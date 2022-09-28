ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wylie, SC

Riversweep, Indian Land Fall Festival, LWCC: The latest as Ian impacts weekend plans

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDWCS_0iDhYekT00

Weather expected from what hit Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian continues to impact the Rock Hill region.

One of Lake Wylie’s largest community events is canceled in anticipation. The Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation posted Wednesday that Riversweep is canceled. The event was set for Saturday. The decision was made due to uncertainty with flooding from the hurricane that neared landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning.

Indian Land Fall Festival , a hugely attended gathering in the Lancaster County panhandle each year, is postponed. Organizers posted Wednesday the event wouldn’t happen this weekend. They later posted new dates for the festival, on Oct. 15-16. Music, movies and food trucks also are being scheduled for Oct. 14.

“Due to the inclement weather heading our way this weekend we feel our community’s safety is our top priority,” organizers posted online on Wednesday.

Lake Wylie Children’s Charity also planned its fall fundraiser for this weekend. That event dates back decades, and can draw tens of thousands of dollars to support families facing pediatric cancer or other hardship. So far the noon to 6 p.m. event Sunday on the lawn at Papa Doc’s Shore Club remains a go. If it’s just rain and no major storm impact, the event will go on with some activities held inside the restaurant.

Major storm implications could change that plan.

“The community and Papa Doc’s have been so supportive to help us raise funds for our kids at our largest fundraising event of the year,” organizers posted Wednesday. “Most importantly, please join us as we pray for those in the path of lan.”

Riversweep is the largest single-day public cleanup event in the region. It involves boat captains, volunteers and others who gather at marinas, parks, along waterways or at public access areas to remove debris from lakes, streams and the Catawba River. Unpredictable water rise in lakes and creeks across the basin caused the cancelation.

“We are extremely disappointed to cancel this annual community-wide stewardship event that brings together so many organizations, partners, and volunteers and sheds awareness on the important mission of clean waterways in the Catawba-Wateree River Basin,” reads an announcement from the foundation.

Riversweep now runs from headwaters in the North Carolina mountains at Lake James, through the Charlotte region and south to areas below Lake Wateree. About 60 spots were signed on for the event.

In Lake Wylie, Riversweep efforts date back decades. More than a dozen Lake Wylie sites set to participate this year included Buster Boyd Access Area in Lake Wylie, Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill, the Lake Wylie Dam in Fort Mill, Nivens Creek Landing in Tega Cay and River Hills, Tega Cay and other marinas.

Even more spots on the northern part of Lake Wylie include spots in Belmont and Cramerton, North Carolina. More than half a dozen sites just below Wylie include the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill, Riverwalk in Rock Hill and the Lindsay Pettus Greenway in Lancaster County. More than a half dozen more sites are in Great Falls and surrounding areas.

Even in past years when Riversweep was limited largely to volunteer sites on Lake Wylie, the event consistenly collected tens of thousands of pounds of litter, debris and trash. Along with canceling Riversweep, Ian could further impact waterways if it creates flooding or near flooding conditions. Large storms often can pull natural debris or even pieces of dock loose and relocate them downstream.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Duke Energy has lakes all along the Catawba basin slightly to more than a foot below their target levels. Lakes can be lowered ahead of significant rainfall expected from hurricanes or tropical storms. Duke’s protocols and ability to use the entire river system together limits the threat of flooding along Lake Wylie and other reservoirs.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
City
Lake Wylie, SC
State
Florida State
Rock Hill, SC
Society
State
North Carolina State
City
Great Falls, SC
City
Tega Cay, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Builder's granddaughter pushes to save family home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joy Bigger Sanderson says she’s fighting to keep the home built by her great grandfather — from getting torn down. James Bigger built the “blue house” located at 233 Catamount Drive in Clover, S.C. in 1846. Rinehart Realty listed it for sale...
CLOVER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Basin#Lake Wateree#Wylie Children S Charity#Shore Club
cn2.com

Lancaster’s Southern Dish 101 is Dream Come True for Local Chef

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster has a new business that is packing a lot into a small space with a host who has a passion for people and food. The Lancaster County Chamber celebrated Southern Dish 101 as it officially opened on Main Street in Lancaster. Southern Dish...
LANCASTER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Festival
generalaviationnews.com

Picture of the Day: Welcome to Triple Tree!

Jim Roberts submitted this photo and note: “Looking right at home on a grass taxiway, this beautiful Cessna 180 arrives for the Triple Tree Aerodrome Fall Fly-In in Woodruff, S.C., which was held Sept 19-25, 2022.”. Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day?...
WOODRUFF, SC
iheart.com

Property That Would Have Been Home Of Carolina Panthers For Sale

(Rock Hill, SC)-- The property where a practice facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panther was going to be built is now for sale. This comes after the Panthers owner announced in April that the 800-million dollar project would be terminated. The 245-acre property is now listed by Colliers...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood. According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
2K+
Followers
79
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy