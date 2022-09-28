ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)

Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield

Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
105.5 The Wolf

Enfield Reptile Center’s Missing Bearded Dragon Mysteriously Returns a Week Later

God, I love a heartwarming end to mysteries, especially when it involves a missing animal. Riverside Reptiles Education Center is located at 132 South Road in Enfield, and they provide a safe environment to experience reptiles and amphibians up close. Numerous enclosures and habitats around the beautiful facility are filled with the coolest snakes, alligators, turtles, and lizards in the Northeast United States. I love reptiles, and I think Riverside Reptiles is a Connecticut treasure.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th

On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

