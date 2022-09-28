Read full article on original website
Another prospect for an Alzheimer's drug renews cost concerns
The prospect of an effective new Alzheimer's treatment came roaring back this week with the announcement of preliminary clinical trial data, giving millions of seniors renewed hope after a tumultuous year. Why it matters: Alzheimer's is a devastating disease, and the topline results boosted analysts' expectations for an entire class...
healio.com
Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD
Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
Promising new Alzheimer's drug could be available in next six months
A study over the last few years on Alzheimer's reported positive results this week. A new drug called lecanemab has been shown to slow down the progression of symptoms of people with mild Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Joy Snider, a Washington University neurologist, headed up the local clinical trials of the...
Healthline
Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promise in Clinical Trial: What Experts Think
A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial. Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging. Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not...
BBC
Alzheimer's-slowing drug labelled historic
Trial results of a drug appearing to slow Alzheimer's disease represent a "historic moment", experts say. Pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen have said their drug works when given in the early stages of the disease. The full details have yet to published, but it appears to slow the pace of...
Alzheimer's drug shows hopeful results in clinical trial
By Amanda Sealy, CNN A monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer's disease called lecanemab slows the progression of cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo, drugmakers Biogen and Eisai said Tuesday.The drug, tested in a Phase 3 global clinical trial, also met all secondary endpoints, showing "target engagement" with reduced amyloid levels -- a protein that is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's -- and positive effects on cognition and the ability to perform everyday tasks when compared with a placebo."We believe that helping to alleviate these burdens will positively impact society as a whole," Eisai CEO Haruo Naito said in a...
CNBC
Biogen shares surge on upbeat Alzheimer's study results
Biogen shares are surging after the company said a late-stage study found its experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and CNBC contributor, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's study.
MedicalXpress
A window to the brain: The retina gives away signs of Alzheimer's disease and could help with early detection
The retina has long been poeticized as the window to the soul, but research now shows it could be a window to the brain and act as an early warning system for cognitive decline. A growing body of research suggests the retina is thinner in people with Alzheimer's disease, reflecting...
Biohaven's ALS drug fails to meet study goals
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd (BHVN.N) said on Thursday its experimental drug to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) failed a clinical study, the second therapy by the drugmaker to fail trials in recent months.
Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data
Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
What to know about the newly FDA-approved drug to treat ALS
The newly approved drug was shown to slow the progression of symptoms of ALS in a Phase 2 trial.
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients may be treated by a variety of approved immunotherapies and chemotherapies if surgery is not an option. An oral pill for lung cancer named Lumakras, made by Amgen, shows...
biopharmadive.com
Biogen, Eisai data raises hope for other experimental Alzheimer’s drugs
An experimental drug from Eisai and Biogen significantly slowed the decline of people with Alzheimer’s disease in a large Phase 3 clinical trial, a surprise finding that could revitalize a research field accustomed to disappointing study results. The positive data that the companies released Tuesday could renew faith in...
Japanese firm reports promising trial for new Alzheimer's drug
Japanese drugmaker Eisai on Wednesday said its experimental drug lecanemab helped slow thinking declines among people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The findings from a phase 3 clinical trial have yet to be peer reviewed in any medical journal. But according to a company news release, "lecanemab treatment met the primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the global cognitive and functional scale, CDR-SB, compared with placebo at 18 months, by 27%."
msn.com
Experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says
The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
msn.com
Promising Alzheimer’s drug provides second chance for Biogen, and a debated theory about the disease
Promising results from a trial of an experimental drug for Alzheimer’s made by Biogen and its Japanese partner Eisai are reviving hopes that an effective treatment for the devastating condition that’s long baffled the medical world may finally be at hand. In what some researchers are calling the...
Biohaven's ALS Drug Fails To Meet Study Endpoint, Second Therapy To Fail Trials In Recent Months
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd BHVN announced results from a focused analysis of verdiperstat in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Verdiperstat did not statistically differentiate from placebo on the prespecified primary efficacy outcome, disease progression measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised, survival, or key...
Biogen soars 43% after its Alzheimer's drug helps slow down cognitive decline in late-stage study
Biogen soared 43% on Wednesday after the company's Alzheimer's drug showed solid results in slowing the cognitive decline of patients. The drug, lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months in a phase three clinical trial. The anti-amyloid drug helps remove plaque from the brain that is thought to...
Is This the First Alzheimer's Drug to Actually Work?
After dragging investors through the Aduhelm debacle, Biogen (BIIB) may soon have a shot at redemption. The company's partner Eisai (ESALY) announced that a separate Alzheimer's drug candidate, lecanemab, succeeded in a late-stage study. The pair own joint rights to the asset. The experimental treatment was reported to have easily met all primary and secondary endpoints measured in the phase 3 clinical trial. Detailed results will be withheld until a medical presentation in November.
