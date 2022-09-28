ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

fox34.com

3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder. Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.
fox34.com

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
fox34.com

1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Marsha Sharp and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the westbound access road on Marsha Sharp and I-27. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 6 p.m. So far only minor injuries have been reported. Motorists should be aware that the I-27 exit...
Talk 1340

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
KCBD

Lubbock man sentenced 45 years for 2019 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez and has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Police say the shooting death of Martinez happened in the area of 37th and Ave. P. Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, was a passenger in...
everythinglubbock.com

Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m. LPD...
KCBD

Man indicted for aggravated assault after police chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Birdsong, 57, of Lubbock has been indicted on two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Possession after leading officers on a pursuit in north Lubbock in late August. According to the police report, on August 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received...
LUBBOCK, TX

