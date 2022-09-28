Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Your Happy Place
Place attachment refers to the cognitive-emotional connection between a person and a physical place, and this “relationship” has many benefits. Thinking about your favorite physical place can be used for stress reduction with a technique called “guided imagery.”. Refugees experience a forced breach in their person-place relationship;...
11 best play mats for babies to enjoy safe and happy tummy time
As any parent knows, one of the first things you do when you find out you’re expecting is prepare to babyproof the house. Be that gates on the stairs, or mats on the floor, every surface needs to be soft and safe for your little one.Years ago that might have meant garish and mismatched products, that didn’t necessarily match up with the decor of your house. But now we’re seeing a wave of far cooler baby brands come on the market that are as practical and safe as they are pleasing to the eye.We’ve become particularly intrigued by the range...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Why You Look Different in the Mirror Than in Photos
Have you ever seen a photo of yourself and thought, “That looks nothing like me,” but your friends and family love the picture and think it looks just how you always look to them?. This experience is actually quite common. Why does it occur? The answer is simple:...
psychologytoday.com
The Love That Has No Name
Homosexuality has been called “the love that dare not speak its name.”[1] Our love for objects and activities, however, is a love that had no name at all. One of the first things I noticed when I started researching our love for objects, activities, places, products, brands, and all sorts of other things, was there wasn’t a word to describe the topic I was investigating. In most cases, the best term for the love of things is simply love. But there are times when it’s useful to distinguish the love of things from the love of people. And none of English’s more than one million words did the job.
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
Should You Speak Now, or Forever Hold Your Peace?
Disapproving of a loved one's romantic relationship is a common but challenging interpersonal experience. When individuals perceive that a friend or family member disapproves of their relationship, their sense of closeness to that person drops. While perceived closeness to a disapproving friend or family member may improve with time, it...
psychologytoday.com
Scheduling Love: Can Romance Survive?
Romance, in its most classic form, requires the availability of spontaneity and timelessness to flourish. To contain the beauty of its natural process, it must have time—unpredictable time and uncertainty—to blossom. Instead, many people are living their lives in a multi-tasking swirl of social processes, career aspirations, family...
psychologytoday.com
The Silent, Post-Abortion Grief of Men
Our convictions may obscure an awareness of what others experience. Post-abortion grief is often silently held as a result of contradictory emotions. For some men, intense grief is experienced regarding the loss of the child and fatherhood many years post-abortion. Emotions that create post-abortion grief involve constructed memory, where a...
psychologytoday.com
What It's Like to Be an Estranged Grandparent: 4 Core Themes
Parental alienation is when one parent manipulates a child in order to poison their relationship with the other parent. The resulting alienation between the child and the “target parent," however, often leads to estrangement from grandparents on the alientated side as well. In other words, parental alienation can reverberate across generations, as grandparents, too, suffer a serious loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the 5 Stages of Adult Development
The stages of adult development provide perspective on oneself and what actions are needed to improve. Only through transformation can people truly move from one stage of human development to another. The majority of people exist in Stage 3, the "Socialized Mind," where they are influenced by family, society, or...
psychologytoday.com
Can the Way You Feel About Aging Affect How You Age?
People often let themselves be defined by the calendar instead of how they feel about the way they're aging internally. New research examines aging from a more realistic gains-vs.-losses perspective along with its role in mental health. By taking a simple test, you can start to gain a more positive...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Dismissed in Your Relationships? Time to Be Heard
A common problem in relationships is that one person's feelings are dismissed, not heard, or not taken seriously. Often this is tied to old childhood wounds that get triggered in the present. Healing the past and changing requires you to speak up, push back, and let others know how you...
psychologytoday.com
Why I Use the Word "Crazy"
Yes, I'm an advocate for mental health and I use the word "crazy." So what?. Crazy. It’s a word, for the most part, that’s considered pejorative. I use it in the titles of all my plays, this blog, and even the name of my company. “Crazy for Life." "That's Just Crazy Talk." "Funny You Don't Look Crazy." “Crazy for Life Inspirations."
psychologytoday.com
What ‘Being a Man’ in Your Relationship Really Means
It takes courage to speak up about issues that go against gender norms. Psychology research highlights the importance of talking about one’s feelings and expressing one’s emotions. Romantic relationships require continuous effort and attention. Many men come to therapy feeling challenged by the expectation to be "tough" in...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Love?
We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
psychologytoday.com
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
psychologytoday.com
Does Digital Therapy Work As Well As Face-to-Face?
Digital therapy has increased in popularity, and research is comparing it to in-person therapy. Initially, data showed that in-person therapy was more effective at reducing depressive symptoms and improving psychological function. A statistical analysis to control for differences in patients found both therapies produced similar results,. When you think of...
psychologytoday.com
Flirting, Failing, and Navigating Relationship Signals
Much of the communication that happens between people is on an unconscious level. Body language, facial expressions, and tone all are part of the conversation that happens as people gauge their interest in each other. It is helpful to spend time interacting with others to learn this subtle art of...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Why People Talk Too Much
Over-talking often arises from social anxiety, leading to unrestrained talking and more anxiety, creating an unfortunate feedback loop. Acknowledging one’s anxiety during conversations and seeking help from friends can provide encouragement and guidance for change. Relinquishing control, accepting the loss of unexpressed thoughts, and trusting the knowledge of others...
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle Fairweather Friends
People who were raised to be family caregivers may struggle to end friendships that are not working for them. Matching the energy that a friend gives you is a good way to make sure you are not being misled or breadcrumbed. It is not your fault if a friend does...
psychologytoday.com
What I Learned About the Importance of Values in a Relationship
As my wedding quickly approaches, I find myself both taking comfort in the arms of my fiancé while also being reminded of the past and filled with gratitude for how my life has unfolded. The ideas below are ones that come from reflective thought and research:. Choose someone who...
Comments / 0