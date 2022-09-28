ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian: Waffle House restaurants close as storm moves closer

960 The Ref
 3 days ago
In a statement, Waffle House said 21 of its restaurants between Bradenton and Naples, Florida, were closed due to Hurricane Ian.

Waffle House is known for staying open despite extreme weather, but the threat of Hurricane Ian has forced the chain to shutter some of its locations in the storm’s path.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Waffle House said it had closed at least 11 restaurants in areas where mandatory evacuations were issued or in low-lying areas where there has already been significant damage from the storm.

A meteorologist for WBBH shared a photo on Twitter showing a Waffle House closed and shuttered.

In a statement Wednesday, Waffle House said: “We continue to monitor the weather, local government orders and emergency management recommendations as we determine what needs to happen ahead of Ian’s landfall. The safety of our employees and their families remains a top concern, as does the safety of any potential customers. So, we have closed restaurants and will likely close more as Ian’s impact becomes more apparent, and in accordance with local government officials and emergency management recommendations.”

In 2004, then-Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Craig Fugate said he used what he termed the “Waffle House Index” in Florida during the 2004 hurricane season, noting that Waffle Houses were among the last businesses to close and first to open in areas hit by storms.

The Waffle House Index has three indicators:

· Green index: Waffle House is open and offering a full menu.

· Yellow index: Waffle House is open and offering a limited menu.

· Red Index: Waffle House has been forced to close.

“The index itself isn’t just about whether or not you can get pralines on your waffles or if you can get waffles at all, but rather about the damage in a neighborhood,” FEMA communications specialist Jessica Stapf said in 2017.

Many of Waffle House’s restaurants are in the south, so the chain is no stranger to hurricanes.

“We actually have a storm playbook that every restaurant has,” Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, told WTVT. “We revise it each year as needed. And it tells the management team what to do in the event of an emergency.”

Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
960 The Ref

Hurricane Ian: Photos, videos capture devastation in Florida

Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and devastating storm surge to parts of the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. First responders, news organizations and other social media users are sharing photos and videos of the devastation. Here are...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
TheDailyBeast

Hurricane Ian Leaves Trapped Florida Residents Pleading for Rescue as Death Toll Climbs

The full scale of the disaster unleashed by Hurricane Ian on Florida began to emerge Thursday after catastrophic flooding trapped residents in their homes, destroyed bridges, and other critical infrastructure, and left over 2 million people without power.The fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. when measured by wind speed, Ian tore into the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon with violent gales, an epic storm surge, and as much as a foot of rain dropped over some areas.At first light on Thursday morning, emergency crews were beginning to reckon with the monumental devastation left in Ian’s wake, as homes...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Anger as swimmers spotted in dangerously high waves caused by Hurricane Ian: ‘Do not do this’

Three people were spotted swimming along the beach in Fort Myers, Florida, on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian brought perilous conditions to the shore.The area is under an evacuation order, and officials have urged people to leave the area and get to high ground as the hurricane approaches. Going swimming as the hurricane hits is extremely dangerous.People took to social media to express anger and frustration with the swimmers.“DO NOT DO THIS,” said Brenna Weick, a reporter at NBC 2 News in Florida on Twitter. “I can’t stress enough how dangerous this is.”The three people were seen entering the churning...
FORT MYERS, FL
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: two million left without power as Florida hit with 155mph winds

More than two million people have been left without power after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s southwest coast, with officials warning of unsurvivable storm surges in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Track Hurricane Ian's path as storm barrels toward South Carolina

Hurricane Ian left major devastation in its wake in Florida as it barreled towards South Carolina's coast on Friday. The deadly hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday, but strengthened again into a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and higher gusts as of early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Ian in Florida: Millions In The Dark, Homes Ripped Apart

Storm surge trapped people in homes. Some counties were left almost entirely without power. The storm's danger continues as it moves north. You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Hurricane Ian roared...
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

