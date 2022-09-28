Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO