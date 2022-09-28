Effective: 2022-10-01 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs 2n affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian has the Little Wekiva River at Altamonte Springs in Major Flood Stage. The river crested at 31.09 ft early Thursday morning and will continue to decline very slowly over the next several days. Major Flooding is currently forecast through the weekend as the basin continues to drain. For the Little Wekiva...including Altamonte Springs 2n...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 945 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2n. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.5 feet, Major flooding in the Spring Oaks neighborhood, with rescues likely necessary. Roads impassible and several inches of water in some homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 30.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 30.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 30.4 feet late this morning. It will then fall to 29.8 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 29.9 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 28.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (10 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2 28.5 30.3 Sat 9 am 29.8 MSG MSG MSG MSG

