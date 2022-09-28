ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuckerton, NJ

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
Lizzie Rose to Return Indoors, Requests Support Through Transition

The rumors are true and the time has come at last for world-class acts to return to the intimate space that is the Lizzie Rose Music Room – yes, inside the building located at 217 East Main St. in historic Tuckerton. After two seasons of operating outdoors at the wildly (pun intended) successful Pavilion in the Pines Concert Series at Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, LRMR has finally settled on an acceptable agreement to return inside.
Jardin Spirit Enhancers: Beautify Booze Botanically

For two weeks every summer, Meghan Buchert and her family come to Long Beach Island to relax and recharge. But Buchert brings her creativity and entrepreneurial drive with her everywhere she goes, even to the beach – maybe especially to the beach. Her family has had a summer house in Ship Bottom since the ’80s, and their annual vacation is a time-honored tradition.
“Kelsey Grammer Day” In Brick

BRICK – Mayor Ducey proclaimed September 10 as Kelsey Grammer Day in Brick Township. Kelsey Grammer is famous for portraying Dr. Fraiser Crane on “Cheers” and “Fraiser”. They were honored to welcome him at Mantoloking Ale House where he poured his ales for many patrons.
Grunin Center Hosts Jazz Pianist, Vocalist Champian Fulton Oct. 9

World-renowned jazz pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton returns to the main stage at Ocean County College’s Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 9 as part of the venue’s popular Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon series. Come hear why writer Mark Stryker of the Detroit Free Press once called Fulton “the most gifted pure jazz singer of her generation.”
TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND

CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
Countdown to Christmas: Ship Bottom Parade Registration Now Open

On the first Saturday of December every year for more than four decades, Ship Bottom is transformed from the gateway to Long Beach Island to a slice of the North Pole as the town hosts a Christmas parade to kick off the holiday season for the LBI region. With Halloween...
LBI Garden Club Goes Back to School

The Garden Club of Long Beach Island recently joined forces with children at the Long Beach Island Grade School in Ship Bottom to create fall flower arrangements. “Twenty-five third-graders met in the gym of their school with 12 club members for an hour of learning the rudiments of flower arranging,” said Gillian Rozicer, club publicity director. “This included learning about flowers and greenery, how to cover an oasis, and how to keep an arrangement healthy.”
Free Coffee in Ocean County, NJ for National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers unite, FREE coffee today for National Coffee Day. Some interesting facts that maybe you didn't know about coffee on this National Coffee Day, thanks to the dailymeal.com. Did you know:. *Coffee beans are actually cherry seeds. *Brewed coffee has more caffeine than espresso per serving. *The lighter the...
Mancini Family Recognized at Hospital Luncheon

At a recent celebratory luncheon as part of the 50th anniversary of Southern Ocean Medical Center, the medical center foundation honored and recognized the Mancini family’s significant role in making the hospital possible 50 years ago and its continued growth today. Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini was presented with a plaque.
Skills, Quick Thinking

The entire Fischer family would like to thank all the first responders, the police, fire, EMS, Barnegat Light First Aid team and everyone on the scene whose skills and quick thinking saved my husband’s life. While walking in Barnegat Light midday on March 18, he was hit by a...
