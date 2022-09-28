He pleaded guilty on Thursday. Note: This story contains some graphic details. Frederick, Md (KM) Sentencing was handed down Thursday to an Ijamsville man in an animal cruelty case. The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office says Jason Paul Havelt, 44, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, one count of possession of a shotgun with a prior conviction, and one count of possession of a rifle with a prior conviction. Circuit Court Judge Judge Scott Rolle sentenced Havelt to 39 years in prison with all but 12 years to serve. He will also be put on five-years supervised probation with special conditions upon his release.

IJAMSVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO