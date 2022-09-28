ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

College football fan might have a career of his own after video shows him throwing an absolute dime from the stands

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A COLLEGE football fan took his chance to impress and ran with it.

Teams are always looking for hidden gems, and one fan's pass during a Tennessee game has shown that he could have a college career of his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tcF7O_0iDhYGl900
The ball made it's way into the hands of the fan via a field goal Credit: TikTok/OldRowOfficial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwBWj_0iDhYGl900
The young fan took full advantage of his opportunity to shine Credit: TikTok/OldRowOfficial

Footage shows the fan catching a field goal kick that landed some distance up into the stand at Neyland Stadium which appears to be during Tennessee's recent 38-33 victory over the Florida Gators.

The fan then sets his feet, alters his grip, and launches the ball back over the end zone.

As estimated by Barstool, having landed around the ten-yard line, his pass may well have traveled a good 50 yards given how far back he was in the stand.

TikTok has since lit up with comments with one person saying: "Sign this man to a contract."

Another said: "Tennessee's got the wrong QB in [shocked emoji]."

While another joked: "I think the cowboys just called him."

Perhaps the best comment, however, came on Twitter with someone questioning whether that fan was in fact Chad Powers - NFL legend Eli Manning's college walk-on alter ego during a recent episode of a recent episode of Eli's Places on ESPN +.

However, it seems pretty safe to say that wasn't the second coming of Powers.

Regardless of who he is, after that throw, they may be a school or two out there looking to find out more about this fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bFPe2_0iDhYGl900
Eli Manning's alter ego Chad Powers Credit: ESPN

Comments / 3

y.is.usa.going.socialist
2d ago

Not that sick. I was expecting something more exciting. The writer def didn’t play sports if this was a big deal

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Florida Gators#Barstool#Tiktok#Eli S Places#Espn
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News

During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
780K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy