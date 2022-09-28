ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Cedars, NJ

TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND

CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Mancini Family Recognized at Hospital Luncheon

At a recent celebratory luncheon as part of the 50th anniversary of Southern Ocean Medical Center, the medical center foundation honored and recognized the Mancini family’s significant role in making the hospital possible 50 years ago and its continued growth today. Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini was presented with a plaque.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Spread the Word: Free Health, Wellness Resources for Ocean County Residents

Peter Curatolo, a coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department for about 14 years, gave a presentation on the many resources offered by the health department during the Sept. 6 Tuckerton Borough Council meeting. “I oversee the Community Health Improvement Plan. It’s a legislated part of the public health practice...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Harvey Cedars, NJ
Bumpy Boulevard

I agree with Chris Capp (“Blvd. in Bad Shape,” 9/7). Long Beach Boulevard is not in good condition, considering the many patches and very recessed manhole covers. I am always paying close attention as my car sits low to the ground. I wonder what tourists say as they...
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison

A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
BRICK, NJ
TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE

We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay attention to...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
Skills, Quick Thinking

The entire Fischer family would like to thank all the first responders, the police, fire, EMS, Barnegat Light First Aid team and everyone on the scene whose skills and quick thinking saved my husband’s life. While walking in Barnegat Light midday on March 18, he was hit by a...
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES

State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
UNION BEACH: DWI CHECK POINT THIS WEEKEND

The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint, tomorrow, Friday, September 30, in Union Beach. The checkpoint will begin at 10pm and run until 2am on Saturday morning. All westbound vehicles on Rt 36 will be diverted at Seagate Avenue, where the drivers will be checked...
UNION BEACH, NJ
Neighbors Of Proposed Park Worry About Traffic

MANCHESTER – Traffic was a big concern of residents at a forum regarding a proposed Ocean County park located at 3623 Ridgeway Road. The park will occupy land on both sides of Ridgeway Boulevard, spanning Ridgeway Road from Route 547 (South Hope Chapel Road) to the railroad tracks. The...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

