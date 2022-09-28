Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Unique spooky events coming to the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum
After finishing up Hearsemania, the Lunatic Asylum in Weston still has plenty of spooky events planned.
voiceofmotown.com
Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports is at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Opportunity: West Virginia needs nurses
If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
Gov. Justice debuts newest West Virginia scenic road trip
West Virginia's newest scenic driving route has been announced, a 200-mile route through eastern and central West Virginia that passes through north central West Virginia.
A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back
MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Metro News
Governor Justice monitors hurricane’s path; pledges West Virginia aid to hard-hit areas
Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia is warily watching the progress of Hurricane Ian and preparing to respond if the remnants hit the state. “That hurricane down there is tough stuff. Tough, tough stuff,” Justice said during a briefing today, asking West Virginians to support those already in the hurricane’s path.
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
woay.com
West Virginia recognized for increasing numbers of women in computer science
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is actively closing the gender gap in computer science, earning recognition at the annual Computer Science Education Conference (CSEDCon) for the highest increase in female participation in computer science classes. According to the latest report from Code.org, West Virginia offers foundational computer science...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
WTOV 9
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
WDTV
WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
