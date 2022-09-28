Volleyball in Kansas: One team has seven total players. The other has a new coach. Two programs, 441 miles apart, have enjoyed the state’s best turnarounds this season

Read full article on original website
Related
sportsinks.com
American Implement Western Kansas Team of the Week: Scott City football enjoys bounce back year
HAYS – Scott City senior J.P. Harris was blunt when he described last season’s 4-5 record, the program’s first losing mark since 1986. “We needed redemption from last year,” Harris said. “Last year was pitiful.”. Scott City opened 3-1 with a three-point loss to Cimarron,...
Nearly a pound of fentanyl-laced meth found in Garden City
Law enforcement officers say they found nearly a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Garden City on Wednesday.
Police arrest 3, make large fentanyl bust in southwest Kansas
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a large drug investigation in southwest Kansas. Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police and members of the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of E U.S. Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release.
Comments / 0