Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Nobara's Season 2 Comeback
Jujutsu Kaisen has been setting the stage for its big anime comeback with Season 2 of the series next year, and one awesome cosplay is readying for what's next with a fierce take on Nobara Kugisaki! The next wave of episodes taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series will have quite the hard act to follow. With the massive success of the anime's first season and even bigger success at the box office for the debut feature film that came after, there's a huge amount of anticipation building for what could be coming next for the growing anime franchise.
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases Teaser Trailer
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is currently in the works on a new follow up anime, and fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the anime's continuation with the first teaser trailer for the series! This franchise has been one of the few anime projects that fans have been looking to see more of since the first season came to an end, and there was a new follow up with a new feature film that completed the first season's story. But that's far from the end of the franchise overall.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Makima Ahead of Season One
Chainsaw Man has become one of this year's most hyped anime releases, and it is not hard to see why. The show will not only sport animation from Studio MAPPA, but it is adapting one of manga's hottest titles. Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit story has been read the world over now, so his leads have an army of fans. And now, one cosplayer is getting all the love for their spot-on take on Makima.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum
Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Naruto Cosplay Welcomes Kankuro's Puppet to Our World
Naruto has been around the block a number of times since its debut, and in that time, the cosplay community has explored every inch of the franchise. From Team 7 to the Kage and beyond, it seems there are few if any characters in Naruto without a cosplay. Of course, some looks go further than others, and advancing tech has only made these impressive cosplays all the better. And now, it seems Kankuro is celebrating with his very own top-notch look.
Chainsaw Man Poster Brings Its Leads to Center Stage
Chainsaw Man is aiming to become the top new anime series released in 2022, featuring a bloody world that is also strangely endearing in following Denji, Power, Aki, and Makima's adventures. Releasing its first episodes next month, the series is promoting the bloody tale via promotional materials which give fans a fresh look at the biggest Devil Hunters that spawned from Tatsuki Fujimoto's imagination. MAPPA has unveiled new key artwork in promoting upcoming "Pop-Up Shops" for the series, giving fans a closer look at the main quartet.
Spy x Family Confirms Loid And Yor Actors For Upcoming Musical
Spy x Family hit the ground floor running when it premiered earlier this year, quickly in the running to be considered the biggest anime adaptation premiering in 2022. With the series picking up steam, it should come as no surprise that it would eventually receive a stage play in Japan, though the franchise will also be hitting the stage with a new musical. Now, the live-action actors bringing Loid and Yor have been confirmed, along with several other key players.
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6
My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
My Hero Academia's Creator Celebrates The Season Six Premiere With New Art
My Hero Academia's sixth season will bring Class 1-A's young heroes against the Paranormal Liberation Army, the villainous enclave led by Shigaraki that came about thanks to the hostile takeover involving the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. To help in promoting the first episode that will begin this battle for Hero Society, Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka who created Deku, Bakugo, and many more in this Shonen universe, has shared new hilarious art focusing on a serious Midoriya ready for battle.
Demon Slayer Embraces Halloween With Spooky New Art
Demon Slayer might be a shonen series, but it has its fair share when it comes to horrific enemies that populate Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke's world. During the second season, both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs saw our favorite Demon Slayers take on horrific adversaries that would fit in well into a Junji Ito story. Now, official artwork from Ufotable has arrived that sees both the heroes and villains getting into the Halloween spirit.
Boruto's New Chapter Presents Team 7's New Strange Mission
Dragon Ball Super is currently on hiatus, with the Granolah The Survivor Arc's ending causing the Shonen series to go on hiatus as the creators behind the manga need time to work on the new arc. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues however, with the latest manga chapter arriving and presenting Team 7 with a strange new chapter in their lives, as Shikamaru attempts to break down then new mission's parameters and how it involves Konoha's two new unlikely residents.
Me & Roboco Anime Announces Surprise Release Date With First Poster
Me & Roboco is one of the many Shonen Jump franchises getting its official anime adaptation debut soon, and it has revealed its surprisingly close release date with a new poster teasing fans about what to expect! Fans might have noticed how many of the more recent hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Jump+ app have been making their full anime adaptation premieres in the last few months, and now the next one is gearing up for its release in a much different format, and at a much different speed than fans might have expected to see from the series.
New JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes Confirmed by Netflix
Netflix released Stone Ocean's newest episodes earlier this month, further following JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as Jolyne attempted to save her father's life while also looking to escape the machinations created by Pucci, the villain who had a close relationship with Dio Brando. Now, the streaming service has confirmed that new episodes are coming down the pike to, potentially, bring to an end Jolyne's story and the Stand battles she's taken part in during her stint in Green Dolphin Street Prison.
The Rings of Power Fans "In Shock" From Latest Episode, "What The Actual F-"
This week saw the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 on Amazon Prime Video and fans of the series are already proclaiming it the best episode of the show, and we'll say it now, Spoilers Follow! After a promise of battle between the Orcs and the men of the Southlands, the fight finally happened, with Ismael Cruz Córdova's elf character Arondir leading the charge (and taking some hits). Naturally this huge and bloody fight also managed to collide with the soldiers from Númenor who began their sailing trip toward Middle-earth last week. As a result? An explosive episode that has everyone cheering.
