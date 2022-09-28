Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
Placer County investigators turn up human remains near area affected by Mosquito Fire
According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived at the scene on Cold Springs Drive, in Foresthill, they found what appeared to be human remains.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley.
kubaradio.com
Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible
(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
FireRescue1
Forest Service opens criminal investigation into Mosquito Fire’s start
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service has started a criminal investigation into the cause of the Mosquito Fire and seized equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission from PG&E. The utility said in the Saturday filing that...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
TRPA denies appeal to stop construction on cell tower
STATELINE, Nev. — An appeal to delay construction of a cell tower on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe failed on Tuesday. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board voted to not support an appeal that was seeking to stop construction due to the appellants believing that additional soils and hydrology work needed be performed after the agency approved a plan revision to increase the maximum depth of excavation for the Verizon cell tower by six feet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's being done to lessen traffic on I-80 between Sacramento and Dixon?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've ever driven between Sacramento and Dixon on I-80, you've most likely seen slowdowns during commuting times and on weekends. The project spans nearly 35 miles. It goes from Dixon into Sacramento, splits towards Natomas, and then all the way to Highway 50. Dennis Keaton...
These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation
(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Irvin: ‘City does not condone, support, or authorize Lake2O event’ (Opinion)
The safety of our community is my highest priority. As the Lake2O event was recently announced to take place on Oct. 19-23, residents and business owners understandably have shared concerns that promoters and participants of this event in 2020 failed to respect our community. While the promoters claim they are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
Loomis power outage caused by vehicle crash
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:05 a.m., the South Placer Fire District and the Auburn California Highway Patrol office responded to a vehicle crash in Loomis that caused a power outage, according to the CHP. The CHP said that a woman in her mid-50s was driving a Ford Escape down Horseshoe Bar Road when she […]
Placerville CHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint Thursday
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Placerville will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Thursday in an unincorporated area of El Dorado County. The checkpoint will be put in place to deter drivers from driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and ensure safe travel for all drivers. The CHP said that […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire
One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
Human remains found in Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Human remains were found in Foresthill on Wednesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a call on Cold Springs Drive where they found human remains, according to the sheriff’s office. While the sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway they also said that there […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Eliminating VHRs in Douglas County to be discussed at joint meeting
STATELINE, Nev. — Eliminating vacation home rentals in the Tahoe Township will be discussed at a joint meeting between Douglas County commissioners and VHR advisory board on Oct. 13 in Stateline. The meeting, at 10 a.m. in the Revolution Room at Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, will be video live...
Going to the California Capital Airshow? Here is what you need to know before attending
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow will be at the Mather Airport this weekend featuring numerous kinds of aircrafts. Mather Boulevard between North Mather Boulevard and Douglas Road will be closed during the event along with Airpark Drive between Femoyer Street and Cap Rock Way, and westbound North Mather Boulevard between Mather Boulevard […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University
Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
Comments / 0