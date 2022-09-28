Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. Brin Lee Adams, 42, of Dell City was walking along HWY 114 when a 2013 Chevy Silverado struck him. Adams died...
fox34.com
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
17-Year-Old Malachi Frausto Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Littlefield (Littlefield, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials reported that a 17-year-old Littlefield Independent School pupil, Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash that happened about three [..]
KCBD
Lubbock County Sheriff and DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Lubbock Police Department were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Highway 114. The crash occurred at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday night. The pedestrian was walking east on Highway 114 away from his parked...
Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield. “The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said. Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank […]
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
fox34.com
LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder. Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.
fox34.com
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
Teen, 17, dies in crash near Littlefield, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash on Wednesday around 6:42 a.m., just east of Littlefield on FM 54, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the teen, driving a pickup, then side swiped a tractor-trailer. The driver of that vehicle was not injured. This crash was still under […]
LPD searching for suspect in 2021 murder case
Lubbock Police identified Catelyn Pina, 20, as a murder suspect in the shooting death of Domingo Siri.
fox34.com
Friday morning top stories: Fatal motorcycle crash near Reese Center on HW 114
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Friday morning brief,. Authorities are investigating a Thursday night fatal crash just outside of Lubbock. Longtime Lubbock anchor Sharon Maines retires on Friday, Sept. 30. Two people were injured in a crash on 4th Street near Flint Avenue. Around 9:20 p.m., LPD and Lubbock Fire...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that at around 6 p.m. one person was injured in a crash on the westbound access road [..]
fox34.com
1 injured in two-vehicle crash near Marsha Sharp and I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the westbound access road on Marsha Sharp and I-27. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 6 p.m. So far only minor injuries have been reported. Motorists should be aware that the I-27 exit...
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
KCBD
Lubbock man sentenced 45 years for 2019 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez and has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Police say the shooting death of Martinez happened in the area of 37th and Ave. P. Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, was a passenger in...
Central Lubbock murder case goes to court, Jimenez pleads guilty
Ivain Ray Jimenez pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the shooting death of Luis Martinez.
everythinglubbock.com
Man found dead in vehicle Tuesday, Lubbock police now say homicide
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 2600 block of 46th Street for reports of a City of Lubbock Solid Waste Department vehicle blocking the alleyway at 4:17 p.m. LPD...
Police say teen shot, killed Tuesday morning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new information and asked for the public’s help in a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one teen dead. LPD said Jaden Ruiz, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information about […]
KCBD
Man indicted for aggravated assault after police chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mark Birdsong, 57, of Lubbock has been indicted on two counts of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and Possession after leading officers on a pursuit in north Lubbock in late August. According to the police report, on August 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police received...
Man found dead in vehicle in Lubbock, police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was found dead in a vehicle in Central Lubbock on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:17 p.m. to the 2600 block of 46th Street to help Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Police said a male was found in […]
