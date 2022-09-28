Men’s shop reopens only to close for good

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Shaffe’s Men’s Shop has reopened only to promote its retirement sale. After nearly a century in business and closed for the last two years, the brothers have decided to move on.

The retirement sale has begun at Shaffe’s Men’s Shop and advertises everything must go. The shop hours are Monday through Saturday (closed Wednesday). 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 20% off everything and all sales are final. The shop is located at 475 Main Street in Bennington.

Shaffe Brothers

