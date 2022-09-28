Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen highlights changes to Nebraska football since Scott Frost firing: 'It is kind of hard to tell'
Tom Allen will be facing an unfamiliar foe in Nebraska’s interim HC Mickey Joseph on Saturday. Allen has only coached against Mike Riley and Scott Frost when he has played Nebraska. Joseph will now have to face an Indiana team that is off to a 3-1 start. Nebraska is...
saturdaytradition.com
Marques Buford Jr. reveals locker room's mindset at Nebraska throughout coaching changes
Marques Buford Jr. spoke about what it has been like for the players at Nebraska with having to play for two different head coaches this season. He spoke to Brian Christopherson of 247Sports about it. For Buford, he is keeping his focus forward. Buford has 18 solo tackles, 2 interceptions,...
York News-Times
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Indiana
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Anthony Grant’s streak of 100-yard games ended against an athletic...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
York News-Times
Shatel: Don't fall for the 'hot coach' trap during Nebraska's search
Heard from a sports scribe colleague from Campus Town, U.S.A., last week. Said that a coach who has been mentioned for the Nebraska job told him he wasn’t going to Nebraska. Of course, I don’t believe him. The coach, that is. Because it’s a coaching search. This...
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
York News-Times
Episode 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
gifamilyradio.com
Huskers Head to Rutgers, Maryland
• After a 2-0 start to the Big Ten schedule, the No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team hits the road this weekend for two matches in three days. The Huskers play at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT) at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Nebraska will then head to Maryland to face the Terrapins on Sunday at Noon (CT) at XFINITY Center Pavilion in College Park, Md.
KETV.com
New University of Nebraska Lincoln Teachers College officially opens
The University of Nebraska Lincoln officially unveiled the new home for its Teachers College at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The new $38 million state-of-the-art facility comes as the state and the country desperately needs qualified teachers. "This building is a direct reflection of Nebraska's investment in teacher preparation and...
York News-Times
Sub-district softball pairings released
YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released its official sub-district softball pairings in advance of postseason play beginning Monday, Oct. 3. York (11-13) will travel to Columbus to compete in the B-7 sub-district hosted by Lakeview. The Dukes earned the fourth seed and will take on the hosts at 3 p.m. In the other match, Blue River will face Aurora at 5, with the sub-district championship to follow.
How have Huskers handled change in defensive coordinator?
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch discusses his thoughts on the defense since taking over for Erik Chinander.
1011now.com
Large sports complex coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is coming to the Capital City. The City of Lincoln, along with Nebraska Wesleyan University, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, and other community partners made the announcement on Wednesday morning about the Lincoln Youth Complex. “The feeling I had...
York News-Times
Slammers set program record for wins in 14-4 romp at Pierce
PIERCE – Through three innings, the Polk County Slammers and Pierce Bluejays stood deadlocked at three runs apiece. That changed in a hurry, as the Slammers exploded for six runs in the top of the fourth. Polk County then added five runs in the fifth to roll to a 14-4 win that set the program record for victories with their 22nd of the season.
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking for Columbus Harrah's postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The groundbreaking ceremony for an eastern Nebraska casino will have to wait a little longer. The groundbreaking event for Harrah's in Columbus, which was originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has been postponed. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said the postponement was due to "unforeseen circumstances."
