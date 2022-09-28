Read full article on original website
Related
loudounnow.com
Top Loudoun County Preservation Projects Lauded
For the first time since 2016, the Loudoun Preservation Society last week teamed up with the county’s Joint Architectural Review Board to spotlight some of the exemplary efforts to preserve, restore or repurpose the county’s historic resources. The joint BAR, which includes representatives from boards of architectural review...
loudounnow.com
Middleburg Mayor Provides Update on BLA Feedback
Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton this week provided a public briefing on community feedback received about two potential development projects that would require land to be incorporated into town through a boundary line adjustment. Addressing a crowd of 60 residents at the Middleburg Community Center on Sept. 28, Littleton stressed that...
Inside Nova
For sale near Leesburg: One of the nation's oldest homes on the market
Built in 1743, the Shenstone Manor House outside Leesburg is one of the nation's oldest homes for sale this week on Realtor.com. The house features the original cooking fireplace, an original winding staircase and two barns on over six acres. Take a look.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Opens Second Tennis Bubble at Ida Lee Park
Town of Leesburg leaders today celebrated the completion of a second tennis bubble at Ida Lee Park. The project covered three courts, bringing to seven the number of indoor courts at the park’s Tennis Center. The park’s first tennis bubble, with four courts, was built in 2007. Mayor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sheriff.loudoun.gov
LCSO Conducting Death Investigation in Leesburg
Loudoun County, VA (September 30, 2022): The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home in the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg. The LCSO responded to the residence after receiving a check the welfare call. An adult male was found deceased inside the...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Rated as a Top Community for Families
Following an evaluation nearly 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages, and townships that had between 25,000 and 750,000 residents in all 50 states, Fortune on Wednesday named Leesburg one of the top 10 places in America to for families to live. Leesburg ranked eighth on the list. According to the...
theburn.com
Loudoun County is getting its first Lovesac store
Loudoun County is getting a Lovesac. The furniture retailer is the newest tenant announced for One Loudoun and the latest in a string of new shops and restaurants on their way to the Ashburn lifestyle center. While hipsters probably know what Lovesac is, for the uninitiated, it’s a furniture store...
alxnow.com
West End car repair shop expanding with new dealership
A former National Tire and Battery (NTB) in the West End could be transformed into a used car dealership if the repair shop next door can get approval. Koons of Alexandria has filed an application for a special use permit to establish a used car dealership at the former NTB building at 5800 Edsall Road, just off S. Van Dorn Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Landfill Sees Construction Waste Crunch
County supervisors have signed off on a request to expand the county landfill’s capacity for construction and demolition debris ahead of schedule after seeing it fill up faster than expected. The new cell in the landfill was not expected to be needed until 2025, but a recent report on...
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
rockvillenights.com
The B-12 Store opening Saturday at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Will open at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, 2022. Special grand opening promotions will run for the next week at the store, which sells and administers injectable and intravenous vitamins. The store is overseen by a physician who can write prescriptions for the vitamins, and all injections and IVs are adminstered by certified nurses.
thezebra.org
Tons of Trucks Coming To Alexandria Saturday, October 15
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Kids love trucks. They can go on for days about seeing one up close. So there’s no question they will be excited about an event happening in Alexandria in a few weeks. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the city is hosting Tons of Trucks. The popular...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theriver953.com
News Maker Todd Jones on Warren County events and more
Some exciting activities are coming to Warren County in October including skydiving. We spoke to Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd starts with a review of the...
restonnow.com
Alcorn shuts door on possibility of redeveloping Reston National Golf Course
Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn reaffirmed his commitment yesterday (Monday) to oppose the development of Reston National Golf Course. Alcorn said he will not support Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities’ effort to change the county’s comprehensive plan to redevelop the golf course. His public statement...
loudounnow.com
Artists Sought for Douglass High School Wall Mural
Loudoun County Public Schools and the Douglass High School Commemorative Committee are looking for artists to paint an outdoor mural on a wall of the former Leesburg school, which is undergoing a full renovation. Douglass High School was Loudoun County’s only Black high school from 1941 until 1968, when school...
theburn.com
Construction underway on Loudoun’s new Reservoir Park
Area residents have been waiting for years for work to begin on the new Reservoir Park coming to the southeast shore of the Beaverdam Reservoir next to Ashburn— and now, county officials have announced work is getting underway. However, as part of the construction work, public access to the...
Augusta Free Press
Unmanned aircraft provider to establish Manassas facility
RapidFlight, an integrated end-to-end unmanned aircraft systems provider founded in 2021, will invest $5.5 million to open a facility in Manassas. Dr. Jay Gundlach founded the company, which “prides itself on its ability to aggressively respond to mission requirements and to dramatically reduce the time from concept to mission,” according to a press release.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
loudounnow.com
Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling
Editor: The cure for the Democratitis in Loudoun County must begin with CPR. The symptoms of Democratitis are many: the 9 percent inflation rate, the ultra-high energy costs, the needless taxes on plastic grocery bags, the insane quest to spend taxpayer dollars to try to “fix” the weather, the Marxist-like quest to keep parents from being involved in their children’s education in Loudoun County Schools, and the never-ending efforts to restrict our rights listed in the Bill of Rights in our US Constitution.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
Comments / 0