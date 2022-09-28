ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Phil Mickelson revealed ‘PGA Tour asks Tiger Woods opinion and not his’ more than a decade before defecting to LIV Golf

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucUUR_0iDhXmqU00

HINDSIGHT is 20/20, and recently unearthed comments show Phil Mickelson was clearly unhappy with the PGA Tour long before his defection.

Mickelson, is a PGA Tour legend with 45 career wins and a former world ranking of second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJZxX_0iDhXmqU00
Mickelson has been an outspoken critic of the PGA Tour Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22D74G_0iDhXmqU00
Woods is a former world number one Credit: EPA

However, in June of 2022 he defected to the Saudi-backed upstart LIV Golf - a tour that continues to divide opinions.

But comments made my Mickelson in an interview with Golf Digest back in 2009 were recently unearthed by Essentially Sports and hint at brewing frustrations with the PGA Tour long before his eventual departure.

Mickelson criticized the Tour for only speaking to fellow golfing legend Tiger Woods when it came to decision making, believing they should be casting a wider net.

Mickelson said: "I think the tour talks to Tiger. That’s a critical element, and he should be consulted.

"But if people assume that, before anything goes down, the tour talks to me about my opinion, that’s not correct."

Stating that he doesn't believe "one player should have input on the operations of the tour," Mickelson noted that "you’re dealing with 200 individuals who are unable to take their personal bias out of the decision-making process."

And when it came to how Mickelson believed the Tour could amend for this personal bias, his solution should sound vaguely familiar to LIV fans.

Mickelson suggested that "the tour should have 20 events where the top guys have to play."

He continued: "Fans would love it, too, to have 20 events a year with the top guys mandated to play.

"Those 20 events would be the four majors, the Players Championship, the World Golf Championship events and 12 others."

LIV Golf has a fixed eight event season consisting of just 48 players - many of whom are box office names.

And as pointed out by Essentially Sports, the PGA Tour is also set to follow a similar structure next season, stating: "A few of these modifications include a mandatory set of events to be played by the top-ranked golfers"

By the looks of things, LIV Golf simply beat the PGA Tour to the punch and gave Mickelson many of the changes he'd been calling for for well over a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l11DS_0iDhXmqU00
Woods and Mickelson have 127 PGA Tour wins between them Credit: AP

Comments / 10

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy offers surprising new stance on LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has been one of the most vocal critics of LIV Golf since the Saudi-backed league was formed, but he now believes the PGA Tour should sit down at the negotiation table with its new rival. McIlroy told reporters ahead of the DP World Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship on...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Billy Horschel reveals the 'danger' of having his wife caddie for him this week

Fresh off his Presidents Cup debut, Billy Horschel is playing in this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship without his usual caddie, Mark Fulcher. But that doesn't mean the seven-time PGA Tour winner doesn't have a familiar face on his bag in Scotland. During a mid-round interview with the DP World...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"

Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defection#Hindsight#Saudi#Golf Digest
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week

NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

PGA Tour countersuit claims LIV Golf encouraged players to violate contracts

The PGA Tour responded Wednesday to the antitrust lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last month with a 71-page motion that included a counterclaim against LIV Golf for contractual interference. The Tour’s response to the lawsuit, which was originally filed by 11 Tour members who had been suspended for violating...
GOLF
Golf.com

Remember the nerviest tee shot of Rory McIlroy’s career? It got me, too

Bless the heart of Rory McIlroy who stood on the 1st tee at Royal Portrush in 2019, wind breathing in off the right. Bless his heart because Northern Ireland’s greatest golfing talent, then 30 years old, said he wasn’t trying to be the center of attention that week, as the Open Championship returned to his home country.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour countersues LIV Golf: "Freeriding off the Tour and its platform"

The PGA Tour's battle with the LIV Golf Invitational Series has taken another dramatic twist, as the established American circuit has filed court documents countersuing their mega-rich rival over "contract interferences". A 72-page lawsuit was filed on Wednesday night. It is the first time that the established American circuit has...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour pro LEFT OUT of Dunhill Links for LIV Golf players

DP World Tour player Mike Lorenzo-Vera has been left with "a strange taste in his mouth" with LIV Golf players being invited to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship while he sits on the sidelines. Lorenzo-Vera, 37, revealed on Twitter that he was the fourth reserve for the popular...
GOLF
Emory Wheel

LIV Golf: The competition PGA Tour needed

Let’s face it: LIV Golf, the professional golf league that launched on June 9, 2022 to rival the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour, appears bound for failure. It joins several other failed predecessors, such as the American Basketball Association, United States Football League and XFL. The PGA Tour is not as profitable as its more well-established counterparts, which includes the National Basketball Association and National Football League. Although Tiger Woods revitalized televised golf in the 2000s and has since greatly enriched the PGA Tour, its 2021 revenue still fell short of the billions that other sports leagues are able to generate.
NFL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
780K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy