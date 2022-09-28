ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

loudounnow.com

Top Loudoun County Preservation Projects Lauded

For the first time since 2016, the Loudoun Preservation Society last week teamed up with the county’s Joint Architectural Review Board to spotlight some of the exemplary efforts to preserve, restore or repurpose the county’s historic resources. The joint BAR, which includes representatives from boards of architectural review...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Middleburg Mayor Provides Update on BLA Feedback

Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton this week provided a public briefing on community feedback received about two potential development projects that would require land to be incorporated into town through a boundary line adjustment. Addressing a crowd of 60 residents at the Middleburg Community Center on Sept. 28, Littleton stressed that...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Opens Second Tennis Bubble at Ida Lee Park

Town of Leesburg leaders today celebrated the completion of a second tennis bubble at Ida Lee Park. The project covered three courts, bringing to seven the number of indoor courts at the park’s Tennis Center. The park’s first tennis bubble, with four courts, was built in 2007. Mayor...
LEESBURG, VA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

LCSO Conducting Death Investigation in Leesburg

Loudoun County, VA (September 30, 2022): The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home in the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg. The LCSO responded to the residence after receiving a check the welfare call. An adult male was found deceased inside the...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Rated as a Top Community for Families

Following an evaluation nearly 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships that had between 25,000 and 750,000 residents in all 50 states, Fortune on Wednesday named Leesburg one of the top 10 places in America to for families to live. Leesburg ranked eighth on the list. According to the...
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

Loudoun County is getting its first Lovesac store

Loudoun County is getting a Lovesac. The furniture retailer is the newest tenant announced for One Loudoun and the latest in a string of new shops and restaurants on their way to the Ashburn lifestyle center. While hipsters probably know what Lovesac is, for the uninitiated, it’s a furniture store...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

West End car repair shop expanding with new dealership

A former National Tire and Battery (NTB) in the West End could be transformed into a used car dealership if the repair shop next door can get approval. Koons of Alexandria has filed an application for a special use permit to establish a used car dealership at the former NTB building at 5800 Edsall Road, just off S. Van Dorn Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Landfill Sees Construction Waste Crunch

County supervisors have signed off on a request to expand the county landfill’s capacity for construction and demolition debris ahead of schedule after seeing it fill up faster than expected. The new cell in the landfill was not expected to be needed until 2025, but a recent report on...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program

Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

The B-12 Store opening Saturday at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Will open at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, 2022. Special grand opening promotions will run for the next week at the store, which sells and administers injectable and intravenous vitamins. The store is overseen by a physician who can write prescriptions for the vitamins, and all injections and IVs are adminstered by certified nurses.
BETHESDA, MD
thezebra.org

Tons of Trucks Coming To Alexandria Saturday, October 15

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Kids love trucks. They can go on for days about seeing one up close. So there’s no question they will be excited about an event happening in Alexandria in a few weeks. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city is hosting Tons of Trucks. The popular...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Todd Jones on Warren County events and more

Some exciting activities are coming to Warren County in October including skydiving. We spoke to Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd starts with a review of the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
restonnow.com

Alcorn shuts door on possibility of redeveloping Reston National Golf Course

Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn reaffirmed his commitment yesterday (Monday) to oppose the development of Reston National Golf Course. Alcorn said he will not support Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities’ effort to change the county’s comprehensive plan to redevelop the golf course. His public statement...
RESTON, VA
loudounnow.com

Artists Sought for Douglass High School Wall Mural

Loudoun County Public Schools and the Douglass High School Commemorative Committee are looking for artists to paint an outdoor mural on a wall of the former Leesburg school, which is undergoing a full renovation. Douglass High School was Loudoun County’s only Black high school from 1941 until 1968, when school...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Construction underway on Loudoun’s new Reservoir Park

Area residents have been waiting for years for work to begin on the new Reservoir Park coming to the southeast shore of the Beaverdam Reservoir next to Ashburn— and now, county officials have announced work is getting underway. However, as part of the construction work, public access to the...
ASHBURN, VA
Augusta Free Press

Unmanned aircraft provider to establish Manassas facility

RapidFlight, an integrated end-to-end unmanned aircraft systems provider founded in 2021, will invest $5.5 million to open a facility in Manassas. Dr. Jay Gundlach founded the company, which “prides itself on its ability to aggressively respond to mission requirements and to dramatically reduce the time from concept to mission,” according to a press release.
MANASSAS, VA
loudounnow.com

Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: The cure for the Democratitis in Loudoun County must begin with CPR. The symptoms of Democratitis are many: the 9 percent inflation rate, the ultra-high energy costs, the needless taxes on plastic grocery bags, the insane quest to spend taxpayer dollars to try to “fix” the weather, the Marxist-like quest to keep parents from being involved in their children’s education in Loudoun County Schools, and the never-ending efforts to restrict our rights listed in the Bill of Rights in our US Constitution.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

