Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf

HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection.

Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second.

Mickelson has been an outspoken critic of the PGA Tour Credit: EPA

Woods is a former world number one Credit: EPA

However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV Golf - a tour that continues to divide opinions.

But comments made my Mickelson in an interview with Golf Digest back in 2009 were recently unearthed by Essentially Sports and hint at brewing frustrations with the PGA Tour long before his eventual departure.

Mickelson criticized the Tour for only speaking to fellow golfing legend Tiger Woods when it came to decision making, believing they should be casting a wider net.

Mickelson said: "I think the tour talks to Tiger. That’s a critical element, and he should be consulted.

"But if people assume that, before anything goes down, the tour talks to me about my opinion, that’s not correct."

Stating that he doesn't believe "one player should have input on the operations of the tour," Mickelson noted that "you’re dealing with 200 individuals who are unable to take their personal bias out of the decision-making process."

And when it came to how Mickelson believed the Tour could amend for this personal bias, his solution should sound vaguely familiar to LIV fans.

Mickelson suggested that "the tour should have 20 events where the top guys have to play."

He continued: "Fans would love it, too, to have 20 events a year with the top guys mandated to play.

"Those 20 events would be the four majors, the Players Championship, the World Golf Championship events and 12 others."

LIV Golf has a fixed eight event season consisting of just 48 players - many of whom are box office names.

And as pointed out by Essentially Sports, the PGA Tour is also set to follow a similar structure next season, stating: "A few of these modifications include a mandatory set of events to be played by the top-ranked golfers"

By the looks of things, LIV Golf simply beat the PGA Tour to the punch and gave Mickelson many of the changes he'd been calling for for well over a decade.