LBI Garden Club Goes Back to School
The Garden Club of Long Beach Island recently joined forces with children at the Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom to create fall flower arrangements. “Twenty-five third-graders met in the gym of their school with 12 club members for an hour of learning the rudiments of flower arranging,” said Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director. “This included learning about flowers and greenery, how to cover an oasis, and how to keep an arrangement healthy.”
thesandpaper.net
Ship Bottom Brothers Leave High Profile Jobs to Launch NJ Life and Health
So often, people enter a field of study or profession with the genuine hope of making a positive difference in the world. Just as often are those very hopes either drowned out or corrupted entirely by the endless drive of consumer capitalism. Such was the disappointing experience of Ship Bottom...
Free Coffee in Ocean County, NJ for National Coffee Day
Coffee lovers unite, FREE coffee today for National Coffee Day. Some interesting facts that maybe you didn't know about coffee on this National Coffee Day, thanks to the dailymeal.com. Did you know:. *Coffee beans are actually cherry seeds. *Brewed coffee has more caffeine than espresso per serving. *The lighter the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
catcountry1073.com
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
thesandpaper.net
Mancini Family Recognized at Hospital Luncheon
At a recent celebratory luncheon as part of the 50th anniversary of Southern Ocean Medical Center, the medical center foundation honored and recognized the Mancini family’s significant role in making the hospital possible 50 years ago and its continued growth today. Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini was presented with a plaque.
thesandpaper.net
Skills, Quick Thinking
The entire Fischer family would like to thank all the first responders, the police, fire, EMS, Barnegat Light First Aid team and everyone on the scene whose skills and quick thinking saved my husband’s life. While walking in Barnegat Light midday on March 18, he was hit by a...
Comments / 0