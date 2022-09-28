ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
whdh.com

Hollis, NH police investigating possible home delivery scam

HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Hollis, New Hampshire are searching for information about a possible home delivery scam. Hollis Police said in a statement that a resident on Silver Lake Road reported suspicious activity in front of his home around 10 a.m. Thursday. In a video of the incident...
Person
Seal
Boston Globe

These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers

Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
Boston

Watch: Shoebert has returned to the ocean

“He beelined it into the water faster than ever,” said Mystic Aquarium's assistant manager of animal rescue. Shoebert, the seal who captured Beverly residents’ hearts during a brief stint in Shoe Pond and later waddled to the police station in the middle of the night, has returned to the ocean.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person shot and killed in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed, Thursday evening. The shooting took place shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 625 Shawmut Avenue, which is located in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood. “On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot...
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for September 28: Dog Struck By Vehicle; Attempted House Break-In?; Complaints Over 15-20 Middle Schoolers Leaving Bikes On Sidewalk

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Wednesday, September 28, 2022:. A Chestnut Street homeowner reported that, approximately a month ago, she believed someone tried to gain access to a second-floor guest bedroom window. She previously spoke with the station officer. (7:22am) A caller...
