Alden man becomes first WNYer to get jail time for actions in Jan. 6 attack; sentenced to 45 days behind bars

wnewsj.com
Local man at Capitol riots may agree to plea deal
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A local man who was at the January 6 Capitol riots will possibly make a plea deal in federal court. According to documents from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a continuance was allowed on Thursday for the case involving Luke Faulkner to allow him additional time to complete the paperwork related to his possible plea and to make an informed decision about whether he will go forward with it.
foxbaltimore.com
Accused of abuse of power, former Baltimore prosecutor now facing federal charges
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney was federally indicted Wednesday on charges of fraud and stalking in connection with obtaining confidential phone records. Prosecutors said Adam Chaudry, 43, of Baltimore, used his powers as an assistant state's attorney to subpoena telephone records of women had...
Charges against New Era CEO dropped
The misdemeanor charge for reckless endangerment against New Era Cap Company CEO Chris Koch has been dropped, as per the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Read more here:
Bay Net
Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
7 MPD officers on administrative duty after misconduct
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Seven Metropolitan Police Department officers are on administrative duty following an investigation by Internal Affairs into misconduct. “I’m disappointed,” said Police Chief Robert Contee. “To have members who appear to do things that are not consistent with what we do, what we teach, that’s very disappointing to me.” According to Chief Contee, […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting elderly man
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an elderly man in March of 2020. Damone A. Hennings, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one count of assault in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney Office says Hennings knocked...
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
mymcmedia.org
Columbia Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Shooting of Richard Montgomery Student
Shawndel Arnez Weems of Columbia was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday in the shooting death of Richard Montgomery High School student Simeon Mukuna, 18. The two did not know each other. Although Weems, 24, spoke during the sentencing, he did not apologize or express remorse, according to the...
fox5dc.com
Man standing at DC bus stop shot twice in the stomach, police say
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was shot twice in the stomach while he was standing at a bus stop in D.C., police say. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 3600 Block of Minnesota Avenue in the southeast. The man was conscious and breathing when he was...
WTOP
Guilty plea in $4 million Fairfax Co. embezzlement case
A Fairfax County, Virginia, man has pleaded guilty to embezzling $4 million in what authorities described as one of the largest white-collar fraud cases in the county’s history. Carlos Camacho, 59, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count each of embezzlement and forgery, according to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney...
After charges against New Era CEO are dismissed, the man he was once accused of trying to run over speaks out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're learning more about a judge's decision to dismiss charges against New Era CEO Chris Koch, and also hearing from the man who says Koch tried to run him over. Not fair. "It doesn't sit with me very well at all," said Daniel Parisi, who spoke...
Buffalo among first locations to announce launch of nationwide initiative, 'United Against Hate'
As a result of the horrific mass shooting that took place at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo was chosen as one of the first locations to announce a new nationwide initiative to combat unlawful acts of hate.
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
Police Break Up Two Separate Burglary Rings Targeting 'High-Value Residences' In Howard County
A pair of burglary groups who targeted and terrorized Maryland families for months have both been apprehended by police in Howard County. The Howard County Police Department announced the arrests of nine men who burglarized multiple homes in the region between May and September, investigators said. According to officials, “detectives...
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
Middle School Shoe Thief Had To Be Detained By Resource Officer In Indian Head, Sheriff Says
An unruly student who stole another kid's shoes at school is facing charges after becoming combative with administrators in a Maryland middle school. In Charles County, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that on Thursday, Sept. 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School in Indian Head stole a pair of shoes during an incident in the building.
CBS News
Six indicted in large drug ring spanning over Howard and Baltimore counties, Baltimore City
Six people are facing multiple drug and criminal charges that span over multiple counties within the WJZ viewing area, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Thursday in Baltimore. Those charges including participation in a criminal organization, conspiracy to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related counts in Howard...
wypr.org
Maryland lawmakers say local election officials violated state law by opening fewer polling places
The number of locations where voters could cast their ballots during July’s primary decreased from the last statewide election in 2018, according to state data. It’s unclear how many, if any, counties will bump the number of polling places back up for November’s general election. Though the change statewide was relatively small at about 3%, some counties saw significant declines.
clayconews.com
Possible Shooting Investigation after State Police arrest a Washington, D.C. Man on Multiple Gun Charges in Anne Arundel County, Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland State Police (MSP) is reporting that MSP Troopers from the Annapolis Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region are investigating a possible shooting in the area of Route 50 after arresting a Washington, D.C. man on multiple gun charges. The accused is...
