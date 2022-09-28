ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help

[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Barnegat Scout Flies Like an Eagle

At a recent court of honor at the Joseph A. Citta Scout Reservation in Barnegat Township, Jack Bopp was presented with the highest rank a Scout can achieve: Eagle Scout. To earn this honor, the Barnegat Township resident demonstrated his leadership ability by completing a project to benefit his community, renovating the donation sheds at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Waretown. He was involved in all aspects, from planning to fundraising, acquiring materials and supervising volunteers to do the work.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
barronperspective.org

Woodbridge High School Welcomes Mr. Dinicola

The 2022-2023 school year is Mr. Dinicola’s first full year teaching at Woodbridge High School Prior to this role, Dinicola taught at The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School for a year and a half. Everyday, he comes excited and ready to teach students about important parts of history,...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire

Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Popular NJ Beachfront Restaurant Shutters After 33 Years

Avon Pavilion overcame every obstacle in its way. The Avon-by-the-Sea stayed strong after the deaths of its founders in 2011: Mamma and Pappa Fishman. Three years later, the beachfront restaurant was rebuilt after Hurricane Sandy, then again after countless storms and floods. In 2020, it withstood the COVID-19 pandemic. But...
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
thesandpaper.net

As Election Day Approaches, Know Certain Deadlines

The 2022 midterm elections are rapidly approaching, and New Jersey voters will have plenty of options when they’re ready to cast their votes. They should, however, be aware of certain deadlines as Nov. 8 nears. First of all, new voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 18 to register, enabling them...
ELECTIONS
downbeach.com

NJ to throw homeowners, tenants a lifeline

Residents and tenants have until Dec. 30 to file for the new ANCHOR benefit program, which replaces the NJ Homestead Rebate program. Applications are being mailed to homeowners and tenants across New Jersey. If you don’t receive your mailer by the first week of October, contact the NJ Division of Taxation. Applications can also be filed online at the division’s ANCHOR page at https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/index.shtml.
REAL ESTATE
thesandpaper.net

Best Interests

As the mid-term elections approach, please ask yourself – who represents me and my best interests? Is it the current Democrat turned Republican House of Representatives District 2 member or the man running to unseat him?. Jeff Van Drew votes the straight Republican Party line even if it hurts...
SURF CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Agreement Will Get People In Their New Homes

BARNEGAT – An agreement between the Township Committee and Paramount Homes brings 31 prospective homeowners one step closer to moving into their new houses. These frustrated people had bought homes in the Barnegat section of the Escapes Ocean Breeze 55+ community, which is being built by Paramount. Legal wrangling kept these homebuyers from being able to move in.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ

