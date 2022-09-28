Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls native survives first hurricane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Like many people in Florida, a Sioux Falls native is just beginning to assess the widespread damage after Hurricane Ian slammed the west side of the coastal state yesterday. When millions of Floridians evacuated, Sara Plucker decided to hunker down and weather out the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
KELOLAND TV
READ: RFP from Hillsdale professor to revise social studies standards in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is paying retired Hillsdale College professor William Morrisey $200,000 to facilitate a revision of the state’s social studies content standards. Morrisey was selected by the state after submitting an RFP for the contract. The state has not told...
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Xcel line workers sent to restore hurricane damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, Xcel Energy is sending South Dakota lineworkers to support restoration efforts in Florida. Xcel Energy is providing approximately 270 contract workers who are currently en route. The company’s support could possibly grow as the Category 4 storm hovers on the brink of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. The lineworkers are from South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota man sentenced for selling meth in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 46-year-old Marshall, Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for bringing meth into South Dakota and selling it. Jeremy Anspach pleaded guilty in June and this week a federal judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. When he does get out of...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota minimum wage to increase by 85 cents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota minimum wage will increase by nearly a dollar starting in 2023. The state announced Wednesday that beginning on January 1, 2023, the minimum wage will increase from $9.95 to $10.80 an hour. Hourly tipped employees will start at $5.40 an hour beginning next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vermillion Plain Talk
Remember Ray Ring When You Think Of Noem’s Announcement
Maybe your jaw hit the floor, like mine did, when Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday morning that she has promised South Dakota families the largest tax cut in the state’s history by eliminating the sales tax on food. She made the announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City, surrounded...
Rollover Crash In North Dakota Involves Several Associates Of Musician, ‘B.o.B.’
The musician had performed earlier that night at the Alerus Center.
Unpaid meal costs concern school officials
"We've seen a big increase in unpaid (meals)," said Rhonda Ramsdell, the president of the School Nutrition Association of South Dakota. Ramsdell works in the Meade School District.
Why American Oversight is suing SD Gov. Noem
A Washington D.C.-based group, American Oversight, has filed suit against the office of Governor Kristi Noem.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gowatertown.net
October sobriety checkpoint locations in South Dakota announced
PIERRE, S.D. – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
Game Trail Cams in South Dakota & Minnesota, Illegal or Not?
As the colors of the season change, bring on the hunting seasons. For anyone who wears camo, tromps through knee-high grass sits in a blind for hours, and lives for the hunt, this is your favorite time of the year. Many hunters like to scope out their regular hunting grounds...
South Dakota legislative candidates share stances on legalizing marijuana in small amounts
Similar to the November 2020 election, registered South Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize small amounts of marijuana in the upcoming November 2022 election.
kxrb.com
You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota
South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
2 men arrested in drug bust worth $150,000 in South Dakota
Two men from California are behind bars in South Dakota following a drug bust in Brookings involving more than 30 pounds of meth and fentanyl.
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
farmforum.net
What we learned from the South Dakota gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for the governor's race in South Dakota met for the first and only time to debate the issues ahead of the November election on Friday night in Rapid City. Gov. Kristi Noem is seeking re-election for what could be her second term, but faces Democratic challenger state Rep. Jamie Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint. It's the only debate Noem has agreed to participate in.
Comments / 1