ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brickunderground.com

Manhattan rents level off, Jersey City vs. Hoboken, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out what's happening with New York City's rental market. In Manhattan, the median rent dropped by a mere 1 percent in August—making it the second-highest rent in history, according to the Elliman Report. Brooklyn and Queens also saw record-breaking rents last month.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Two billboard projects granted one-year extension by Bayonne Planning Board

Two planned billboards in Bayonne have been given a one-year extension to begin construction. The Planning Board granted the extensions at its September 13 meeting. Francis X. Reagan, attorney for the applicant BCP, LLC, penned the board in two letters dated August 24 asking for the measure. The billboards are to be constructed at 2nd Street and the right-of-way off of Avenue A and at 796 and 798-804 Avenue E.
BAYONNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
Government
hudsoncountyview.com

Final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes shaded plaza, rain gardens

The final rendering of Hoboken’s Southwest Resiliency Park includes a shaded plaza, rain gardens, six pickleball courts, a playground, and full basketball court. “I’m proud that the final design of our expanded Southwest Resiliency Park reflects months of public feedback, and provides a number of much needed active amenities for our community,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla said in a statement.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne council authorizes new Urban Enterprise Zone projects for 2022

Bayonne has authorized new Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) projects for this year. The program was revived by the Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill, signed into New Jersey law by the Murphy Administration law, which appropriated $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds for UEZs in the Fiscal Year 2022. The program was brought back to full operation after lacking funding for more than a decade, when dedicated funding sources ended in 2011.
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Health Division
ucnj.org

Union County Meals on Wheels Program Operates Temporarily from New Location

Repurposing of previously closed jail facility has given vital County food program continued capacity for operations. The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that the “Meals on Wheels” program has been operational since the Spring of 2022, using the mostly vacant Union County Jail facility, located in Elizabeth.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Residents Can View New Flood Study Online

Residents will be invited to participate in public meetings on reducing the risk of coastal storm surge flooding. The Union County Board of County Commissioners encourages members of the public to review a new coastal flooding study covering parts of Union County and the metropolitan New York/New Jersey area, prepared by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The new “NY & NJ Harbor & Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study” is available online at nan.usace.army.mil.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thedigestonline.com

Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters

Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
JERSEY CITY, NJ
theobserver.com

One lane in each direction on Newark-JC Turnpike to be closed through Nov. 15, NJDOT says

Well, this stinks, especially if you commute from Harrison and Kearny to Jersey City and beyond via Harrison Avenue. One lane in both directions on CR 508, aka the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, aka Harrison Avenue, between I-280 and Route 7 will be closed until Nov. 15, 2022, the NJ Department of Transportation said today. The closure is necessary as part of NJTRANSIT’s Portal North Bridge project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and consider an alternate route.
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy