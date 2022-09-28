ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
State
Missouri State
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Faulkner
Person
Sharyn Mccrumb
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Opportunity: West Virginia needs nurses

If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
HEALTH SERVICES
Mountain State Spotlight

A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back

MORGANTOWN — It was the second week of school at Morgantown High, and junior Olive Tapia couldn’t shake the sense that something was wrong. “I noticed that one of my teacher’s classrooms was a little empty,” Tapia said. “I couldn’t quite put my finger on what was missing.” After class, a friend pointed it out: […] A West Virginia county banned pride flags in the classroom. These students are fighting back appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Poetry#Picture Books
woay.com

West Virginia recognized for increasing numbers of women in computer science

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is actively closing the gender gap in computer science, earning recognition at the annual Computer Science Education Conference (CSEDCon) for the highest increase in female participation in computer science classes. According to the latest report from Code.org, West Virginia offers foundational computer science...
EDUCATION
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
WDTV

WATCH: West Virginia native goes viral for flying into Hurricane Ian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An aerospace engineer from West Virginia flew into Hurricane Ian early Wednesday morning, and he says the flight was the worst of his career. Nick Underwood, a WVU graduate, works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He took a video aboard a NOAA flight as he flew into the hurricane.

Comments / 0

Community Policy