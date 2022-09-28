Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: a look at events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our Look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the South Carolina State Fair. If you are looking to get some State Fair tickets in advance, you can grab a discount. According to fair officials, discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual State...
abccolumbia.com
Food Lion matching $30,000 in donations towards Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At Food Lion from Oct. 5 through the 18th, customers at over a thousand of their stores across ten states will have the option to make a cash donation at the register to support those in Ian’s path through their “Food Lion feeds initiative.”
experiencecolumbiasc.com
Top 15 Things to Do in Columbia SC
Around the city there is a plethora of things to see and do. We’ve rounded up the top 15 things that you definitely can’t miss on your next visit. Get ready to cross things off your bucket list. 1. Go to Soda City Market. The hot ticket around...
abccolumbia.com
Power outages due to Hurricane Ian experienced in the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—More than 180,000 customers are without power across South Carolina. According to poweroutage.us, the majority of those outages are near the coast as Hurricane Ian moves across the state. Here in the Midlands the site reports more than 7,000 outages with the majority in Sumter and Clarendon...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
abccolumbia.com
American Red Cross opens shelters for displaced families and individuals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross of South Carolina has opened several shelters in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The organization’s shelter and disaster assistance is free. Red Cross officials advise the public to bring their own bedding, clothing, medications, and emergency kit if staying...
Columbia Star
Columbia Chapter DAR installs new members
The Columbia Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met at Shandon United Methodist Church to meet and greet September 6. New members were introduced and installed. Betsy Ragsdale and Emily Derrick are featured with chapter chaplain, Emily deQuincey-Newman, who performed the rites of initiation.
abccolumbia.com
City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm. The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14. For more information, visit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Oktoberfest and Blues Festival
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, the annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival is back!. This is the festival’s 25th year and it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation, say organizers. You can head to Camden for the live...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
Columbia Star
Columbia’s Candytuft Garden Club holds farewell luncheon
The Candytuft Garden Club was formed in 1957 by a group of friends from USC’s Kappa Delta Sorority to learn about yards and flowers. Candytuft Garden Club’s founding members were newly married young mothers with babies and toddlers who shared an interest in landscaping and flower arranging. They chose the name Candytuft Garden Club in honor of the delicate, white flower they felt communicated the gaiety of the group. The first meeting was held in February 1957 at the apartment of Jane Cureton Williams on Shirley Street.
abccolumbia.com
Publix to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Publix is donating $1 million to help with Hurricane Ian relief. The company announced this morning that its donating funds to non-profit organizations including the American Red Cross and the United Way. The funds will help support relief efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian: ABC Columbia studios back on air, check us out online, Facebook Live
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia is back on the air after we experienced a power outage due to Ian earlier this morning. You can still check us out online. We’ll be updating your Forecast and the track of Ian on our Facebook page. Tyler Ryan on Facebook live...
abcnews4.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
WIS-TV
Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road. A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m. Notice a spelling...
Midlands parks and businesses closures due to inclement weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While Midlands school districts have already announced early release times and Friday e-learning days, some businesses in the area have opted to suspend activity while Tropical Storm Ian passes over the area. City of Columbia: City of Columbia facilities will be closed to the public on...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia forecast team: Tracking Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Count on our ABC Columbia weather team to keep you updated on Ian’s storm path. Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan are tracking the storm’s progress and how it will affect us in the Palmetto State. We will have updates each hour throughout the day.
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Comments / 0