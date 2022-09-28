Editor: The cure for the Democratitis in Loudoun County must begin with CPR. The symptoms of Democratitis are many: the 9 percent inflation rate, the ultra-high energy costs, the needless taxes on plastic grocery bags, the insane quest to spend taxpayer dollars to try to “fix” the weather, the Marxist-like quest to keep parents from being involved in their children’s education in Loudoun County Schools, and the never-ending efforts to restrict our rights listed in the Bill of Rights in our US Constitution.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO