Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
The State Of Maryland Expands Traffic Law
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The move over law in Maryland is being expanded starting Saturday, Oct 1. Lieutenant Jason Deater of the Frederick County Sherrif’s Office said that the law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road with emergency signals on, including hazard lights and flares.
Frederick County Will Not Advance A Bill From New Market For the 2023 General Assembly
It would allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads. Frederick, Md (KM) A request from the Town of New Market to allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads will not be part of the Frederick County 2023 Legislative P package. That announcement was made Thursday night during a Legislative Town Hall. “First and foremost are safety concerns about having these types of vehicles, golf carts, sharing the roads with cars and trucks,”; she said.
09_29_22 Update on Tropical Storm Ian and FCPS Racism Policy
Tropical Storm Ian is setting off major flooding as he moves across Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean. At 2am Eastern Time, the National Hurricane Center reported that Ian was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane. That means it with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles an hour with the eye...
Five Indictments Returned Friday By Frederick County Grand Jury
There were all assault cases. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury returned five indictments on Friday, .most of the cases involved assaults. *Nathaniel Lewis Messick, 22, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 for an incident which occurred on September 16th, 2022.
Hate Speech incident By A Student Reported In Frederick County Public Schools
The School System says it will not tolerate this type of behavior. Frederick, Md (KM) An incident involving hate speech has been reported in Frederick County Public Schools. Officials says a high school student posted a message on social media which contains hate speech and racial slurs. That student has been identified, and the School System says that person will be disciplined.
Frederick’s Mayor Comments On Development Projects Around The City
It includes the former Terrace Lanes, Frederick Town Mall. Frederick, Md (KM) One the projects planned for Frederick city involves the demolition of the former Terrace Lanes bowling alley, and a nearby shopping center. The plan is to construct about 300 residential units in the area which would be within walking distance of Frederick High and West Frederick Middle Schools.
Ijamsville Man Sentenced For Animal Cruelty Offenses
He pleaded guilty on Thursday. Note: This story contains some graphic details. Frederick, Md (KM) Sentencing was handed down Thursday to an Ijamsville man in an animal cruelty case. The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office says Jason Paul Havelt, 44, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, one count of possession of a shotgun with a prior conviction, and one count of possession of a rifle with a prior conviction. Circuit Court Judge Judge Scott Rolle sentenced Havelt to 39 years in prison with all but 12 years to serve. He will also be put on five-years supervised probation with special conditions upon his release.
Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location
Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
