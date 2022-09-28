Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna Carney
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Black bear, attacking chickens and goats, was shot and killed by Middleton resident
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A Middleton resident shot and killed a black bear at his home Friday morning after the bear had attacked his goats and chickens, according to Mass. Environmental Police. Police said Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the residence...
Man jumps into Charles River in attempt to retrieve phone, finds 11 others
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — John Anastos was on the Charles River Tuesday night, paddle-boarding with a date, and when they got back, he placed his cell phone on the dock to get out. “Kicked that thing right into the water and just down it went into the black abyss,” said Anastos.
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
whdh.com
Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam
HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
Police: Two children struck by car in Peabody, driver in custody
PEABODY, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story quoted police as saying the mother was struck by the vehicle. Boston 25 News has been in contact with the family, who claim the mother was not struck. Two children were struck by a vehicle in Peabody,...
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Police investigating after 2 children struck by car in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Two children were transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Peabody. The Peabody Fire Department says they responded to the area of 106 Lynn Street for a report of two children hit by a car. The children were transported to...
NECN
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
Watch: Shoebert has returned to the ocean
“He beelined it into the water faster than ever,” said Mystic Aquarium's assistant manager of animal rescue. Shoebert, the seal who captured Beverly residents’ hearts during a brief stint in Shoe Pond and later waddled to the police station in the middle of the night, has returned to the ocean.
25 INVESTIGATES: City of Boston warned of light pole concerns prior to one falling
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city will examine all its infrastructure after a rusted light pole fell on a woman in the Seaport Tuesday afternoon. The massive light pole seriously injured a 35-year-old woman walking across the Moakley bridge. It snapped from the bottom and fell on a walking path.
NECN
Mom, 2 Kids Struck By Vehicle While Crossing Street in Peabody; Driver Facing Charges
Two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday afternoon in Peabody, Massachusetts, police said. The kids were with their mom when all three were struck in the area of 106 Lynn Street near County Street, according...
WCVB
eBay execs sentenced in 'bizarre, premediated' cyberstalking attack on Natick, Massachusetts, couple
BOSTON — Former eBay executives were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Natick, Massachusetts, couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. James Baugh, of San Jose, California, eBay’s former senior director of safety and security, was charged with conspiracy...
Person shot and killed in Roxbury
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Thursday evening. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue, which is located in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. “On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 28: Dog Struck By Vehicle; Attempted House Break-In?; Complaints Over 15-20 Middle Schoolers Leaving Bikes On Sidewalk
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, September 28, 2022:. A Chestnut Street homeowner reported that, approximately a month ago, she believed someone tried to gain access to a second-floor guest bedroom window. She previously spoke with the station officer. (7:22am) A caller...
Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting elderly woman with dementia in Boston Rose Garden
BOSTON — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly woman in a Boston park on September 18. Police say they responded to the Rose Garden in the Southwest Corridor Park in the area of 363 Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a robbery and assault and battery.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
I-93 crashes in Boston leave pedestrian dead, 2 others seriously injured
A man walking on Interstate 93 in Boston early Saturday was fatally struck by a car, which was subsequently hit by an allegedly intoxicated driver, leaving the two individuals in the first vehicle seriously injured, according to authorities. The man was walking on I-93 around 2:30 a.m. after his own...
whdh.com
Dorchester man charged in daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held on bail after being charged in a daytime armed robbery in Downtown Crossing. Shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, a victim told Boston Police was entering the Corner mall when he was robbed of his backpack by a man brandishing a weapon.
‘Peek-a-boo’: NH man allegedly points gun at tow truck driver checking lot for parking stickers
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a New Hampshire man on Wednesday for allegedly hiding in his car and threatening a tow truck driver with a gun after the driver was checking a vehicle lot for parking stickers. Michael Kenney, 43, of Manchester, was charged with criminal threatening with a...
