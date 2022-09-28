ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County invests $300,000 to provide youth services in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Board of Commissioners (Board) has approved $300,000 from the county’s mental health sales tax for the construction of a children and youth services center in West Central Spokane to treat children and teens with mental health and substance use disorder issues. The primary focus is to serve children and youth of color.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Wit#Charity#Northwest
theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Workforce Wednesday- Social Services One Stop Center

The Resource Center of Spokane County (RCSC) supports individuals and families by connecting them to resources to meet housing, financial and overall wellness, and economic empowerment needs and goals. By providing a single location where two dozen non-profits and other partners offer services, a single visit to the RCSC can...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City evicts homeless shelter downtown for code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane served an eviction notice to the God’s Love International homeless shelter in downtown Spokane on Thursday, according to Senior Pastor Ronald Nelson and a spokesperson from the city. The notice gave residents until Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. to leave the...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

RSV vaccine trial for older adults coming soon to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A trial for a vaccine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is coming to Spokane. Dr. Jonathan Staben, a family practice doctor with MultiCare Health System, is leading a clinical trial sponsored by the drug maker Bavarian Nordic. Many people associate the RSV virus with infants and small children. Children and babies’ immune systems don’t fight back...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend

SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Antonio 'Tony' Bonine

Antonio “Tony” Bonine was born to Alicia Rutledge and Antonio Deserley on Oct. 31, 2000, in Great Falls, Mont. He was a registered member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe out of Box Elder on the Rocky Boy Reservation. Due to multiple substances in his bloodstream, Tony was placed with the Bonine family who already had custody of his biological brother, Trenton. Tony’s first weeks at home were difficult, but Tim and Erin lovingly cared for him.
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Transit Authority rolls out new fare system on Oct. 1

SPOKANE, Wash. – Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The ‘Connect’ fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Residents in mobile park community form coalition due to increased rent

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A small community in North Idaho has seen its rent prices drastically increase over the last year. In response to rising rent prices, people living at the Oak Crest Mobile Home Park in Kootenai County have formed a housing coalition. The goal of the coalition is to provide resources for the more than 500 people that live in the park.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy