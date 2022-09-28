Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
For $695,000, a Gothic Victorian by the architects of Harvard’s Memorial Hall
'Loomis House' in Springfield has seven bedrooms. Architects Ware and Van Brunt are best known for designing Harvard University’s Memorial Hall and other notable buildings in and around Boston, but out in Springfield, a stunning example of their residential work stands alone. “Loomis House,” a seven-bed, five-bath, Victorian Gothic-style...
Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)
Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
Worcester Historical Museum’s walking tours return on Saturday
Take a walk on the historic side as the Worcester Historical Museum brings back its walking tours beginning Saturday, Oct. 1. “Join us for a walk down Worcester’s streets and see where the American Revolution began,” the museum said in a statement on Friday. Two more tours are...
CSO opens new Springfield clinic to meet expanding mental health needs created by pandemic
SPRINGFIELD – COVID lockdowns left hundreds of children dealing with grief and isolation, threw a wrench into the recovery process for people facing substance abuse and left many feeling terrible without knowing why. Since the pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, Clinical & Support Options has seen a 20%...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
Viability in Springfield debuts new brand
The Springfield-based human service non-profit agency Viability held a re-branding event Friday.
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: banned book exhibit, emergency preparedness, and YMCA golf classic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, East Longmeadow, and Longmeadow. The Springfield Technical Community College Library offered an exhibit that puts a spotlight on book banning. The exhibit, which ran last week, features a “Periodic Table of Banned Books,” which includes titles of...
Live Wire: Eddie Montgomery to play Pittsfield
Eddie Montgomery, of Montgomery Gentry, will take the stage at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield on Oct. 7. The Kentucky-based Montgomery Gentry rose to acclaim in 1999 with its debut, “Tattoos & Scars.” Over the next 18 years, the duo had No. 1 hits with songs such as “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” “Something to be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” and “Back When I Knew It All.”
WCVB
Gardner, Mass., couple reflects on history-making lottery prize
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fifty years ago, the Cosentino family received a once-in-a-lifetime surprise. Donald Cosentino won theMassachusetts State Lottery’s first jackpot prize. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Mass State Lottery has returned $30 billion to Massachusetts cities and towns in the form of local aid since it was first formed in 1972.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Hadley’s Lisa Wong appointed to chair Baby Bonds Task Force
SOUTH HADLEY — Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg appointed Town Administrator Lisa Wong to chair the state’s task force exploring the creation of a trust fund to benefit Massachusetts newborns. The Baby Bonds Task Force, which Goldberg convened in June, plans to issue its recommendations to the treasurer on...
Enfield Reptile Center’s Missing Bearded Dragon Mysteriously Returns a Week Later
God, I love a heartwarming end to mysteries, especially when it involves a missing animal. Riverside Reptiles Education Center is located at 132 South Road in Enfield, and they provide a safe environment to experience reptiles and amphibians up close. Numerous enclosures and habitats around the beautiful facility are filled with the coolest snakes, alligators, turtles, and lizards in the Northeast United States. I love reptiles, and I think Riverside Reptiles is a Connecticut treasure.
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
Overwhelming requests for parvo vaccine at Dakin in Springfield
Cases of a deadly dog virus are on the rise in Springfield. Dakin Humane Society has launched a prevention campaign and is seeing a massive turnout.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th
On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $1 million prize won in Shrewsbury
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts went home several hundred-thousand dollars richer Friday. A $1 million prize, an award that comes out to $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The winning ticket was bought at Shrewsbury Gas & Market in Shrewsbury. The $1...
Car crashes into tree on Cottage Street in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was called to Cottage Street Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2