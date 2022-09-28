I would like to commend John Imperiale’s article and commentary in the Aug. 31 edition titled “E Pluribus Unum – Words We Must Strive to Live By on LBI.”. Mr. Imperiale is the deputy mayor in Harvey Cedars. I am the former president of the Beach Haven Taxpayers Association and vice president of the Joint Council of Taxpayers Associations of LBI and served 10 years in the public sector in the beginning of my career. I am running for council in Beach Haven under the tag of “Balanced Leadership for the Public Good.”

BEACH HAVEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO