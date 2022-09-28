Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJMorristown MinuteNutley, NJ
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist PracticesOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Four-story building on Grand Street approved in Jersey City
After having been denied for more than a year, a four-story development on Grand Street has been approved by the Jersey City Planning Board, paving the way for 23 residential units and additional commercial space to be built in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood. The applicants, Mecca Realty Properties Inc., will be...
brickunderground.com
Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board
Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes shaded plaza, rain gardens
The final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes a shaded plaza, rain gardens, six pickleball courts, a playground, and full basketball court. “I’m proud that the final design of our expanded Southwest Resiliency Park reflects months of public feedback, and provides a number of much needed active amenities for our community,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022
Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
ucnj.org
Union County Meals on Wheels Program Operates Temporarily from New Location
Repurposing of previously closed jail facility has given vital County food program continued capacity for operations. The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the “Meals on Wheels” program has been operational since the Spring of 2022, using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth.
ucnj.org
Union County Residents Can View New Flood Study Online
Residents will be invited to participate in public meetings on reducing the risk of coastal storm surge flooding. The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages members of the public to review a new coastal flooding study covering parts of Union County and the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area, prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The new “NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study” is available online at nan.usace.army.mil.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A store with trendy, hard to find items is expanding in NJ
It's called Showcase. If you're looking for something hard to find because it's new and trendy, Showcase is your go-to store. It's hard to define other than trendy. It could be health and beauty items. Toys. Candy. Home goods. It could be anything. The common denominator is stuff that's new and trending.
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
Newark restaurant to raise money for Puerto Rican Hurricane Fiona relief effort through October
New Jersey residents who have loved ones living in Puerto Rico are working to get them the help they need days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
theobserver.com
One lane in each direction on Newark-JC Turnpike to be closed through Nov. 15, NJDOT says
Well, this stinks, especially if you commute from Harrison and Kearny to Jersey City and beyond via Harrison Avenue. One lane in both directions on CR 508, aka the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, aka Harrison Avenue, between I-280 and Route 7 will be closed until Nov. 15, 2022, the NJ Department of Transportation said today. The closure is necessary as part of NJTRANSIT’s Portal North Bridge project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and consider an alternate route.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Comments / 0