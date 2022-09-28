ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Township, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Spread the Word: Free Health, Wellness Resources for Ocean County Residents

Peter Curatolo, a coordinator for the Ocean County Health Department for about 14 years, gave a presentation on the many resources offered by the health department during the Sept. 6 Tuckerton Borough Council meeting. “I oversee the Community Health Improvement Plan. It’s a legislated part of the public health practice...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Residents Donate E-Bikes to Harvey Cedars Police

Two local residents have donated two E-Bikes to the Harvey Cedars Police Department. The donations were made by Yaron Avitov and Brandon Mayberry, whom Police Chief Robert Burnaford said are “long-time supporters of the police department.”. “We are fortunate to have great friends who want to contribute to the...
HARVEY CEDARS, NJ
Long Beach Township, NJ
Trenton, NJ
thesandpaper.net

State Farm Participates in Fire Prevention Program

The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm Agent Lisa Patchell from the Manahawkin office are teaming up with the Stafford Township Fire Prevention Bureau to support fire prevention and safety education for young children. The announcement coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. State...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Balanced Leadership

I would like to commend John Imperiale’s article and commentary in the Aug. 31 edition titled “E Pluribus Unum – Words We Must Strive to Live By on LBI.”. Mr. Imperiale is the deputy mayor in Harvey Cedars. I am the former president of the Beach Haven Taxpayers Association and vice president of the Joint Council of Taxpayers Associations of LBI and served 10 years in the public sector in the beginning of my career. I am running for council in Beach Haven under the tag of “Balanced Leadership for the Public Good.”
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND

CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE MOURNS A LOSS OF ONE OF THEIR OWN

Today our hearts are heavy as we remember Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Agent Gerard Eick who passed away on September 28, 2021. Gerry came to OCPO in 2011, after a distinguished 20 year career with the New York City Police Department. During his time here at OCPO, Gerry was a beloved and valued part of our office. Please keep his wife Michelle, his family, friends and many colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Philadelphia-based dermatology center adds South Jersey office

Dermatology of Philadelphia recently announced it has expanded into South Jersey. With a new Marlton location, accessing dermatology care and Mohs surgery for skin cancer is now easy for South Jerseyans. Dermatology of Philadelphia/Mohs Surgery Center also announced it added Dr. Jaryd Freedman to its team of industry-leading board certified...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. woman convicted of killing her wife with wine chiller

A 49-year-old Brick woman is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of using a wine chiller to beat her wife to death in 2020. A jury sitting in Toms River needed less than two hours on Thursday to find Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus guilty of murder and weapons offenses, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

