Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: a look at events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair. If you are looking to get some State Fair tickets in advance, you can grab a discount. According to fair officials, discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual State...
COLUMBIA, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC

Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Power outages due to Hurricane Ian experienced in the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—More than 180,000 customers are without power across South Carolina. According to poweroutage.us, the majority of those outages are near the coast as Hurricane Ian moves across the state. Here in the Midlands the site reports more than 7,000 outages with the majority in Sumter and Clarendon...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

American Red Cross opens shelters for displaced families and individuals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross of South Carolina has opened several shelters in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The organization’s shelter and disaster assistance is free. Red Cross officials advise the public to bring their own bedding, clothing, medications, and emergency kit if staying...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Columbia Chapter DAR installs new members

The Columbia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at Shandon United Methodist Church to meet and greet September 6. New members were introduced and installed. Betsy Ragsdale and Emily Derrick are featured with chapter chaplain, Emily deQuincey-Newman, who performed the rites of initiation.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm. The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14. For more information, visit...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Oktoberfest and Blues Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, the annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival is back!. This is the festival’s 25th year and it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation, say organizers. You can head to Camden for the live...
CAMDEN, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Pro fishing hits big time in SC

The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
PROSPERITY, SC
Columbia Star

Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon

The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief. The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road. A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m. Notice a spelling...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

ABC Columbia forecast team: Tracking Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have updates each hour throughout the day.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC

