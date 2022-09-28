ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Gizmodo

These Fossil Mummies Reveal a Brutal World Long Before T. Rex Lived

It was a time of catastrophic change. Most of life on Earth had been wiped out, global temperatures had increased dramatically, and the weather raged in extremes. That anything survived in this hostile environment is remarkable, and yet, some plants and animals persisted. One such survivor was Lystrosaurus, a four-legged herbivore with a beaked snout and two pointy tusk-like teeth. And now, over 250 million years later, paleontologists have uncovered two fossils of these little animals complete with mummified skin.
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Phys.org

What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans

Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
Science Focus

Extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs discovered

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. This lizard-like reptile belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara. The well-preserved fossil of a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile has been discovered, shedding light on the tuatara –...
Daily Mail

Weird armoured worm with dense plates on its back and bundles of spiky bristles on its sides crawled the Earth more than half a billion years ago, fossils unearthed in China reveal

A peculiar armoured worm with bundles of spiky bristles on its sides crawled the Earth more than half a billion years ago, fossils unearthed in China reveal. The bizarre creepy crawly was also covered in dense plates on its back that overlapped in a regular pattern. Named Wufengella, the stubby...
IFLScience

Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish

Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
IFLScience

Our Ancestors May Have Used Baby Slings 10,000 Years Ago, Ancient Infant Burial Reveals

As any parent knows, carrying babies in your arms for a long time is exhausting and can be impractical. It must have been more so 10,000 years ago when parents were also hunting and foraging constantly. However, the mechanism of how our early ancestors did this was unknown as there is little hard evidence. Now, scientists may have found evidence for this age-old conundrum.
