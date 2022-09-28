Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help
[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
thesandpaper.net
Barnegat Scout Flies Like an Eagle
At a recent court of honor at the Joseph A. Citta Scout Reservation in Barnegat Township, Jack Bopp was presented with the highest rank a Scout can achieve: Eagle Scout. To earn this honor, the Barnegat Township resident demonstrated his leadership ability by completing a project to benefit his community, renovating the donation sheds at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Waretown. He was involved in all aspects, from planning to fundraising, acquiring materials and supervising volunteers to do the work.
barronperspective.org
Woodbridge High School Welcomes Mr. Dinicola
The 2022-2023 school year is Mr. Dinicola’s first full year teaching at Woodbridge High School Prior to this role, Dinicola taught at The Central Jersey College Prep Charter School for a year and a half. Everyday, he comes excited and ready to teach students about important parts of history,...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
These cats at NJ sanctuary need ‘furever’ homes: Adoption fees lowered
RINGOES — It may be sweater season, but there’s a cozier way to get warm this autumn. How about cuddling up with a soft kitty from Tabby’s Place, a cat sanctuary located on Route 202 in Ringoes?. Since 2003, Tabby’s Place has been a world-class, cage-free sanctuary...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Lakewood School Severely Damaged in Fire
Early this morning, the Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 420 Cross St for a reported fire in a school. Police reported a well-involved school and a General alarm was transmitted. Firefighters arrived to find a 1 story wood frame school with heavy fire venting from the...
Popular NJ Beachfront Restaurant Shutters After 33 Years
Avon Pavilion overcame every obstacle in its way. The Avon-by-the-Sea stayed strong after the deaths of its founders in 2011: Mamma and Pappa Fishman. Three years later, the beachfront restaurant was rebuilt after Hurricane Sandy, then again after countless storms and floods. In 2020, it withstood the COVID-19 pandemic. But...
thesandpaper.net
As Election Day Approaches, Know Certain Deadlines
The 2022 midterm elections are rapidly approaching, and New Jersey voters will have plenty of options when they’re ready to cast their votes. They should, however, be aware of certain deadlines as Nov. 8 nears. First of all, new voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 18 to register, enabling them...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
downbeach.com
NJ to throw homeowners, tenants a lifeline
Residents and tenants have until Dec. 30 to file for the new ANCHOR benefit program, which replaces the NJ Homestead Rebate program. Applications are being mailed to homeowners and tenants across New Jersey. If you don’t receive your mailer by the first week of October, contact the NJ Division of Taxation. Applications can also be filed online at the division’s ANCHOR page at https://www.nj.gov/treasury/taxation/anchor/index.shtml.
thesandpaper.net
Best Interests
As the mid-term elections approach, please ask yourself – who represents me and my best interests? Is it the current Democrat turned Republican House of Representatives District 2 member or the man running to unseat him?. Jeff Van Drew votes the straight Republican Party line even if it hurts...
NJ.com
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
Spadea bringing the fight for normal to South Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spend a lot of time helping out local candidates in Bergen County and Ocean County and the areas in between. We're getting larger and larger crowds joining me on the trail as we build momentum for common sense ideas that will restore liberty, prosperity and, yes, sanity to the Garden State.
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
Locals ridicule NJ police department over its new squad car
This is why we can't have nice things. Recently, the Winslow Township Police Department shared a photo of one of their new police cars — an all-electric Ford Mustang. People on Facebook did not respond well. Apparently, the love of electric cars is not plentiful in Winslow Township, and...
Following 2 lifeguard deaths, NJ beach patrols flagged for violations
Compliance officers within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development uncovered violations related to boat hazards, lightning policies, and record keeping, in a large-scale inspection of beach patrols that was prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards. But the municipalities found to be in violation won't face...
Agreement Will Get People In Their New Homes
BARNEGAT – An agreement between the Township Committee and Paramount Homes brings 31 prospective homeowners one step closer to moving into their new houses. These frustrated people had bought homes in the Barnegat section of the Escapes Ocean Breeze 55+ community, which is being built by Paramount. Legal wrangling kept these homebuyers from being able to move in.
