The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO