Placer County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Mosquito Fire Update, More Smoke Impact Possible

(NorCal) – In El Dorado & Placer Counties the Mosquito Fire remains 85% contained and has grown only slightly during the past 24 hours, to 76,788 acres, up 3 acres from yesterday. The U.S. Forest Service notes we may begin experiencing more smoke impact from the Mosquito Fire again,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Gas prices in Sacramento spiked overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gas prices in Northern California skyrocketed once again, surpassing $6 per gallon and nearing $7 per gallon at some gas stations in Sacramento. The new average price for a gallon of gas in California is $6.18, according to AAA. That's a 15 cent increase from Wednesday's average and a 67 cent increase from one week ago. A gallon of regular gas at Chevron on Florin Road and South Land Park Drive was $6.69 on Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

TRPA denies appeal to stop construction on cell tower

STATELINE, Nev. — An appeal to delay construction of a cell tower on Ski Run Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe failed on Tuesday. The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board voted to not support an appeal that was seeking to stop construction due to the appellants believing that additional soils and hydrology work needed be performed after the agency approved a plan revision to increase the maximum depth of excavation for the Verizon cell tower by six feet.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Semi-Truck Collision Occurs With Walnut Sweeper Near Yuba City

Tractor-Trailer Collides With Walnut Sweeper on Oswald Road. A semi-truck collision occurred in a rural area east of Yuba City on September 28, resulting in a major injury. The crash happened along Oswald Road just southeast of South George Washington Boulevard around 7:28 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident involved a collision between a semi-truck and a walnut sweeper. A walnut sweeper is a tractor-like machine used to pick up nuts from the ground.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Loomis power outage caused by vehicle crash

LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:05 a.m., the South Placer Fire District and the Auburn California Highway Patrol office responded to a vehicle crash in Loomis that caused a power outage, according to the CHP. The CHP said that a woman in her mid-50s was driving a Ford Escape down Horseshoe Bar Road when she […]
LOOMIS, CA
FOX40

Placerville CHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint Thursday

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Placerville will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Thursday in an unincorporated area of El Dorado County. The checkpoint will be put in place to deter drivers from driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and ensure safe travel for all drivers. The CHP said that […]
PLACERVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire

One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
FOX40

Human remains found in Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — Human remains were found in Foresthill on Wednesday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:30 a.m. deputies responded to a call on Cold Springs Drive where they found human remains, according to the sheriff’s office. While the sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway they also said that there […]
FORESTHILL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Rocklin approves housing project next to William Jessup University

Rocklin City Council on Tuesday approved Estia at Rocklin, a controversial, 181-unit residential project at one of the last big open parcels in the city next to William Jessup University. After some lengthy discussion at the regular council meeting Tuesday, council members voted 3-2 to rezone the 30-acre parcel north...
ROCKLIN, CA

