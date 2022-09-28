Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
WILX-TV
Johnson’s Workbench literally builds up the community
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Johnson’s Workbench is one of the longest running hardwood lumber company in Michigan. Established in 1909, they are a specialty lumber yard providing access to over 100 domestic and exotic hardwood species, and create top-quality plywood and veneer products. Known for offering a unique combination...
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone. Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: How your donation can help build better lives with Habitat for Humanity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest weather update as we head into the first weekend of October. Plus Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday are joined by a special guest to share how you can help build better lives with Habitat for Humanity. ALMANAC...
WILX-TV
Non-profit donates new trash cans to City of Jackson pedestrian trail
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson’s main pedestrian trail has been upgraded with two new trash cans. People for the Parks and Trails (PPT), a non-profit organization used a grant from the Jackson Community Foundation to make donations to the City of Jackson. “The trash cans are already helping to...
East Lansing restaurant employs robot server
Management said she's an extra set of hands even though she doesn't actually have them and that she's already bringing joy to customers.
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Stockbridge students’ out of this world project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of students have dreams that are out of this world, but one group of students took them there. Students from Stockbridge High School took a photo of the curvature of the Earth from 70,000 feet above ground. “We got that inspiration around December of...
WILX-TV
East Lansing launches pilot program in effort to better recycling habits
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recycling trucks in East Lansing will be equipped with robotic cameras to sift through your recycling bin. The six-month pilot program will help the city better understand how people are recycling and offer more ways to improve recycling habits. A lot of the time, people...
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge beats Dewitt behind Foster’s seven scores
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -The Grand Ledge Comets threw the ball a whopping one time Friday night against the Dewitt Panthers. Instead, their quarterback, Shawn Foster, rushed for 396 yards and seven touchdowns to help them beat Dewitt 56-49. The Comets are now 6-1 and in clear second place in...
WILX-TV
517 Living to host biggest community night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
WILX-TV
Michigan deer hunters must report kills online
GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
WILX-TV
Sexton rides on the back of John Douglas for win over Eaton Rapids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running back John Douglas ran for 220 yards and six touchdowns as Lansing Sexton beat Eaton Rapids 56-0. That 56 is the highest point total for Lansing Sexton in seven years. Sexton is now 3-3 and faces Charlotte next week. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
WILX-TV
Frandor Shopping Center agrees to continue CATA service
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An agreement has been made that will allow CATA to continue to service the Frandor Shopping Center. The Lansing Retail Center announced it would remove two CATA bus stops from Frandor on Tuesday to “ensure customer and employee safety.”. Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Wednesday...
WILX-TV
Fireworks Glass Studios creates new and unique pieces perfect for fall
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks is a family friendly glass studio in Williamston. The studio is back up to full production, after the summer break, and they are very working diligently. The pumpkin patch has been set up, and their fall harvest colors are now on display. They have got...
Sparrow to lay off ‘several hundred’ workers
Sparrow Health System announced Thursday it is laying off several hundred workers.
WILX-TV
Inmate training program keeping Michiganders out of jail
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nationally, about 50% of inmates return to prison after release. A program at Parnall Correctional Facility has gotten that rate down to 7%. The program teaches inmates how to trim trees and clear powerlines through a partnership with DTE Energy, which has pledged to hire all of Parnall’s graduates.
WILX-TV
Lansing police: Missing 53-year-old woman found
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing have located a missing 53-year-old woman. According to authorities, Beth Ann Wagner was last seen near the intersection of Aurelius and Forest roads. She is described as standing five feet tall and weighing about 190 pounds. Anyone who has seen Beth Ann Wagner...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
