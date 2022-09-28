ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Another prospect for an Alzheimer's drug renews cost concerns

The prospect of an effective new Alzheimer's treatment came roaring back this week with the announcement of preliminary clinical trial data, giving millions of seniors renewed hope after a tumultuous year. Why it matters: Alzheimer's is a devastating disease, and the topline results boosted analysts' expectations for an entire class...
HEALTH
healio.com

Phase 3 study of lecanemab shows reduction in clinical decline in patients with early AD

Pharmaceutical companies Biogen and Eisai announced results from a phase 3 trial that demonstrated treatment with lecanemab reduced cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months compared with placebo. According to an Eisai press release, the investigational anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody met its primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the...
HEALTH
Healthline

Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promise in Clinical Trial: What Experts Think

A potential new Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab, showed promise in slowing cognitive decline in a recent phase 3 clinical trial. Officials at an Alzheimer’s organization called the trial results “modest” but said they are nonetheless encouraging. Some experts have said lecanemab may simply reduce symptoms and not...
SCIENCE
BBC

Alzheimer's-slowing drug labelled historic

Trial results of a drug appearing to slow Alzheimer's disease represent a "historic moment", experts say. Pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen have said their drug works when given in the early stages of the disease. The full details have yet to published, but it appears to slow the pace of...
SCIENCE
CBS Boston

Alzheimer's drug shows hopeful results in clinical trial

By Amanda Sealy, CNN A monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer's disease called lecanemab slows the progression of cognitive decline by 27% compared with a placebo, drugmakers Biogen and Eisai said Tuesday.The drug, tested in a Phase 3 global clinical trial, also met all secondary endpoints, showing "target engagement" with reduced amyloid levels -- a protein that is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's -- and positive effects on cognition and the ability to perform everyday tasks when compared with a placebo."We believe that helping to alleviate these burdens will positively impact society as a whole," Eisai CEO Haruo Naito said in a...
SCIENCE
CNBC

Biogen shares surge on upbeat Alzheimer's study results

Biogen shares are surging after the company said a late-stage study found its experimental Alzheimer's drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline. Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and CNBC contributor, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss the company's study.
ECONOMY
AFP

Experts encouraged by Alzheimer drug preliminary data

Experts on Wednesday said they were encouraged after preliminary data for a new Alzheimer's drug showed it slowed cognitive decline, the first medicine to accomplish this goal. "This is the first drug that's been shown to not only remove the build-up of a protein called amyloid in the brain, but to have a small but statistically significant impact on cognitive decline in people with early-stage disease," said Susan Kohlhaas of Alzheimer's UK. But experts cautioned their comments were tempered by the preliminary nature of the results, which were announced by press release ahead of publication in a peer-reviewed journal, as the companies look to bring the treatment to market as early as January 2023 in the United States.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biopharmadive.com

Biogen, Eisai data raises hope for other experimental Alzheimer’s drugs

An experimental drug from Eisai and Biogen significantly slowed the decline of people with Alzheimer’s disease in a large Phase 3 clinical trial, a surprise finding that could revitalize a research field accustomed to disappointing study results. The positive data that the companies released Tuesday could renew faith in...
HEALTH
UPI News

Japanese firm reports promising trial for new Alzheimer's drug

Japanese drugmaker Eisai on Wednesday said its experimental drug lecanemab helped slow thinking declines among people in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. The findings from a phase 3 clinical trial have yet to be peer reviewed in any medical journal. But according to a company news release, "lecanemab treatment met the primary endpoint and reduced clinical decline on the global cognitive and functional scale, CDR-SB, compared with placebo at 18 months, by 27%."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
msn.com

Experimental Alzheimer’s drug shows benefits in phase 3 trial, company says

The Japanese drugmaker Eisai said Tuesday its experimental drug for Alzheimer’s disease helped slow cognitive decline in patients in the early stages of the illness. The company said that in a phase 3 clinical trial, the drug, called lecanemab, slowed cognitive decline by 27% after 18 months. The results were announced in a news release and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
HEALTH
