Lanes Will Close For Seaside Bridge Repair
TOMS RIVER – There will be temporary lane closures for a few weeks on the westbound side of the bridge coming back from Seaside Heights, the New Jersey Department of Transportation reported. The first day of the construction will be Monday, October 3. One or two lanes will be...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND
CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
thesandpaper.net
Mancini Family Recognized at Hospital Luncheon
At a recent celebratory luncheon as part of the 50th anniversary of Southern Ocean Medical Center, the medical center foundation honored and recognized the Mancini family’s significant role in making the hospital possible 50 years ago and its continued growth today. Long Beach Township Mayor Joseph Mancini was presented with a plaque.
thesandpaper.net
Spread the Word: Free Health, Wellness Resources for Ocean County Residents
Peter Curatolo, a coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department for about 14 years, gave a presentation on the many resources offered by the health department during the Sept. 6 Tuckerton Borough Council meeting. “I oversee the Community Health Improvement Plan. It’s a legislated part of the public health practice...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
thesandpaper.net
Bumpy Boulevard
I agree with Chris Capp (“Blvd. in Bad Shape,” 9/7). Long Beach Boulevard is not in good condition, considering the many patches and very recessed manhole covers. I am always paying close attention as my car sits low to the ground. I wonder what tourists say as they...
Police Warn Residents Of Recent Catalytic Converter Thefts
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department is alerting residents of the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts within the town. At this time, the department is investigating these thefts. Police said catalytic converters from large gas engine vehicles, such as work trucks, recreational vehicles, box trucks and vans...
Wine-chiller killer wife from Brick, NJ faces life in prison
A 49-year-old Brick woman was found guilty of murdering her wife and now faces life in prison. The Ocean County jury returned a verdict after less than two hours following a nearly three-week jury trial of Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, who was accused of killing Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus sometime between May 16 and May 17, 2020.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE PEOPLE
We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of their face. Pay attention to...
Toms River Police Searching For Alleged Fraudsters
TOMS RIVER – Township Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two pictured individuals. They are wanted for questioning in reference to the fraudulent use of a credit card at Walmart in our town. Often suspects are recognized by factors other than an image of...
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
thesandpaper.net
Skills, Quick Thinking
The entire Fischer family would like to thank all the first responders, the police, fire, EMS, Barnegat Light First Aid team and everyone on the scene whose skills and quick thinking saved my husband’s life. While walking in Barnegat Light midday on March 18, he was hit by a...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THESE THIEVES
State Police Seek Assistance with Theft Investigation. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a theft that occurred in Upper Township, Cape May County. On Tuesday, July 26, a suspect removed patio furniture from the Seaville Acme and departed the scene in...
ocscanner.news
UNION BEACH: DWI CHECK POINT THIS WEEKEND
The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint, tomorrow, Friday, September 30, in Union Beach. The checkpoint will begin at 10pm and run until 2am on Saturday morning. All westbound vehicles on Rt 36 will be diverted at Seagate Avenue, where the drivers will be checked...
Pickup Driver, 62, Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash
A 62-year-old man from the Jersey Shore was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 10:53 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on the parkway northbound local lanes to Jon Bon Jovi Service Area in Sayreville, according to New Jersey State Police.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH ONE INJURY AND AN IMPLANTED MAILBOX
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an earlier accident on Admiral near River Drive. One person was injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital. A mailbox became implanted in the front of one of the vehicles.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
jerseyshoreonline.com
Neighbors Of Proposed Park Worry About Traffic
MANCHESTER – Traffic was a big concern of residents at a forum regarding a proposed Ocean County park located at 3623 Ridgeway Road. The park will occupy land on both sides of Ridgeway Boulevard, spanning Ridgeway Road from Route 547 (South Hope Chapel Road) to the railroad tracks. The...
Following 2 Lifeguard Deaths, NJ Beach Patrols Flagged For Violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Jackson council introduces ordinances to purchase two parcels
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Township Council have introduced two ordinances that propose the municipality’s acquisition of vacant properties in a bid to prevent the development of those parcels. During a meeting on Sept. 27, council members introduced ordinances No. 24-22 and No. 25-22 and set...
